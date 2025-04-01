Good morning, C&C, it’s Tuesday! Today’s roundup includes: The most world-shattering executive order yet drops without any warning— and this could change everything; Pete Hegseth moves to strip double standards from military fitness tests; Times trims Trump outrage and avoids taking the bait over third-term presidential run; and tariff brou-ha-ha dominates media coverage as Trump’s Liberation Day looms.

🌍 WORLD NEWS AND COMMENTARY 🌍

👽👽👽

Yesterday, the Hill ran a literally unbelievable story headlined, “President Trump orders Pentagon to immediately disclose UFO files.” From the order’s language, it looks huge, historic, unprecedented and definitely world-shattering. Trump’s unworldly order flatly said the government’s top-secret files will “redefine the very nature of human existence.”

The order required DOGE to immediately create a new subdivision aimed at probing the Pentagon’s most classified UFO files (although UFO has been euphemized to ‘UAP). The new DOGE sub-agency will be called, and I am not making this up, the “Men In Black” division. The division’s logo, revealed yesterday in a press event, features a silhouette of a tiny green man wearing a red ball-cap.

According to Trump’s order, the new Men In Black team was told to enter the Pentagon’s offices late last night at the speed of DOGE. They were empowered to declassify “all materials relating to extraterrestrial encounters, reverse-engineered spacecraft, and previously unreleased abduction reports.”

Additionally, the order directed the Treasury Department to prepare a commemorative Interstellar Disclosure Coin, to celebrate “America’s leadership in finally telling the people the truth.” At the Oval Office signing ceremony, Trump promised the first documents will drop within 72 hours. “We have the best aliens,” the President told reporters. “Tremendous aliens. Some of them might even already be working for us,” he teased.

According to the Hill’s unidentified “sources with knowledge of the President’s plans,” a “very special guest” will accompany Elon Musk to a White House event on Thursday to celebrate the declassification event. The identity and genetic makeup of the “special guest” remains a mystery.

White House officials declined to comment when asked whether the “special guest” might require its own Secret Service detail or methane tank. One source, speaking on condition of anonymity, hinted cryptically, “Let’s just say Thursday’s event will be out of this world.”

It’s too much to believe it could actually happen. But it is happening. This is Washington, so the truth may be out there. I want to believe.

Haha, I can’t keep this up. These days, it’s almost too believable. April Fool’s!

🚀🚀🚀

The Secretary of Defense really got the Times exercised yesterday. The Gray Lady ran a story yesterday huffingly headlined, “Hegseth Mandates Uniform Fitness Standards for Combat Roles.” In other words, he’s axing the easy tests for gals.

See if you can spot the off-the-chain cuckoo contradiction in the article’s first paragraph. I won’t even highlight it— let’s see if you can spot it yourself:

Catch it? The Times strained to complain that, if the Army yanks watered-down fitness tests —tests designed to keep soldiers alive— fewer women will qualify for, wait for it, particularly dangerous jobs.

One wonders whether the Times simply hates the military, and secretly wants soldiers to die. Or maybe, for Times editors, the trade-off between DEI or death is totally tilted toward the former. Who cares if they die, at least it was fair.

The story suggested a Marine example. In one test, male Marines must do 3 pull-ups or 34 push-ups in two minutes. Female soldiers can open their mascara cases ten times in sixty seconds or … just kidding! The fighting ladies strain to complete one push-up or eke out 15 push-ups in two minutes.

How do you suppose the guys feel about that? That’s not just a rhetorical question. Morale is an unquantifiable but critical war-fighting factor. Double standards devastate morale in the military same as everywhere else.

But overall, the Times’ restrained sneering was oddly encouraging. Perhaps sensing the moment has shifted, the Times didn’t strain to defend affirmative action for the military’s most dangerous jobs.

For example, the story didn’t quote any Democrats, woke generals, or “military experts” whining about SecDef Hegseth’s flattened standards. Instead (shoved to the end of the story), it cited a 2021 West Point op-ed written by Major Kristen Griest, the Army’s first female infantry officer and second female Ranger.

Kristen’s op-ed was titled, “With Equal Opportunity Comes Equal Responsibility: Lowering Fitness Standards to Accommodate Women Will Hurt the Army—and Women.” In it, Kristen argued that lower standards for female soldiers “not only jeopardized mission readiness in combat units but also reinforced the false notion that women are categorically incapable of performing the same job as men.”

So, apart from Hegseth, the op-ed only quoted a lady soldier arguing against double standards for women. In other words, the Times isn’t snapping up the bait this time. They didn’t reflexively try to defend the indefensible.

Either way, it was great news for our military.

🔥🔥🔥

The Times might be finally starting to learn some of Trump’s playbook. The military story wasn’t the only example yesterday where the paper swam by the baited hook. Behold this astonishing headline from yesterday’s issue:

Haha, they are capable of learning after all. In short, the Times was saying, don’t get outraged over the ‘third-term’ chatter. It’s just Trump being Trump, trying to get attention and market himself.

That was a bigger step than it might first appear. Figuring out what to be outraged about was never before a problem for the Times. For years, they were outrage sommeliers, sniffing every story and telling the world what to be mad about. But now? They’re second-guessing themselves. They’re not quite sure.

Trump’s third-term trolling has really triggered the blue-check crowd. The whole thing boils down to a goofy, legally questionable idea: Trump could run as VP in 2028, then take over when the president resigns. That’s it. That’s the grand conspiracy.

Ironically, when conservatives floated this exact same theory about Obama — that he’d slide in as Joe’s VP and then run the show — the media sneered, called it QAnon hysteria, and completely ignored it.

This time they can’t quit talking about it. They’re obsessed! And it’s hilarious. Trump should play an awesome April Fool’s joke today, and announce the formation of his Third Term Victory Committee. They’d lose their minds faster than a toddler who just got their iPad taken away for the rest of the day.

Please do it!

🔥🔥🔥

But that’s not to say the media completely skipped the Outrage Machine at the gym. The latest Big Gulp-sized serving of wrath is: tariffs. The Washington Post ran the furious story headlined, “Trump aides draft tariff plans as some experts warn of economic damage.” Haha, ‘some’ experts. That tiny qualifier spoke volumes.

Tomorrow —April 2nd, studiously avoiding April 1st’s jovial tone— will be what Trump and his economic team have long labeled “Liberation Day.” The President is all set to impose … something. But he hasn’t said what. And that is driving the media mucho loco.

I’m not sure that anything like these “secret tariffs” has ever happened before. Tariffs are usually vetted, trial-ballooned, and announced far in advance to give everyone time to get ready. But not this time. Once again, President Trump has shattered the normal rules, coyly refusing to say exactly what “Liberation Day” actually looks like.

Historically, tariff policy is boring, bureaucratic, and negotiated to death in back rooms by lobbyists and trade representatives. Even the big protectionist tariffs of the 19th century (McKinley, Smoot-Hawley, etc.) were protracted debates hashed out publicly and in Congress.

Even Trump’s 2018 tariffs were previewed and debated in advance — nothing like this.

Trump is basically weaponizing trade policy as political theater— transforming the idea of tariffs into a global media spectacle. And he’s obviously loving it.

The talking heads of doom have two main complaints. First, like talking Ken dolls, they keep pulling their cords and grousing that Americans actually pay the tariffs, not foreign countries. But nobody is listening to them, mostly because of the obvious hysterical reactions of Canada and Mexico, who frantically stampeded to Trump’s negotiating table to avoid tariffs. It sure doesn’t look like it’s no big deal to them.

The thing is, tariffs aren’t about who pays. They are about access to US markets. The TV experts are lying. Like always.

Their second complaint is the usual sob story about all the “uncertainty” leading to market volatility. And sure, markets hate uncertainty — but this isn’t a natural disaster or a banking collapse. This is one man holding down the suspense button. When Trump rolls out the actual policy tomorrow, the uncertainty will evaporate. The wobbly markets will rally, like they always do.

WaPo’s “experts” whined about a third, more generalized complaint. In another historical first, Trump has caused the WaPo to suddenly discover the blessings of free markets and “the benefits of an open world trading system.” Good for them. But it’s not a free market. Trump has often correctly pointed out that many other countries unfairly impose tariffs on American manufacturers, so there isn’t any “free market” to talk about.

Remember, these fake virtue-signalers are the very same people who cheered every regulation, central bank manipulation, ESG mandate, and the censorship of entire industries. For decades, they celebrated that there hasn’t been a true “free market” in global trade. Europe, China, Canada Mexico, and more — they all impose tariffs, subsidies, quotas, VAT schemes, and regulatory blockades, all rigged against U.S. producers.

Trump correctly points out that any so-called “free market” only exists on our side of the deal. For decades, other countries have piled on their tariffs, quotas, subsidies, and wild currency manipulation, while our sold-out, feckless leaders grinned, waved, and handed them the keys. Trump says he’s going to shut that racket down.

And if he does, the potential economic benefits are incalculable. After a short period of moderately painful adjustment, Trump’s field-leveling will likely trigger a Rust Belt renaissance— massive re-investment in American manufacturing, reshoring of strategic industries, stronger middle-class wages, and the long-overdue collapse of the post-WWII globalist order that’s always been subsidized by American consumers.

In other words: a short-term hit will land on Wall Street. But the long-term result could be a historic Main Street revival. And that’s just the part we can see.

Trump has also hinted at a much bigger, bolder vision. In his State of the Union speech last month, he casually floated the idea of creating an External Revenue Service — a federal agency tasked with collecting revenue from foreign countries benefiting from American markets, rather than shaking down U.S. taxpayers at home.

That’s not just a tax policy tweak. It’s a shot across the bow at the entire globalist free ride. The carefully complicated system of international trade designed to enrich our arrogant élites could come crashing down. No wonder they are freaking out.

Stand by for Liberation Day.

Have a terrific Tuesday! Haul your liberated backsides back here tomorrow morning for another delicious, nutritious, and extra-caffeinated serving of C&C-style essential news and commentary.

