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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
2h

✝️✝️✝️

Therefore, take up the full armor of God, so that you will be able to resist in the evil day, and having done everything, to stand firm.

— Ephesians 6:13 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

My father did not fight the enemy on Italian farmland, earn medals of honor, and come home with shrapnel in his leg and images of horror seared forever in his mind so that America can burn to ashes in the fires of socialism and Islam.

Pray.

Speak out.

Vote.

Save America.

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
2h

You’ve got to hand it to the communists. As it is throughout history they are willing to do anything, trample any law, and any right an individual has to take down their opponents. Their hatred for the restrictions the constitution puts on them is palpable.

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