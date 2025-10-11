☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Alice in Wonderland
Really sorry to see, in yesterday's White House memo to Karoline Leavitt from osteopath Sean (First Physician) that yesterday DJT received his "annual influenza and updated COVID-19 booster vaccines." I know I'm not alone in neither needing nor wanting THIS level of sacrifice from our awesome president. Commenters wonder if this was part of $70B deal with Al Bourla, but, if so, TOO DANGEROUS a sacrifice. I could weep.

Frank Lee
When lying Democrat politicians and Democrat media claims that Trump is going after his political opponents, ask the following:

Did the Trump Admin or Republicans raid Joe Biden’s home?

Did the Trump Admin or Republicans try and bankrupt Joe Biden?

Did the Trump Admin or Republicans weaponize every AG and DA against Joe Biden?

Do the Trump Admin or Republicans do that against Hunter Biden, who had a laptop from hell, pictures of cocaine, illicit drug use, prostitution?

Did the Trump Admin or the Republicans make up a dirty dossier about Biden?

Did the Trump Admin or the Republicans try and destroy Biden’s marriage?

Did the Trump Admin or Republicans make up stories that Biden had secret servers in the basement of his home communicating with the Kremlin in Russia?

Did the Trump Admin or the Republicans strip Biden off the ballot of multiple states?

Did the Trump Admin or Republicans strong arm tech companies to take Biden off of Twitter and Instagram and Facebook and try and silence his voice so he couldn’t communicate?

Did the Trump Admin or Republicans put Biden in a courtroom every single day, 91 felony counts that have all been overturned? For nonsense, to try and keep him off of a campaign trail and to try to destroy his life?

