☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
12h

✝️✝️✝️

I would have despaired unless I had believed that I would see the goodness of the LORD

In the land of the living.

Wait for the LORD;

Be strong and let your heart take courage;

Yes, wait for the LORD.

— Psalm 27:13-14 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

TriTorch
12h

A Miraculous Valentine’s Story, by Beverly McNeff

It was Valentine’s Day, and Joey was busy making Valentines for everyone in his class. His mother was happy to see her little boy so joyful and giving, but deep dread had creeped into her heart, because she was worried that the other children would not remember to give a Valentine to Joey. You see, Joey was a little slower than the rest of the kids. He was often forgotten because he offered little value to them. But that did not seem to stop Joey from getting into the spirit of the day. He was determined not to forget even one of his peers.

Valentine’s Day arrived, and his mother waited worriedly as the time neared when Joey would be coming home. To lessen his disappointment, if no one had given him a Valentine, she had baked his favorite cookies.

Looking out the window with her cookies in hand and heart in her throat, she saw her beloved little boy turn the corner. He was saying something to himself, but she could not make it out—Her heart took another vertical leap. But, as he got closer, she could see that beautiful smile of his, lighting up his face. When he walked into the kitchen, he turned that smile on her as a beam of joy and exclaimed, “I didn’t miss a one, Mom, I didn’t miss a one!”

It was then she realized that he didn’t have any Valentines in his hands. None had been given him, a mix of emotions flooded his mother. Tears welled.

But, his joy was never in receiving a Valentine, it was in giving them away. Joey had made sure that every child was remembered. He didn’t “miss a one.” That was what brought him joy.

Let us not “miss a one” this month. Let us share our love with all we meet and feel the Love of God that created us like Himself—even, especially, when the world tells us we are not. We are Men and women of Jesus Christ, who give love unconditionally, and never mirror the indifference we receive.

608 more comments...

