Good morning, C&C, it’s Wednesday! The crushing pace of the Trump reset continued at full speed yesterday, and it’s still hard to take it all in. Your roundup today includes: we heard the death knell for USAID as most employees placed on leave and more importantly, ordered to come home; DOGE targets the heart of the deep state, the CIA; former Florida AG confirmed as the United States’ next Attorney General, replacing Grandma Garland at long last; Vice President Vance remembers the long-suffering residents of East Palestine; and an encouraging TikTok that suggests lunatic leftists have lost the war.

🌍 WORLD NEWS AND COMMENTARY 🌍

🔥🔥🔥

Earlier this week, I invoked Trump’s now iconic opera piece, Nessun Dorma (“None Shall Sleep”). The dramatic tune played at many Trump rallies was popularized by the final triumphant scene in the movie The Sum of All Fears. Without dialog, in a series of simultaneous, coordinated covert assassinations all over the world, agents of the US and Russia executed evil plotters who tried to start a nuclear war. If that scene is a metaphor for what’s happening inside the US government, a similar climactic denouement played out yesterday. The Washington Post ran the story headlined, “USAID announces sweeping moves to sideline remaining staff.”

If one were masochistically inclined, one could argue with Democrats for days over President Trump’s legal authority to “shut down” the U.S. Agency for International Disasters and Dirty Tricks, or USAID. But no one can argue that an Agency without employees has, for all effects and purposes, ceased to exist in a very practical and direct sort of way.

To that end, in what WaPo described as “sweeping new steps,” and a “stunning broadside,” yesterday USAID’s new managers sidelined all remaining non-exempt staff and, perhaps more tellingly, ordered all overseas staff to return to the U.S.A. within 30 days if not sooner.

It was a take-no-prisoners, human resources bloodletting, and it salted the civil service earth. In other words, as one of WaPo’s leakers explained, “the announcements mean that most of the staff was fired, furloughed or put on leave.”

Lest anyone feel tempted to sympathize with this particular group of unmanageable federal employees, consider the facts. Based just on the part we do know, it is fair to assume USAID funds Mexican drug cartels, paid for the stolen 2020 U.S. election, funded the overthrow of Ukraine’s democratically elected government in 2014 (which in turn provoked the Proxy War), engineered the barbarian invasion of most Western countries including our own, and caused, negligently or intentionally, the covid pandemic and its resulting millions of deaths.

USAID probably also ensured the homogenous and catastrophic worldwide response to the virus that it helped create and unleash.

Historian Hannah Arendt’s banality of evil, from her book Eichmann in Jerusalem (1963), shattered the comforting illusion that only fanatics commit great crimes. Watching Adolf Eichmann’s trial, she saw not a monster, but a dull bureaucrat—obedient, career-driven, and chillingly thoughtless. His evil wasn’t ideological rage but blind conformity, a cog in a system that made atrocities routine. Arendt’s horror was realizing that authoritarian regimes don’t just rely on radicals; they thrive on ordinary people mindlessly enforcing evil, making malevolence disturbingly mundane.

We never thought it could happen here. But like a deadly, mutant fungus, the poison grew quietly, unrecognized, right below the public’s noses in the State Department’s sub-basement. USAID’s “independent” bureaucrats shoving billions to criminals all over the world were, indeed, banal, bureaucratic, but no less blameless Adolph Eichmanns.

And within a handful of days, Trump just burned it all to the ground.

According to WaPo, roughly 7,000 of USAID’s 10,000 employees were staffed overseas, meddling in other countries’ business. Last week, their money hoses were cut off. Now, they’ve been ordered to get back home. Who knows how many hapless countries suffered under the Deep State’s dirty tricks and destabilizations.

Last week they were temporarily liberated by the 90-day funding freeze. But now they have a new generation of hope that our chaos agents are departing for good. I hope all the folks who live in those destabilized places of suffering know that the American people are appalled and horrified, and we were co-victims of the same uncontrollable Frankenstein’s monster that our neocons covertly built.

Along those lines, consider how encouraging is this next clip. Some Africans are speaking out, and saying they don’t want the USAID. They support President Trump.

CLIP: Africa doesn’t want USAID, because the money always goes to warlords and dictators, not poor folks (0:24).

🔥 I don’t want to hear any more about DOGE creating a humanitarian disaster. In the article’s second-to-last paragraph, the WaPo snidely admitted that true humanitarian programs weren’t even included in the funding freeze:

Checkmate.

But it got better. Now that the dirty tricks department has been disassembled, guess who is next in line for the skeptical Eye of DOGE? The Central Intelligence Agency.

🔥🔥🔥

Yesterday evening, the Wall Street Journal ran a story headlined, “The CIA Is About to Get a Trump Makeover.” The sub-headline added, “Spy agency’s workforce receives buyout-style offer.”

There was a time, not so long ago, when Americans largely loved our Central Intelligence Agency. Indeed, the movie that started today’s post, Sum of All Fears, portrayed selfless CIA agents courageously saving the world from nuclear armageddon. Again.

The Sum of All Fears was practically (perhaps not accidentally) a CIA recruitment film.

But having watched the disastrous Trump 1.0 presidency and knowing the CIA’s role in its Crossfire Hurricane operation, the one that tried and failed to effect a coup, Americans’ mood toward the intelligence agency has, shall we say, soured. It worsened when, thanks to Trump 1.0 declassification, we discovered Kennedy’s assassin was on the CIA’s payroll mere weeks before JFK’s killing—with no coherent explanation forthcoming from the Agency.

Trump’s initial offer for federal employees to take early buyouts last week explicitly exempted workers with “national security roles.” That exception included all the intelligence services. But yesterday, all CIA employees received the same offer, becoming the first national security service to do so.

Everyone, including the WSJ, considers that offer a signal that the Agency is next in line for the bureaucratic pruning shears.

🔥 But Trump may have quietly sent what may be an even stronger warning message to the intelligence agencies on his first day in office. On January 20th, the President signed an executive order classifying Mexican and South American drug cartels as terrorist organizations. That designation authorized covert and overt military force as part of the endless “War on Terror.”

Accordingly, WaPo’s article added that, under Trump’s agenda, “the CIA will also take on a significant role fighting Mexican drug cartels.”

The second it happened on January 20th, Deep State watchdog Mike Benz immediately recognized that the designation of the cartels as terrorists was a direct assault on the Swamp. As Benz noted, the cartels are largely Deep State assets. So Trump has ordered the Deep State to fight itself.

As Lincoln said, “a House divided against itself cannot stand.” Lincoln was quoting Jesus, who was talking about Satan’s house. In other words, a Deep State divided against itself cannot stand either. Absent a miracle to save it, the Swamp can forget about standing. The best it can probably muster is a slow, painful crawl.

Checkmate again.

🔥 🔥🔥

A new front just opened in the Great Deep State War. Yesterday, the AP ran another terrific story headlined, “Senate confirms Pam Bondi as US attorney general, putting Trump ally at Justice Department’s helm.” Yesterday evening, Senator John Fetterman (D-Pa.) joined all Republicans to conclusively confirm Pam 54-46.

Florida’s former Attorney General is now the Attorney General of the United States and will run the Department of Justice. The AP said she “is expected to oversee a radical reshaping of the department.” Hopefully. Even better, the AP darkly hinted that “she also refused at her confirmation hearing last month to rule out potential investigations into Trump’s adversaries.”

Goodbye, Grandma Garland, and good riddance. I’d call it a very significant upgrade. The days of FBI agents raiding soccer moms and churches is well and truly over. The even more exciting part is who will be investigated first? And, must we wait to find out until after the FBI’s reset?

If the previous nominees’ confirmations serve as any guide, Pam Bondi is about to hit the ground running.

🔥 🔥🔥

Another promise, kept. Local NBC affiliate WLWT-5 Cincinatti ran a story on Monday headlined, “VP Vance, Ohio leaders visit East Palestine train derailment on 2-year anniversary.” We never forgot you. It’s just that our arrival was held up by a famous Cabbage.

CLIP: Vice President Vance returns to East Palestine to reassure residents that help is on the way (1:07).

The fact that Vice President Vance traveled to East Palestine during the first three weeks of the new Administration tells us everything we need to know about their excellent priorities.

Joe Biden did not visit the environmental disaster site for over a year, and without measurable effect.

Stand by for help.

🔥🔥🔥

It is the far-left Pulitzer Board’s worst nightmare. Yesterday, Fox ran the story under the headline, “Trump scores big legal win against Pulitzer Prize board members as lawsuit moves to discovery.” The sub-headline reported the worst possible news for Pulitzer: “Pulitzer Prize board communications will not be protected from discovery in the landmark case.”

This might even be worse than losing the lawsuit outright. Back in 2022, Trump sued the Pulitzer Board for defamation, because it shamed itself by granting Pulitzer Prizes in 2018 to the New York Times and to the Washington Post for, get this, their fake-news reporting on RussiaGate.

Last week, corporate media crowed with anticipatory delight over the Board’s excellent motion to prevent discovery, in which it argued that the internal emails and texts between board members would embarrass the Board and besmirch the vaunted reputation of the Pulitzer Prize itself. Scores of articles reported the Board’s motion.

Only Fox reported that after the hearing, the judge denied the Board’s dumb motion and ordered it to turn over the communications. Corporate media was silent yesterday.

As I’ve told you many times, discovery is a worst-case scenario for the Board. I’d bet a week’s salary the Board members are Trump-deranged lunatics, and their internal communications, instead of reflecting professional acumen, journalistic expertise, and wise restraint, probably more resemble a Discord channel of middle-school mean girls.

Embarrassing, indeed. It could destroy the award, not that anyone would care. The Board should settle. Immediately. Expect a generous offer soon.

🔥🔥🔥

If the passionate and plain-spoken young lady in the next clip is any sign, the Democrats are badly misreading the room by targeting Elon Musk as the villain (instead of the politically untouchable President Trump). Warning: She uses lots of adult language liberally (but appropriately).

CLIP: Young lady gives anti-Musk Democrats a tongue lashing they won’t soon forget (adult language) (2:26).

“You democrats are literally trying to shoot the f— messenger!” This kind of clip is why they want to shut down TikTok.

The debate over DOGE is dividing people into two camps. The majority of the country includes we sane people, people of common sense, such as the salty young lady in the clip. And then there is a much smaller but usually much louder group of people who have permanent rooms on board the gravy train. Since DOGE threatens to evict all the freeloaders, they are freaking out. A serious showdown is coming, and we all must prepare for the fight.

What I loved about this TikTok video is what it represents. It signals a kind of turning point where the victim-grouping and race-baiting and identity politics are all failing. Americans are rallying together against the left. Leftism no longer occupies the high ground of coolness and fashion. Leftism increasingly represents a frustrating annoyance for everyone, like a drunk second cousin at a child’s birthday party.

For once in our lifetimes, and maybe since the Founding, the good guys finally have a fighting chance. Trump’s order of operations is extremely promising, as in first dismantling USAID and disorganizing the FBI before tackling the CIA. It is a masterpiece of military maneuver, a carefully sequenced strategy to weaken the enemy before bringing a direct fight.

Have a wonderful Wednesday! Tomorrow we’ll tackle Trump’s first visible moves aimed at pouring cold water on the hottest world conflicts, beginning with the Middle East and extending to Ukraine. So get back here in the morning, for your daily serving of essential news and commentary.

Share

Don’t race off! We cannot do it alone. Consider joining up with C&C to help move the nation’s needle and change minds. I could sure use your help getting the truth out and spreading optimism and hope, if you can: ☕ Learn How to Get Involved 🦠

How to Donate to Coffee & Covid

Twitter: jchilders98.

Truth Social: jchilders98.

MeWe: mewe.com/i/coffee_and_covid.

Telegram: t.me/coffeecovidnews

C&C Swag! www.shopcoffeeandcovid.com