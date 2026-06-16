☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Larry Schweikart's avatar
Larry Schweikart
5h

Something to consider. Just came back from Vegas which was SLOW. Walked to the front of the line at Bellagio buffet with no one in front---at lunchtime. Checked right in to our resort with NO ONE in front. Saw "Wizard," and 40% of the seats weren't just empty---entire sections were closed down. A friend, who is seeing the same massive slowdown in Veil, CO, said there was a shocking absence of the Latin American riches who used to spend money like crazy there, and suggested that Trump's "war" on the cartels was absolutely slicing into the Latins' ability to launder money up here. I mentioned this to a certain guy at War Room who said, "YES. Treasury is all over this."

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Sunnydaze's avatar
Sunnydaze
5h

Coming from a C&C reader from day 1 and unrelated to today’s post - Sharing because I want to shout from the rooftops because there will be no cap and gown, nor walking ceremony…..

My son graduates with his Bachelors Degree today! It was 10 years in the making. Through a lot of discouragement, life event set backs and just some difficult times - he did not give up! He kept finding ways to adjust, he stopped and started again, and he just refused to give up no matter how much at times he thought it would just be easier to quit and walk away. We aren’t celebrating the degree itself as much as his tenacity to never give up and when you start something you finish strong -no matter how long it takes. That has been our family motto for 30+ years - Never give up & always finish strong! Our son did that and for THAT we are extremely proud of him and celebrate.

The cherry on top is that with the help of his amazing wife who took on a debt that wasn’t hers (they married a year ago) they buckled down and paid off his student loans! So not only does he graduate today - the debt is fully paid as of this month! They did it together! A clean start together.

And the cherry on top of the cherry is that he started a new job that utilizes his degree and he can soar from here.

Thanking the Lord Jesus for His amazing grace and mercy over my son and providing him a way to accomplish this milestone.

So this is me: shouting from the rooftops even if no one hears me 😂

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