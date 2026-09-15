☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Tom Haviland's avatar
Tom Haviland
10h

Hey Jeff, I'll be traveling tomorrow to the Children's Health Defense Conference in Washington D.C. this Thursday. I would love for you to put in a "plug" for me to meet with Senator Ron Johnson and HHS Secretary RFK Jr. during the conference. I have EXTREMELY DISTURBING DATA about the high percentage of corpses with WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS in their veins and arteries still in 2026! See my peer-reviewed study: https://ijirms.in/index.php/ijirms/article/view/2201

I also am in touch with German scientist Joachim Gerlach who has developed a test kit to check DIRECTLY for the presence of "spike protein" in the blood. A SHOCKING 66% of a sample of the general German population that he has tested so far HAS CIRCULATING SPIKE PROTEIN IN THEIR BLOOD IN 2026! See: https://rumble.com/v7eij1s-if-covid-was-engineered-what-does-that-mean-for-what-happens-next.html?start=1099

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karen h's avatar
karen h
10h

I remember reading that Pelosi and Newscum got PPP loans for their winery businesses with wildly fabricated payroll figures. Can we see who is on the list to be investigated?

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