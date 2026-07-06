☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Karmy
just now

Good morning C&C! God has blessed our country that even satan’s storms didn’t stop our President from honoring our history! God bless us all!

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