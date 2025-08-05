☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
🌱Nard🙏's avatar
🌱Nard🙏
2hEdited

Just in case President Trump IS reading C&C, Good Morning, Mr. President! And welcome to the sanctuary of sanity built by the one and only Mr. Jeff Childers. We are THRILLED that you are here. Take off your shoes and sit a spell. Let me get you a 🥤and a 🍔. Cheers to you, Mr. President!

And Jeff, even if he isn’t, the fact that you’re tracking with or just ahead of the Whitehouse (and WAY ahead of MSM) is incredibly impressive. You have been my first thing in the morning go to for news and information and a smile for four years. I don’t see that changing any time soon ❤️.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
45 replies
Janice P - Words Beyond Me's avatar
Janice P - Words Beyond Me
2h

✝️✝️✝️

Love does no wrong to a neighbor; therefore love is the fulfillment of the law. Do this, knowing the time, that it is already the hour for you to awaken from sleep; for now salvation is nearer to us than when we believed. The night is almost gone, and the day is near. Therefore let us lay aside the deeds of darkness and put on the armor of light.

— Romans 13:10-12 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
300 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Childers
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture