It’s finally here! Today is the day. It’s the day you’ve long awaited, impatiently at times, furiously at others, dumbfounded at what looked like misplaced Administration priorities. But your waiting is over. Here is your headline, screen-grabbed right from this morning’s New York Times:

Something is happening this week in MAHA history. Something big. Kennedy, criticized by hopeful MAHAnians yearning for the whole thing to be torn down right now, took a few months to get his running gears oiled and spinning smoothly. I may be misreading the political entrails, but I’m starting to think the thimerosal essay Kennedy tweeted yesterday (with footnotes!) was a formal declaration of war.

Today’s news was that Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s new ACIP vaccine committee —flushed and reconstituted within the last two weeks in a surprise coup— met yesterday in public for the first time. It was everything you’d have hoped it would be. “The meeting on Wednesday,” reported Times health columnist Apoorva Mandavilla, “marked a remarkable and fraught moment in public health.”

Martin Kulldorff, former professor of medicine at Harvard University and the committee’s new chair, sounded the battle trumpet by immediately inviting people to share any and all criticisms of vaccines, and torched the media for “fanning the flames of vaccine hesitancy” with lazy “anti-vaxxer” labels for the new panelists. Dr. Robert Malone, the panel’s vaccine-injured co-chair, said he considers the label “anti-vaxxer” to be “high praise.” Kulldorff reminded everyone he’d been fired from Harvard for refusing to get a covid shot because he already had natural immunity.

Dr. Kulldorf then announced the panel will soon review the entire childhood vaccine schedule, all 72 shots, not just individually, but also for their combined effects: “In addition to studying and evaluating individual vaccines, it’s important to evaluate the cumulative effect of a recommended vaccine schedule,” he said.

Surly Dr. Richard Besser, former CDC acting director, sourly told the Times, “It’s deeply concerning to me that — within minutes of the meeting starting — the new A.C.I.P. chair immediately sought to cast doubt on the safety and effectiveness of childhood vaccines.” Like all good experts, Besser is worried. “I’m worried that this is a harbinger of even worse things to come,” he added gloomily.

Translation: “even worse things” means, even better things.

The American Academy of Pediatrics pre-emptively rage-quit, boycotting the meeting —its first absence in decades— sneering that, “we won’t lend our name or our expertise to a system that is being politicized at the expense of children’s health.” Okay (cough, school closures, cough). Other attending organizations, like the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, whined about their new inability to unmute their microphones without being called on.

What followed was a glorious fusillade of hard questions. The panelists probed representatives from various agencies and industry groups with unanswerable queries that echoed through the conference room’s hallowed walls. The CDC’s representatives were tense and even shell-shocked, apparently unprepared by their prior professional careers for responding to any skeptical inquiry.

Dr. Robert Malone immediately proved his value, speaking soberly in deep scientific terms, invoking volumes of vaccine terminology, and citing research studies by name, on topics like spike protein persistence, adverse-event clusters, and lot-to-lot variability:

CLIP: Dr. Malone presses agency heads about “unprecedented” characteristics of covid jabs (3:30).

The new committee members didn’t vote on anything yesterday. They just asked questions and listened carefully. The meeting continues today, and a public agenda disclosed plans to vote on thimerosal in flu vaccines next week (hence Kennedy’s missive). I can’t wait.

Let us not pass too quickly by this astonishing historical moment. This is the first time in U.S. history that the federal vaccine committee threw anything but weak softballs or theatrical skepticism. The war has begun. It’s a new, more health-focused day in Washington, and Trump’s HHS has emerged from the shadows of controversy and marched onto the battlefield.

In other words, Kennedy just burned the ships. It’s on. There’s no way out but through.

💉 But wait, there was more. A lot more. Yesterday, the Washington Post ran a related story headlined, “RFK Jr. says U.S. will stop funding global vaccine alliance Gavi.” “Until Gavi considers the best science available,” Kennedy said, “the United States won’t contribute more.” Cue the media meltdown.

CLIP: Kennedy explains halting the US’s $8 billion “investment” in Gates’ Global Vaccine Alliance (3:44).

Gavi — full name Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance — is one of those shadowy-sounding, feel-good global “public-private partnership” NGOs that always seem to involve Bill Gates, the World Health Organization, and a firehose of taxpayer money. Founded in 2000, Gavi claims to be saving the world by buying vaccines in bulk and shipping them off to poor countries — mostly for kids. It acts as a kind of middleman: donors give money (like the U.S., the U.K., and Gates), pharmaceutical companies supply vaccines, and Gavi makes sure shots get delivered — whether the locals want them or not.

Gavi claims it’s about access and equity. In reality, it’s about funneling billions through a slick international bureaucracy with zero voter oversight, ironclad PR, and very cozy ties to vaccine makers. It’s like the UN met Big Pharma in a dark Davos bathhouse. Until now, the U.S. kicked in 12% of Gavi’s total funding — billions over the years — with almost nothing to show for it in terms of transparency, safety audits, or public debate.

The Washington Post framed it as a moral catastrophe. It quoted a gallery of aghast public health mandarins declaring that “children will die” and “RFK Jr. will be personally responsible.” They trotted out Atul Gawande to call the move a “travesty” and a “nightmare.” Gates himself crawled out into the light of social media to lament “devastating consequences,” warning of “more sick kids,” “overcrowded hospitals,” and “grieving parents.”

Kennedy praised Gavi for trying to help poor folks, but then promptly accused Gavi of brushing off safety concerns and, in his best line, explained, “When vaccine safety issues have come before Gavi, Gavi has treated them not as a patient health problem, but as a public relations problem.” He cited a gold-standard study linking the DTP shot to increased childhood mortality — a topic corporate media won’t touch with a ten-foot hypodermic — and accused the “alliance” of ignoring inconvenient science.

None of WaPo’s hysterical experts bothered to cite any evidence that Gavi spends a single dollar on mitigating vaccine injuries or even troubling itself to track them. No quotes about surveillance systems. No mention of adverse event compensation. No data on injury rates.

Just emotion. Wild, hysterical emotion.

The closest WaPo got to mounting any kind of logical defense was this soggy biscuit: “Gavi’s decisions are guided by recommendations from World Health Organization experts who review all available data through a ‘rigorous, transparent, and independent process.’” In other words, they admitted Gavi doesn’t care about safety— but that’s okay, since it’s not their job.

This isn’t just a victory for public health or relief for vulnerable poor populations. It’s much bigger.

It’s hard to ignore Gavi’s outsized pull in the progressive NGO orbit— a crown jewel in the Gates-WHO nexus, lubricated by U.S. tax dollars and cloaked in humanitarian jargon. While it brands itself as a global do-gooder for kids, Gavi mostly functions as a soft-power amplifier for the West’s permanent bureaucracy: a well-padded pipeline where money, influence, and ideology flow downstream to a chorus of shady, aligned nonprofits, murky international development outfits, and politically connected “civil society” operations.

But if you cut through the squishy branding layer, you find a core of steel: a strategic soft-power asset — one that both helps Washington exert quiet pressure abroad while keeping the domestic activist class on financial life support at home. By yanking U.S. funding, Kennedy didn’t just disrupt the vaccine pipeline — he sliced straight into the wiring of the deep state’s influence grid.

With the 2026 midterms looming, the Democrats’ NGO scaffolding —their off-the-books field army— will now find itself even more cash-strapped and scrambling. Gavi isn’t just about shots. It’s about control, narrative harmonization, and greasing the gears of global progressive power. Kennedy’s sudden cash withdrawal might jam more types of gears than the media is willing to openly admit: hence the hysteria.

💉 Now, the fun part. Let’s start connecting the dots. This is about much more than vaccines.

If this Gavi controversy were really about health policy and the concerns of a major donor, you’d expect Gavi’s board to react with a sober, diplomatic response. Something like, We welcome Secretary Kennedy’s concerns and look forward to a constructive dialogue on safety improvements. We’re grateful for the opportunity to strengthen our programs.

But that’s not what happened. Not even close.

Instead, they poured gas on their head and lit their hair on fire. Their reaction wasn’t clinical. It was political. Immediate denunciations, emotional appeals, fear porn, and a full court press from the very institutions that normally act like Kennedy is a kooky nonstarter. That’s the tell. That’s how you know money and control, not medicine, are what’s really at stake.

Because if this were really only about safety protocols, Gavi could have said, “Let’s sit down and figure out what our biggest departing donor wants us to do better.”

But they didn’t. They circled the wagons. They screamed that Kennedy is a child-killer. And they roped in Gates, Gawande, and every blue-check public health apostle around to declare jihad. They’re not trying to fix or even “improve” the system. They’re trying to protect it.

So … what is it then, actually? How does Gavi fit into the big picture?

💉 Get ready. We can finally begin to ask a thorny question no one has ever been able to satisfactorily answer: Is this what “draining the swamp” actually looks like in real life?

Not as a slogan or a rally chant. But as a methodical, piece-by-piece dismantling of the whole damnable machinery — the invisible gears of elite global influence, Marxist regulatory capture, and leftwing ideological graft.

First, USAID got scalped. Then NGOs were put on a starvation diet. Then came the DEI bloodletting. Then, the NIH closed the spigot for transgender rodent grants. Harvard’s gravy train went into the culvert. Big Pharma is suddenly playing defense in every direction. NATO’s finances are being strained to the limits of what Europe can bear, evaporating the dark budgets that once sloshed freely through the Swiss Alps. ActBlue investigations. DNC checks bouncing.

And now Gavi —the crown jewel of global health virtue signaling— just had its funding rug (a delightful 4000-thread-count Turkish classic) yanked right out from under it.

Piece by piece, dollar by dollar, what we’re witnessing is not chaos. Please. It’s not even payback. It’s a plan. We can now see the deliberate logic that was hiding behind the frantic scramble. It’s a strategic, rapid-fire offensive —carefully calibrated and coldly executed (cue Nessum Dorma)— aimed at dismantling the entire unaccountable infrastructure of elite global control.

For the first time in decades, or maybe ever, the unelected networks of champagne-swilling technocrats and robot-loving global managers who quietly shaped public life —from global vaccine policy to domestic identity politics— are being told: no more.

Folks — this ugly and seemingly disconnected budget battle is what draining the swamp actually looks like.

Starve the beast.

Turns out, the swamp was bigger and fatter than we’d ever imagined. It’s not just a fetid marsh behind the Capitol — it’s a whole rotting continent of political disease, a Marxist wasteland crawling with globalist malaria, about the size of Greenland. It didn’t have a head or a heart. Just grasping tentacles and blood-sucking mosquitoes so big they would make Florida Man green with envy.

So Trump is carpet bombing the deep state’s entire territory.

He’s not just draining the swamp. He’s rerouting the rivers, building dams, and exterminating the alligators. And —I hate making these kinds of forecasts— with my spider-senses trained by a half-decade of interpreting pandemic narrative signals, I cannot shake the sensation that we are now entering a newer, faster phase.

If I’m right … hang on tight.

JD Vance is enjoying his new BlueSky account:

Whoops! More proof you shouldn’t fall for hot takes. Yesterday, CNN ran a delightful story headlined, “Stunning turnaround: The stock market is on the verge of an all-time record.” Imagine that. In other words, exactly what Trump said would happen. TAW.

CLIP: CNN forced to report stock market near record levels, contradicting its constant predictions of nascent doom (1:50).

The article and the clip were packed with armchair quarterbacking and “Just So Stories,” explaining away the markets using cherry-picked current events. Greg, investors were calmed yesterday by the cease-fire in Iran, and we saw a temporary relief rally. Right. A “relief rally.” They’re just as bad at explaining market moves after they happen as they are at predicting them beforehand. It’s a miracle of modern employment: the only profession where you can be wrong every day and still get invited back for the next panel.

But all the fog and financial fairy dust can’t obscure the real story: Investors are feeling confident. Not “cautiously optimistic.” Not “clinging to hope.” Not “nervous about the future.” Confident. Record-setting confident.

And why are they feeling confident? It’s not from the constant corporate media blackpilling, I can tell you that. If the political polarity were reversed, we’d be hearing all about the “invisible intelligence of the markets.” That’s the aggregate self-interested decisions of millions of buyers, sellers, investors, and speculators — each pursuing their own goals, guided by their own information, fears, and instincts. Like a murmuration of starlings, or a self-correcting swarm, it organizes without orders.

The market is optimistic. You should be, too.

Have a terrific Thursday! We’ll return tomorrow with another tremendous installment of essential news and commentary that you will not want to miss.

