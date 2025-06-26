☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susanna Bythesea's avatar
Susanna Bythesea
4h

“Dr. Kulldorf then announced the panel will soon review the entire childhood vaccine schedule, all 72 shots, not just individually, but also for their combined effects”

This brings tears to my eyes. I did not think I would live to see this day. I feel like we are the embattled weary, watching the cavalry crest the hill at dawn. I hope this is a true turning point in the battle!

Dear God, please continue to give the men and women fighting on the frontlines of the vaccine wars courage and strength, from our new ACIP to all of us who have been fighting to protect our kids and educate our communities.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
63 replies
RunningLogic's avatar
RunningLogic
4h

—“— the new A.C.I.P. chair immediately sought to cast doubt on the safety and effectiveness of childhood vaccines”

Oh God forbid anyone cast DOUBT!! 😱 Good heavens! 🙄 We must blindly keep our faith in the vaccines no matter what 🙄🙄🙄

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
76 replies
545 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Childers
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture