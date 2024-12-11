Good morning, C&C, it’s Wednesday! Your roundup today includes: Trump makes another stellar nomination that confounds the liberals; Humpty McConnell had another great fall, but is still firing on two cylinders; Britain’s government healthcare system forced to reverse itself over nauseating chestfeeding guidance; New York Times makes people hate it even more over horrifying Danny Penny headline; Trump judge ends Obamacare for illegal immigrants; media trumpets new study finding cause of young turbo cancers; more good news on the border invasion that is looking less invasion-ey by the minute; and the FBI informs Congress it is officially baffled by the unidentified flying drones over New Jersey.

Yesterday, the San Fransisco Chronicle ran a terrific story headlined, “Trump taps culture warrior and S.F. attorney Harmeet Dhillon to lead Office of Civil Rights.” Harmeet was one of the most energetic and effective covid lawyers during the pandemic. We crossed paths a few times, even though between Florida and California, we lived in completely different worlds. Beyond covid, Harmeet helped with Trump’s elections lawsuits, helped run California’s GOP, and much more.

On Monday, Trump announced Harmeet’s nomination in a social media post saying, “Throughout her career, Harmeet has stood up consistently to protect our cherished Civil Liberties, including taking on Big Tech for censoring our Free Speech, representing Christians who were prevented from praying together during COVID, and suing corporations who use woke policies to discriminate against their workers. Harmeet is one of the top Election lawyers in the Country, fighting to ensure that all, and ONLY, legal votes are counted.”

The Libs of BlueSky were appalled, variously calling Harmeet “anti-trans,” an “election denier,” anti-abortion, a “MAGA darling,” and “an existential threat to all civil rights, especially trans rights.” They really dislike that Harmeet represented influential detransitioner Chloe Cole or that Harmeet’s website links other detransitioner lawsuits against fraudster doctors.

Harmeet, an Indian-American, is involved in many high-profile cases, and you probably never even knew it. For instance, she represents Portland anti-antifa investigator reporter Andy Ngo.

Harmeet will replace Biden’s appointee, Kristen Clarke, who is the one responsible for prosecuting all the abortion center protestors under the so-called “FACE Act.” I note, without comment, that the FACE Act can also be used to prosecute people who vandalize pregnancy support centers. Harmeet might want to take a look at that.

CNN ran a surprisingly important story yesterday headlined, “Mitch McConnell sprains wrist and cuts his face after fall in the Capitol.” Like Humpety Dumpety, the GOP’s Senate Majority Leader, 82, fell down again. This time it was while he walked back from lunch to the Senate floor. Fortunately, his injuries were non-fatal. He bashed his face and was later seen wearing a cast or brace on his left wrist.

McConnell’s current Senate term runs through 2027, if he can make it that long, although in January, John Thune takes over as Senate Majority Leader.

Nearly every article about McConnell’s latest tumble, including CNN’s, reminded readers about how last year McConnell fell down a staircase at the Waldorf Astoria and got a concussion and a rib fracture. And they all remembered how, at different times, the aging politician had two very public and extremely awkward mini-strokes while speaking to reporters.

Unconfirmed rumors say Mitch refuses to retire or use a walker. So.

The social media conversation is revolving around whether and when McConnell might retire and make room for a younger Republican, who hopefully won’t be an annoying Never Trumper like the Kentucky Senator. You have to hand it to him; McConnell knows how to win his district. But McConnell’s latest tumble reminded me of another unanticipated and extremely positive pandemic effect.

The pandemic broke the Boomers’ Political Hegemony.

Boomers have held their icy grip of death on the country for nearly 20 years now, politically, socially, culturally, and in all our institutions. But the pandemic shattered that total control. Mostly that is on account of flagging Boomer health, which suffered greatly, partly due to the virus and partly from the solution to the virus.

Over the last four years, we have witnessed the long-overdue retirement of most of the antiquarian brigade in national politics, such as Congressional fossils like Senators Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), 91, Patrick Leahy (D-VT), 84, and Dick Shelby (R-Al), 90, as well as Representatives Jim Clyburn (D-SC), 84, and Bernice Johnson (D-TX), 89.

Assuming his health stabilizes, McConnell might hang on another couple years, who knows. But he won’t run again. He can’t run. He can’t even walk.

But nowhere is the boomers’ shattered hegemony more evident than in Trump’s Cabinet picks. In 2016, Trump mostly nominated men over 60: Rex Tillerson (64), Jim Mattis (66), Jeff Sessions (70), and Ben Carson (65). Trump’s VP, Mike Pence, was a sprightly 57 in 2016.

But check out this year’s lineup: J.D. Vance (40); Tulsi Gabbard (43); Pete Hegseth (40); Kash Patel (44); Harmeet Dhillon (55); Jay Bhattacharya (56); Vivek Ramaswamy (39); and Elon Musk (53).

Apart from a couple of obvious exceptions like Robert Kennedy (70), Trump’s cabinet is mostly Boomer-free. What this means for the Nation remains to be seen, but everyone agrees the younger energy is long overdue. And it is not at all clear that, with relics like Feinstein hanging on into their 90’s, this handoff from the Boomers to GenX and beyond would ever have happened voluntarily, not without a pandemic to push Boomers along their dusty retirement tracks.

Last week, the Daily Mail ran an encouraging story headlined “NHS trust that spread 'misinformation' with claim trans women could breastfeed as well as new mothers makes U-turn under pressure.” It’s only ‘misinformation’ when you do it.

It all started in February with this absurd headline (New York Post):

Mammary glands produce human breast milk. (Full disclosure: I am pro-mammary.) While both sexes are born with mammary glands and milk ducts, males’ ducts and glands never develop. On the other hand, females’ glands mature during puberty, pregnancy, and lactation. Certain problems like hormone imbalances, medication side effects, or rare cancers can cause men to produce a watery kind of pseudo-milk, which is diagnosed as galactorrhea.

Probably during a hallucinogenic episode, some crazy pro-trans doctor dreamed up the nauseating idea of medically causing hormone imbalances in cross-dressing men, thereby inducing galactorrhea, to help extend the dysphoric mens’ fantasies of being women by including a reasonable facsimile of breast feeding.

They weren’t brave enough to call it “breast feeding” though. They call it “chest feeding,” since men don’t have proper breasts, even fat men. Chest feeding is not creepy, not at all, and hearing it definitely doesn’t make some people feel like they are trapped in a horror movie, no. Well, maybe a little.

The main point is that nobody serious has ever studied how galactorrheac milk affects newborns, because nobody was ever dumb enough to think that was a good idea before about ten minutes ago.

Anyway, in February, the Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, a part of Britain’s glacial socialized medical system, excreted an awful letter guiding doctors on how to medically induce galactorrhea, so that cross-dressing men (“trans women”) can torture infants. The letter claimed, without evidence, that galactorrheac milk induced through undeveloped mammary glands and barely-existent milk ducts was “just as good” as the real thing, and claimed there were “no observable side effects.”

Infants, after all, can’t complain, now can they?

Outrage ensued. It took half a year, but last week the NHS finally “withdrew” the letter under fierce pressure from childrens’ rights activists. One is Emma Thomas, the founder of Children of Transitioners, a group that supports people whose parents change gender, and who complained about the initial NHS ‘chest feeding’ guidance. Emma correctly noted, “We have no idea how many CoT babies worldwide have been harmed as a result of this.”

Pray for Britain, which is struggling to hold onto its collective sanity right now. But at least they’ve weeded cross-dressing chest feeding out of their government-funded healthcare system. Progess.

Following Monday’s “not guilty” verdict in the Danny Penny case, the New York Times ran this headline on its website:

I found the headline moderatly offensive. By “some New Yorkers,” I assumed the Times meant the enemies of civilization, but the article treated them like rational actors. And the dumb subheadline said, “Republican politicians hailed the verdict.” What about the rest of the country who hailed the verdict? What are we? Chopped New York Deli liver?

But nothing in that awful story prepared me for the very different and galactically more offensive headline the Times ran in its print edition:

Man who was choking rider? It’s not even a good joke. There was zero evidence that Danny Penny intended to “choke” the Subway Terrorist. None. They didn’t even charge Danny with any intentional crimes. Next, the drug-addled lunatic is just a “subway rider?”

May a pox be upon the New York Times. May it suffer the pain of a thousand vaccinations. Get out of here with your stupid ‘subway rider.’

Yesterday, NBC ran a story headlined, “Obamacare coverage for DACA recipients in 19 states blocked by federal judge.” On Monday, a federal judge in North Dakota blocked a Biden administration rule allowing DACA recipients (“Dreamers”) to sign up for Obamacare.

In a case filed by 19 Republican state attorneys general, U.S. District Court Judge Dan Traynor, a Trump appointee, held that the Biden rule violated a law banning public benefits for people with illegal immigration status.

Unfortunately, the ruling only applies in the 19 plaintiff states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

But still. It’s progress. And just wait till next year.

Now they tell us. Yesterday, the Financial Times ran a shocking story headlined, “Scientists find potential link between ultra-processed foods and cancer.” Who could’ve seen this coming? Why didn’t the FDA tell us?

Haha, just kidding. Anyway, the news was a new Florida study published yesterday in the journal Gut. The scientists found telltale inflammatory fats in biopsied colorectal cancer samples. The same fats are also commonly found in UPFs (ultra-processed foods). They also found fewer anti-inflammatory “good fats” in the samples.

It’s probably as close to a “smoking gun” as you could ask for.

One wonders whether Big Food is being set up to take the fall for cancer instead of Big Pharma. I’m only asking that because the headlines are streaming in faster and faster. Yesterday, reporting on the same study, the UK Daily Mail ran this dramatic headline:

Compare this no-punches-pulled headline to the zero headlines that included covid jabs and explosions of cancers in the same headline. But I digress.

The Daily Mail’s story focused on seed oils – like sunflower, canola, corn and grapeseed – which it said have “long been linked to inflammation in the body.”

Chronic inflammation produced by a steady diet of seed oils could be oncogenic in two ways: first, chronic inflammation is mutagenic, meaning it makes it more likely for innocent cells minding their own business to undergo cancerous mutations. Second, chronic inflammation suppresses the immune system, so the body can’t fight back against the cancer as easily as if it were not inflamed.

The American Heart Association, which still recommends the covid shots by the way, insisted there is NO connection between “moderate” seed oil consumption and any health problem at all. This chart from the Daily Mail story baffled the AHA’s white-coated pretenders:

They got nothing. Probably something environmental, plus it’s also your own fault, for being fat and stuff.

Is it just me, or does the media seem desperately relieved to find a ‘cause’ of the pandemic of turbo cancer?

Both articles mentioned Kennedy’s upcoming role as HHS Secetary and noted how that might affect Big Food’s faltering prospects. Neither article mentioned Kennedy’s vaccine skepticism, of course. But I expect RFK will look at all possible causes of this explosion of fast-moving, advanced-stage cancers in young people.

The Trump effect continued delivering wins this week. Newsweek ran a terrific story yesterday headlined, “Chart shows plummeting migrant numbers crossing Darien Gap headed to US.

The Darien Gap is a dense, mountainous jungle region stretching 70 miles across southern Panama. Migrants headed toward the U.S. from South America on foot must cross the ‘Gap,’ which sounds a lot like a really disorganized Boy Scouts national meetup that went sideways one year when I was a kid. There was rain, cold, chaos and even a few injuries, mostly resulting from anarchic attacks made up of flying burning marshmallows that were meant to be eaten but were transformed into deadly weapons that, during the attack, briefly lit up the night like miniature fiery cannonballs. Hot, sticky, miniature cannonballs.

It’s possible I’m remembering that trip worse than it was, but I doubt it. Anyway, the Gap isn’t exactly like that, it features fewer marshmallows and more poisonous serpents and tricky climbs and perilous cliffs and dramatic made-for-daytime-TV rope bridges and stuff like that.

In May, Panama’s president promised to ‘close the Gap,’ mostly due to humanitarian concerns, but nothing happened. The concentrated nature of that region does make it easier to count migrants as they pass through though.

Last month’s statistics —the first since Trump’s election— showed a dramatic collapse in the number of migrants, from 30,000 six months ago down to 11,000 in November, and the trend appears to be heading further south. Let’s keep it going.

Yesterday, NorthJersey.com ran a story headlined, “FBI to frustrated Congress: 'We just don't know' who is behind mystery drone flights in NJ.” At Monday’s hearing, U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzalez (R-Tx) asked, "You're telling me we don't even know what the hell these drones in New Jersey are?" FBI’s Critical Incident Response Director: “That's correct.”

CLIP: FBI’s Assistant Director of Incident Response tells Congress the drones have baffled the agency (1:50).

Representative Gonzalez responded, “That’s crazy! That’s madness!” He added, obviously a man in the throes of no little frustration with a feckless bureaucrat feigning impotence, “Sometimes I feel like I'm in the 'Twilight Zone' up here!”

Assistant FBI Director Wheeler and representatives from Customs and Border Patrol and the DOJ were called to testify about the drone invasion before the House subcommittees on Counterterrorism, Law Enforcement and Intelligence, and Transportation and Maritime Security.

AD Wheeler deployed the Bureau’s infamous word salad weapon, taking 40 words to say only that there’s an active investigation. “The bureau is actively investigating the unexplained sighting of drone activity over that part of New Jersey, including proximity to sensitive sites and areas of concern,” he said, adding the negative for further strategic ambiguity, “We do not attribute that to any individual or group yet. I don't have an answer of who's responsible, one or more people that are responsible, but we're actively investigating.”

When another Representative asked whether the public is at risk, Wheeler shrugged. “We just don't know. And that's the concerning part of it.” You don’t say.

Curiously, New Jersey Representative Chris Smith reported a fleet of drones coming from the ocean. “One of the Sheriff’s officers two nights ago saw 50 drones come in off the ocean, right there," Smith explained. “We had a number of other people there including a commanding officer from the Coast Guard who said one of their 47-foot lifeboats was followed by between 12 and 30 of these drones, right behind them.”

Maybe it’s the Sea People.

The hearing ended lamely, trailing off without any climax or resolution. The FBI remains baffled. They have no plan. They are hoping the public can tell them what’s going on. I’m thinking about calling the tipline and reporting that one of the drones contains the names of 40 as-yet-unarrested January 6th suspects. Maybe that would do it?

I have another idea. Let’s offer $10K to anyone who can capture one of the drones. C&C could raise that amount in about ten minutes. Who’s with me? If you guys like the idea, I’ll make the offer today. Let me know in the comments.

What ideas do you have as to how to encourage the FBI to stop harassing anti-abortion activists and catch one of these mystery drones?

Have a wonderful Wednesday! And come on back tomorrow morning, for more Coffee & Covid.

