User's avatar
GregWA's avatar
GregWA
11h

Great stuff, Jeff, as usual.

Re dumb cars, my take: there's smart (Elon), dumb (modern car, pre-Elon) and brainless (68 Dodge Charger).

I want brainless where the car only stops running if something important breaks, like the distributor.

"Something important" does not include a computer of any size or power. It's also a car that cannot be disabled remotely by Skynet! Just sayin.

A Guy from South Florida's avatar
A Guy from South Florida
11h

it's all fun and games with the ai powered cars....until they auto-report you for speeding, share your maybe not-so-good driving habits with insurance companies so they can increase your premium (you know they're already salivating and possibly ready to lobby Musk for this information). Or when it becomes sentient enough that when you park at your favorite fast food restaurant it will lock your doors, show your weight, blood pressure and bmi on the dash and then pull out of the spot and self drive to the nearest salad bar.

oh fun times.

for now - as exciting as all the tech sounds - I'll stick with my dumb car.

