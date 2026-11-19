Good morning, C&C, it’s Thursday! Your roundup includes: Anthropic’s record IPO and its debt to inmate 37244-510, why ‘effective’ altruism isn’t the regular kind, Hegseth’s surprise military deal in Caracas, the Big Three summit that either changed nothing or changed everything, and three more Democrat arrests, starting with Gettysburg’s former mayor.

🌍🇺🇸 ESSENTIAL NEWS AND COMMENTARY 🇺🇸🌍

Whoever said lightning never strikes twice didn’t see 2026 coming. For the second time this year, the American stock market made history. Yesterday, the Wall Street Journal reported, “Anthropic Raises $81 Billion in Biggest IPO Ever.” The public sale of the company’s shares raised $6 billion more than SpaceX, which had just set the previous record a few months ago. This story brings back one of our old favorite characters from 2022: the French-fried bankster and crypto-bro Sam Bankman-Fried.

In case you’ve been living off the grid in Oregon or maybe in an undersea habitat, Anthropic makes a single product: a chatbot with the unlikely name of Claude. (The moniker’s origin remains shrouded in mystery. It obviously wasn’t the marketing department.)

It’s not immediately obvious why investors preferred Anthropic to SpaceX. Both firms are still losing money, but Elon’s space company makes exciting tangible stuff like rockets and satellites that you can inventory and see working. It’s miles ahead of any competition. SpaceX also made $4.4B in Starlink revenue last year, has over $8B in Pentagon contracts, and is even due to earn $120B from Anthropic through 2029 for providing data center rentals.

Meanwhile, Anthropic was banned by the Pentagon after a noisy public disagreement following January’s dictator-snatching in Venezuela, which has also returned to today’s news, but set that aside for now. Reports said the War Department used Claude in the raid that relieved Nicolas Maduro of his stressful duties running South American drug cartels from the president’s mansion.

One of my sources provided part of the beginning of the Pentagon’s chat session.

From the results, it looks like the Pentagon upgraded.

Admittedly, Anthropic has strong revenues ($33 billion in the first 9 months of this year) and an operating loss of only $1.3 billion, which is strong but perhaps less rosy after accounting for its debt ($100 billion). But it had healthy cash flows of $6.6 billion. And some of its biggest investors are the other major tech companies, like Amazon, Nvidia, and Google.

But it owes a lot to an Effective Altruist: the infamous Sam Bankman-Fried, widely known as “SBF.” You may recall that Sam is a crypto fraudster, Bahamas-orgy organizer, progressive wunderkind (of course), and federal inmate number 37244-510. During his liberated days, at one of Anthropic’s early, critical rounds in 2022, Sam invested $500 million, buying himself around 13.5% of the whole company. Arguably, Anthropic might not even be here without SBF’s timely investment.

Sadly for him, Sam’s stake would now have been worth a cool $35 billion, which is worth more than SBF’s entire crypto company and exceeds the gross domestic product of many hard-to-pronounce European countries. Unfortunately for SBF, his shares were auctioned off in the bankruptcy to pay creditors. Oh well. You win some and you lose some.

🔥 That’s not even the main connection between Anthropic and SBF. The curly-haired crypto fraudster’s meteoric rise was fueled in large part by his promotion of the latest progressive infatuation, a fuzzy philosophy called “Effective Altruism.” SBF’s un-altruistic conduct threw a temporary pall on the term, as suggested by this WaPo headline from 2022:

Don’t worry though, Effective Altruism survived and came back stronger than ever.

I’ve often warned of these rhetorical word games liberals love to play. In this example, regular altruism isn’t good enough. To be truly progressive, you must commit to effective altruism, which is somehow completely different. As an effective altruist, you can greedily chase billions in personal wealth, cut corners where you need to, and still be a good progressive. The kind of rich person who doesn’t get eaten.

We’ve learned that whenever liberals add a modifier to some basic term, it flips the meaning. Public health cares nothing for your actual health; it even blesses your dying, so long as that improves overall collective statistics. Social justice is not justice; it’s about making sure someone’s swarthy finger is on the scales. Or take reproductive health, which is about making sure nobody ever reproduces. You get the idea.

SBF’s effective altruism was about stealing billions from naive crypto investors while throwing money at Democrats. It was very effective— for a time. Pigs get fat, but hogs get slaughtered. In leaked Twitter DMs with Kelsey Piper of Vox Media, SBF gave away the game.

Piper said, “you were really good at talking about ethics, for someone who kind of saw it all as a game with winners and losers.” SBF replied, “ya, hehe. I feel bad for those who get f***** by it, by this dumb game we woke westerners play where we say all the right shiboleths and so everyone likes us.”

In the same chat, he said his pro-regulation talk was “yeah just PR,” wrote “f*ck regulators,” and said “man, all the dumb sh—t I said. It’s not true, not really.”

It was just what we’d thought he meant by “Effective Altruism.” Uttering shibboleths to con people out of their money.

Now let’s get back to Anthropic.

🔥 Effective altruism is the spine of Anthropic’s history. It shows up at every stage: who paid for it, the family ties, the governance, and the Washington policy pipeline. Dario Amodei is the CEO; his sister, Daniela, is the president. She’s married to Holden Karnofsky, co-founder of Open Philanthropy and GiveWell. They’re all giants in the Effective Altruism world.

Anthropic was lauded for its founders’ pledge to commit an eye-watering 80% of their wealth to undefined ‘philanthropic causes.’ (Eyes dried somewhat after someone read the IPO’s fine print and found the pledges were described as “voluntary, revocable…and not legally binding.” That’s effective altruism, different from regular altruism.) It warmed hearts by creating a “charity foundation” that pledged 10% of its profits for murky but altruistic purposes. (Hearts cooled a bit after learning the “foundation” was a regular, for-profit LLC with no reporting requirements and under full Amodei control.)

You also won’t be shocked to hear that Anthropic has profound deep state connections. Its founders and key officers include folks from the RAND Corporation (a key Cold War-era think tank) and IARPA, the intelligence agencies’ version of DARPA. While at RAND, for example, one of Anthropic’s officers helped draft Biden’s executive order regulating AI. I could write a whole post just on this subject, and on the modern Cold War over AI between Trump’s Pentagon and the intelligence agencies. But leave that aside.

Here’s what I’ve determined: Ordinary altruism is when you give your own money to charity. But effective altruism is when you very effectively give other people’s money to progressive NGOs. It’s that simple.

🔥 You might think I’m hinting that Anthropic’s IPO was some kind of a con. But no. Definitely not. That would be defamatory. And trust me, the wheels within wheels are more complicated and headache-producing than a high-end Swiss watch. The AI industry is insanely incestuous. The companies all own parts of each other, buy from each other, and sell to one another. The industrial flow chart can only be rendered in six dimensions.

Plus, unlike SBF’s fraudulent crypto company, Anthropic actually has a real product, even if it is ‘just’ a chatbot. Claude is well-liked. It outscores competitors on AI benchmarks. Developers seem to love it.

It is 100% true that effective altruism chatter is a red flag. But it could also be a survival strategy in today’s over-politicized world. One could argue the altruism narrative is part of Anthropic’s ‘moat’ (aka a unique selling proposition) and also a cynical but effective strategy to curry favor with regulators. If Dario’s strategy is snuggling with Democrats, then the same logic argues Elon’s strategy is cozying up to Republicans.

What we do know is this is another eye-popping IPO. It made history and underscored the insane Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride we are all hurtling along in. Anthropic was the largest stock offering ever, for a company that has never turned a profit. It’s either the biggest bubble in human history or the advent of a New Age of Humanity. Take your pick. The options are equally historic, even if we’d prefer the latter alternative.

Either way, please stay seated for the duration of the ride. And keep your arms inside the self-driving car at all times.

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Speaking of historic things, yesterday the Wall Street Journal reported, “Hegseth Cements New Military Deal in Visit to Venezuela.” First of all, and most noteworthy, nobody saw it coming. “Hegseth’s trip was cloaked in secrecy,” the Journal said. But who were they keeping it secret from? The media, for one.

The last time the War Department headed to Venezuela, we snatched its crooked president during his beauty rest. Yesterday, unannounced to US media (but live-streamed in Caracas), the Secretary of War arrived again— this time to sign a “deal” that has been described as everything from a security agreement to a military alliance. The paper wasn’t made public.

The U.S. media was completely cut out of the loop. They found out on Wednesday morning along with the rest of us, when photographs of Hegseth with acting president Delcy Rodríguez suddenly appeared on social media. “In a statement issued later,” the Journal groused, “the Pentagon acknowledged Hegseth’s trip to Caracas and his meetings with Venezuelan officials.”

The War Secretary gushed with optimism. “Training together, partnering together, sharing intelligence, more defense equipment and capabilities” were some of the deal’s benefits that Secretary Hegseth cited. Some rumors even suggest the deal includes military bases.

Inadvertently creating dozens of headlines, Hegseth then said Venezuela “has gone from our most aggressive regional threat to a compliant security partner.” That’s the kind of partner everybody seems to be swiping for these days.

It was also true. We did swap a long-time troublemaker for a helpful domestic assistant. In only eleven months. Actually, it was only about six months, if you count August’s equally historic oil deal, which, among other unprecedented benefits, cut the American taxpayer in for 35% of the action.

The public face of the latest deal, whatever its specifics, was draped in language about crushing narco-terrorism in Venezuela. In Hegseth’s words, it is meant “to ensure that the Venezuelan people are not threatened by foreign actors or narco-terrorists or criminals.” One wonders which foreign actors he was thinking of. Ironically, the last foreign actor who deployed troops into Venezuela was us. (Presumably he meant Cuba and Iran.)

Hegseth added that “the prosperity, the peace, the stability of Venezuela means a safer and more secure hemisphere, a safer and more secure America.” Anyone who remembers Tren de Aragua takeovers of Colorado apartment buildings got the reference. Unlike Vegas, what happens in Caracas does not stay in Caracas, unfortunately.

The War Secretary had a message for cartels: “We will hunt you down, we will find you, and we will kill you.” This is pretty clear and was expressed in a universal language the cartels could understand.

The War Secretary has now left Venezuela and is in Colombia. We’ll find out tomorrow what he is doing there and whether it should also go in the record books. Or, we won’t find out. Whichever, whatever is happening, they’re not telling reporters.

Meanwhile, President Trump is returning home after meeting with Putin and Xi. It’s getting to be a pretty busy week.

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This morning (during drafting), the Washington Post reported, “At historic summit, Xi and Putin share global stage with weakened Trump.” Weakened is a strange way to describe a man who just arranged on short notice the first trilateral meeting in history between the US, China, and Russia. But okay, WaPo.

Reporters seem to have commenced a Trump clock. Expect more of this. “Can I tell you? They both like Trump,” the President was quoted saying, referring to himself in third person. “Now, what happens after me? That I can’t tell you,” he added, shifting back to first person and stating the obvious.

WaPo obviously can’t wait to find out what happens after Trump. They can barely restrain their excitement. The rest of us don’t want to think about it.

About the meeting, WaPo yawned and said nothing significant happened, ignoring the plain significance of the meeting itself. CBS’s report of the historic meetup was more informative and said the men discussed a ‘range of issues,’ including: increased oil production, removing some Russian sanctions, the so-called International Criminal Court —none of the three countries recognize it, and it has an outstanding arrest warrant for Putin— and “reducing nuclear risks and preventing nuclear proliferation.”

Everyone except corporate media probably thinks reducing nuclear risks should be somewhere among the government’s top priorities, even perhaps over fixing how hard it is to cancel your Netflix subscription. Reporters only seemed to care that the official diplomatic readout did not mention Iran or Ukraine, which does not mean those conflicts weren’t discussed. It just means they didn’t appear in the public report.

🔥 Unlike corporate media, Chinese and Russian state media did not seem to agree that nothing happened. They both published a four-point “Declaration Toward Peace.” Some of us would consider that a great start. The AP called it “no major breakthroughs.”

The Europeans weren’t as unimpressed as the Washington Post’s reporter. They scrambled to convene another pointless emergency meeting in Berlin. (I think it makes them feel better to huddle together.) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk did not hold back. He tweeted, “God, protect us from such friends.” Sweden’s EU minister Jessica Rosencranz said, “there should be no talks about European security without Europe; there should be no talks about Ukraine without Ukraine.” The Centre for European Policy warned darkly, “Europe can only lose in this four-way game.”

While WaPo and the AP strictly followed the “nothing happened” memo, CNN’s short update gave away a little too much. I think they were going too fast. “Xi and Putin may see the meeting as their biggest success to date in reshaping the world order,” CNN admitted, “into one that is both multipolar and favors their interests.”

That doesn’t sound uneventful at all. In other words, corporate media couldn’t decide whether this summit was a monotonous nothingburger or the end of the American century. It was quite a range.

Regardless, the meeting is in the can, and whatever agreements might have been made didn’t appear in the public version. Unsurprisingly.

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Finally, scratch three more notches into our arrest series belt. We’ll start with the most distressing one. None of the many stories about this case mentioned the former mayor’s political affiliation, making it an easy guess. Local ABC-27 (Pennsylvania) reported, “Former Gettysburg mayor pleads guilty to child sex crimes.”

On Tuesday, former Gettysburg Mayor Chad Alan Carr pleaded guilty to three child sex offenses, including both for images and direct contact. I’ll spare you the sordid details. Carr co-founded Gettysburg Pride and ran the local community theater since 2009. (‘Ran’ is doing a lot of work in that sentence. He used the theater for access to male minors.) Last November, he won the Democrat primary as the ‘progressive’ alternative to the moderate incumbent.

Carr, 48, served only two weeks of his mayoral term in January. He then abruptly resigned because of “personal legal issues.” He was arrested, made bail, and fled to Texas, where he was promptly re-arrested in March on new charges and extradited back to Pennsylvania. Now he has taken a guilty plea to avoid trial.

Next, on November 5th, cops arrested Democrat state Rep. Anthony Ealy. He represents District 36, covering part of Jackson County, in the Missouri House of Representatives. Anthony was first elected in 2022, and reelected in Tuesday’s midterm with 68% of the vote. Police say he lunged at a man, claimed he had a gun, and shouted, “I’m gonna kill you! Call the police, I’m gonna kill you!” Here’s the nice, perfectly stable representative:

Last week, MPR News reported, “State Rep. Dan Wolgamott charged with DWI, causing injury.” Wolgamott is a member of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party and a four-term Minnesota state representative. He was the former speaker of the Minnesota House.

I mention these stories since they track the refreshing new trend of politicians being unable to avoid legal consequences, which was the status quo ante and standard operating procedure until sometime last year. The long list of arrests, which I’ve done my best to cover, has mostly been Democrats. I’m not cherry-picking the Democrat arrests.

Nor am I the only one who’s noticed. This spreading rash of arrests has raised heated protests from the blue side of the aisle about “weaponized justice.”

But it’s not actually about weaponized justice. The real problem is that Democrat voters keep electing hoodlums, fraudsters, and pedophiles. Maybe —and please don’t cancel me, I’m just saying— the strategy of “vote blue no matter who” has a downside.

Ironically, today is the 163rd anniversary of President Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address. Mayor Carr’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for this coming February. He could get four score and seven years. Ba-dump-bump.

Have a terrific Thursday! Coffee & Covid will return tomorrow morning with more essential news and caffeinated commentary, served on your brunch tray.

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