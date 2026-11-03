☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
6h

Good morning, coffee team! Turn the fake blue wave into a trickle. Here are a few reminder for midterms:

If everyone who voted for Trump in 2024 did the same in 2026, then Republicans would easily keep the House and Senate.

If Republicans have delivered some of what you want and Democrats will deliver none of what you want because the DSA runs the show, then vote Republican.

If you don’t like a particular Republican candidate on your ticket, then still vote for them this year and try to vote them out in the next primary cycle.

If Democrats sweep in 2026 and 2028, then they will remove the filibuster to pass mass amnesty, pack the Supreme Court, and DC/PR statehood so that Republicans can never win again.

If you want more deportations and less crime, then vote for the only party that has achieved record highs on the former and record lows on the latter.

If you import the third world, then you become the third world.

If Democrats raise taxes without clamping down on fraud and waste, then they are stealing from you.

If you don’t like high gas prices, then don’t vote for the party that runs blue states where energy prices are much higher.

If you don’t want men in women’s sports, then don’t vote blue.

If polling has been exposed as mostly fake and heavily favoring Democrats, then it will favor team blue in every election.

If you think the socialists are cheating, bring friends and make it too big to rig.

If you black pill and complain but don’t vote, then you’re retarded.

https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/2026-midterms-vote-gop-not-dsa

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
6h

✝️✝️✝️

For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor rulers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other created thing, will be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.

— Romans 8:38-39

And let us not lose heart in doing good, for in due time we will reap if we do not grow weary.

— Galatians 6:9

LSB

✝️✝️✝️

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