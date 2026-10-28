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☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Margot Wooster's avatar
Margot Wooster
10h

“ She prioritized her Christian faith above her worldly considerations”. May God richly bless this woman!

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Tanya Regan's avatar
Tanya Regan
9h

Hi Jeff!

The one thing you didn’t mention in your write up about Brigadier General Melissa Cunningham is the team who helped her-it’s name is STARRs.us. It is an organization dedicated to fighting the illegal EUA vaccine mandates as well as DEI. Lt General Rod Bishop and Colonel Ron Scott (both Air Force Academy graduates along with their tireless attorney, Mike Rose, a ‘69 AFA graduate were BG Cunningham’s literal Wingmen, making sure her reinstatement happened!

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