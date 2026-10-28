Good morning, C&C, it’s Wednesday! Your roundup includes: a brigadier general who chose her conscience over her career gets both back, four years and one geriatric tortoise later; Gavin Newsom tells an undercover Townhall reporter that the DSA is “bold and energetic” and headed mainstream, and the same media that stitched together “very fine people” can’t find it; a Townhall columnist makes the cheerful case that our worst-case scenario is losing a few losers; why a Democrat House in 2027 would be a sad sequel to 2018; and the FBI drops by a billionaire Swalwell donor’s Beverly Hills mansion, proving the arrests will continue until morale improves.

🌍🇺🇸 ESSENTIAL NEWS AND COMMENTARY 🇺🇸🌍

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This morning’s roundup begins with a quick good-news story as an appetizer. Late last week, the Daily Beltway reported, “Hegseth Reinstates Air Force General Forced Out Over Vaccine Mandate.” Air Force Brigadier General Melissa Cunningham just made history by becoming the highest ranking U.S. military officer to be reinstated after forced jab retirement. It took four years.

As many of us did, in 2022, Gen. Cunningham faced a decision no one should ever have to make: set fire to her successful, lifelong military career— or accept an unproven, experimental injection that would quickly develop a track record making it the greatest failed medical product of all time.

She sucked it up. She surrendered her career. She prioritized her Christian faith above her worldly considerations. Though it seems clearly correct in hindsight, nobody who faced that decision in 2021-2022 had that knowledge. It was a leap of faith for each of us; one by one we wrestled with our unique facts and circumstances. I remember it well.

During those two bizarro-world years, I often offered advice in C&C about how to draft religious exemption requests that could tiptoe through the tricky HR minefield. For a while, I held twice-daily group Zooms of up to 50 folks at a time —I lost count of how many I did in total— advising them and answering questions in batches. Of my various life regrets, one stings badly: lacking any background in U.S. military code, I could do but little to help our brave servicepeople at the time.

But immediately in January, 2025 —during his first week back into office— President Trump signed Executive Order 14184, which ordered U.S. military leaders to reinstate any jab-separated soldier willing to return. The agencies cooperated with the military precision, enthusiasm, and speed of a geriatric tortoise who just took a Tylenol PM by mistake. “Those of you that have been here,” War Secretary Hegseth said, “know the reinstatement process has not been an easy one, and it’s not been a smooth one.”

Melissa will be reinstated at the rank of brigadier general, and —this is the part that must drive the military’s Branch Covidians crazy— provided “full back pay, credit for missed service time, corrected records, an extended mandatory retirement date, and consideration for promotion to major general.” Truly, she is not bitter; just the opposite. “I am so fired up to be back,” Melissa said. Secretary Hegseth praised her as a courageous warrior of conscience, and said she was “exactly, precisely, the kind of person we want to be bringing back.”

Which leaves open the uncomfortable question of what should happen to the cowardly, inept bureaucratic slaves who forced out courageous warriors of conscience like Gen. Cunningham?

Disappointingly, but unsurprisingly, of around 8,700 soldiers who were involuntarily discharged or separated for not taking the jabs, only about 230 have so far accepted the invitation to return, with 600 more expressing interest. General Cunningham encouraged others to follow her example: “We need leaders, those courageous warriors of moral conscience, to return,” she said.

Well, one more leader is now back in post. And another historical mark can be carved onto the twisted covid totem pole, which will become a memorial for future generations.

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Every once in a while, when they think nobody’s paying attention, they tell the truth. Yesterday, ABC-7 Redding reported, “California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the DSA will be a major force in the 2028 election.”

CLIP: Townhall’s undercover reporter fools Gov. Newsom into praising the Democratic Socialists (0:50).

Remember the Charlottesville “fine people” hoax? Corporate media took a comment from one part of Trump’s 2017 speech in the aftermath of the tragedy. They snipped out his explicit condemnation of neo-nazis, and used the stitched-together result to “prove” he called white supremacists “very fine people.” It has now been widely debunked and turned into a laugh line about moronic mass media, but that took years. (Even more ironically, it turns out the progressive Southern Poverty Law Center was the one actually supporting the white supremacists. But never mind, since corporate media has never-minded it.)

The point is, that’s how hard the corporate media worked in 2017 to transform an otherwise unremarkable presidential comment into a literally unbelievable claim —a claim only the most TDS-afflicted victims would possibly believe— that the president of the United States publicly praised shaved-skull neo-nazis. I mean, what the heck. But that’s the rotten garbage media tried selling as fresh, all based on a single twisted sentence.

Here’s just one awful example from the New York Times, 2017:

“President Trump buoyed the white nationalist movement on Tuesday as no president has done in generations,” the Times gushed, “equating activists protesting racism with the neo-Nazis and white supremacists who rampaged in Charlottesville, Va., over the weekend.”

So imagine my surprise as I’ve waited several days to see whether corporate media would pick up Townhall’s undercover video of California’s oleaginous Governor Gavin Newsom praising the Democratic Socialists of America. I waited expectantly for the Grey Lady’s headline, “Newsom Gives Radical Socialists an Unequivocal Boost.” After all, this time there was no need to stitch it together from parts of a speech. He said plainly the DSA would be the “mainstream” part of Democrats’ 2028 movement.

Alas. No headlines.

Instead, unlike the faked Charlottesville Trump quote, the corporate media has completely ignored Newsom’s praise for revolutionary socialists who want to close prisons, defund police, delete the Senate, and generally overthrow the U.S.’s constitutional system of government. Sad!

🔥 On Monday, Townhall ran its exposé under the headline, “Gavin Newsom Calls DSA ‘Mainstream Democratic Movement’ Heading Into 2028 Presidential Election.”

On October 17th, at a campaign stop in New Hampshire where Newsom was stumping for congressional candidate Stefany Shaheen, Townhall’s undercover journalist was able to ask the governor some questions one-on-one. “I am a younger voter, and a lot of us, we want to see the Democrat Party move forward,” the undercover journalist said. “We don’t want Kamala Harris. We want, you know, more, I guess, democratic socialist policies. Where do you see the Democratic Party going?”

Newsom didn’t equivocate. He enthusiastically called the DSA energetic and bold and said it was “going to be dominant … going to be a mainstream democratic movement:”

Imagine if the roles had been reversed. Suppose Trump had not just called Nazis “very fine people,” as media falsely claimed, but had actually praised them as “bold, energetic, and going to be mainstream in the Republican Party. Absolutely. No question about it.”

Wait— that’s too much. Just try imagining energetic Nazis. Imagine them goose-stepping so high they keep accidentally kicking themselves in the face.

This goes far beyond “very fine people.” If Trump had said anything about far-right radicals that Newsom just did about far-left radicals, the media would’ve gone more berserk than a whole parade of energetic, goose-stepping Nazis. But for Newsom— crickets. 🦗

Mark my words: they are trying to normalize and mainstream the DSA. Don’t believe me? Consider this hopium-infused Herald-Tribune/USA Today headline, October 26:

“The energy in the room belonged entirely to state Rep. Angie Nixon – a member of the Democratic Socialists of America,” the Herald-Tribune enthused, “now within striking distance of winning a seat in the U.S. Senate.” They praised Nixon’s “syrupy Southern drawl” —Ebonics— and lauded her bookstore, which is named “Cafe Resistance.” (No sane Floridian expects her to come within a hen’s tooth of winning.)

Do not worry. We can and will shut this DSA-normalization down.

Finally, let’s take a moment here to recognize flamboyant James O’Keefe, who single-handedly dug the withered corpse of conservative journalism out of a deep grave and labored alone in the trenches since the dreary Obama days; he pursued the kind of long-lost undercover reporting mainstream journalists seemed to regard as professionally radioactive. (Full disclosure: I represented O’Keefe in the lawsuit from and against Project Veritas’s board.)

However you feel about him, James O’Keefe made history by raising up a new generation of bold and energetic young journalists who understand online hookup culture and how to pull off undercover thirst traps and honeypots. The corporate media has collective amnesia about how to do this.

Just this year, undercover conservatives in O’Keefe’s orbit have gotten DOD employees fired and have exposed actual street-level election fraud. Not to mention the Pfizer exposé, where its gay Director of mRNA R&D admitted genetic manipulation, which prompted Congressional letters and which the pharma shills and their media allies pretend never happened. Meanwhile, O’Keefe battled and survived years of fruitless lawfare and failed criminal prosecutions.

Kudos to Townhall for exposing the Democrats’ stealthy embrace of radical socialism and its reprehensible communist underpinnings— straight from the lips of their leading 2028 presidential contender. Don’t let anyone tell you they aren’t communists. Communism is the only political ideology that must wear camouflage. It has to pretend to offer something else in order to survive.

Now, thanks to Townhall and Governor Hairdo, behold the secrecy at the withered black heart of the Democrat Party and draw your own conclusions.

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Since we’re on the subject of Townhall, a conservative blog-slash-news site, I would also like to recognize its recent, optimistic submission, “Our Worst-Case Scenario Is We Got Rid of a Bunch of Losers.”

“I don’t know how the midterm elections will turn out,” columnist Kurt Schlichter began. “I think Republicans will do better than expected, but who knows?” Then he got to the bright side. “Yet there’s one thing I’m entirely sure of. This election cycle has, at least, allowed us Republicans to rid ourselves of some of the biggest hacks any political party has ever had the misfortune to be saddled with.”

He listed them: “When this is over, we will be rid of that fraud Thomas Massie, the insipid Thom Tillis, the tiresome Bill Cassidy, and the Kinzingeresque Ukrainian fetishizer Don Bacon. Also past his sell-by date is that Bushesque phony John Cornyn, whose absolutely disgraceful post-primary defeat conduct has utterly vindicated the Texas Republicans who rejected him, whether Ken Paxton beats the blasphemous homunculus or not.”

This, my friends, is the way. Not pessimism, which enervates and depletes our will to resist. Optimism is the answer. And Kurt is right. Even if Republicans lose the House —which I am confident is not at all certain— it will not be the end of the world. It will be painful, to be sure, and constantly annoying, but it will not stop the show.

It might actually be devastating for Democrats to take the House. Does that sound surprising? It’s simple. They’ve hyped their base’s expectations to a fever pitch. The base expects impeachments, January 6th-style roundups and hearings, Trump family arrests, re-opened borders, ICE shut down, a trans free-for-all, the East Wing construction demolished, and everything bad from Trump 2.0 to come undone.

Consider this Rasmussen headline from just last month:

They think it will be like when Democrats took the House in 2018, when the Russiagate free-for-all stepped into high gear. But that will never ever happen, and their crushing disappointment will provoke a wild backlash that could shred Democrats’ 2028 aspirations into confetti.

Be careful what you wish for.

This is not difficult to understand, except for the special-ed brigades in corporate media. 2027’s landscape looks nothing like 2018, when it happened the last time. Why not? For one thing, the Deep State has been castrated, neutered, and emasculated. Not just the capital-D Deep State, but also the bigger army of permanent bureaucrats in the hashtag-Resistance that populated Trump 1.0’s agencies like the Department of Justice.

Through what can only be described as a political miracle, the hashtag-Resistance is a remnant, a largely spent force. Oh, it’s still there, as the military’s slow-walk of restoration proves. Nearly 400,000 federal employees have been shown the door, bought out, or retired out. The federal workforce has shrunk an eye-watering 12%, approaching something close to pre-Obama levels.

Recent Supreme Court decisions have allowed the President to fire commissioners and boards that, during Trump 1.0, openly worked against him. He now has Schedule F, which lets him fast-track firings of federal workers involved in policy matters. He’s closed entire agencies like USAID, shuttered “independent” outfits like the badly named Institute for Peace, gutted groups like the DOJ’s equally badly named “Public Integrity Group,” and left whole committees unassigned, like the CDC’s vaccine review group.

In less than two years, the Chief Executive has gained firm control of the Executive Branch, which the Democrats need to give life to their wild fantasies of prosecutions, lawfare, and impeachment.

In 2019 Democrats had Mueller, the inspectors general, and a CIA whistleblower with a hall pass. In 2027 they’ll have a subpoena, a stamp, and a DOJ that mails it back marked ‘return to sender.’ Eighty-one percent of the Democratic base believes Trump committed impeachable offenses. But convicting him takes 67 senators. The forecasts give Democrats 51 or 52, in their best-case scenario. They won’t get any help from the GOP. Nearly all the never-Trumpers will have been purged by January, which was Kurt’s point.

DataRepublican’s recent exposés show us the deep state is no longer working in the building. They won’t get back in, not even if Democrats win the House.

The lack of Deep State support is not the Democrats’ only problem. They are all under the microscope, and DOJ prosecutors are peering through the eyehole.

🔥 The prosecutorial pressure has already forced out a bunch of Democrats, like Minnesota’s Tim Walz, who we should never forget was their 2024 vice-presidential hopeful. You know about Ilhan Omar’s legal troubles. And, of course, Fang-Fang banging Eric Swalwell, who in April dropped out of both Congress and the California gubernatorial race to replace Gavin Newsom— while Swalwell was leading.

Which brings us to our last and most wonderful story of the morning. Yesterday, the California Globe reported, “FBI Raids Billionaire’s Beverly Hills Mansion in Connection With Eric Swalwell Case.” Oh frabjous day! Take that, black-pillers. The arrests will continue until morale improves.

Yesterday, the FBI searched the Beverly Hills mansion of billionaire Stephen Cloobeck, a major donor to Swalwell’s gubernatorial and congressional campaigns. “I am no longer associated with a man that takes advantage of women,” Cloobeck told the New York Post. “I support women’s rights.” (His helpfulness might be explained by the fact that Cloobeck was arrested in May with witness intimidation in “an unrelated case” of his own unsavory “Me Too” scandal.)

By resigning from Congress and pulling out of the Governor’s race, Swalwell probably hoped he’d fall off DOJ’s radar. Nope. In August, federal agents seized “electronic devices” (his phone and tablet) from Swalwell at the San Francisco airport and searched his Washington home. Now this.

Every House Democrat thinking of climbing on to a lazy-Susan of new impeachments will need to weigh whether they have anything to hide, any Me Too scandals, any excessive covid loans, any mortgage fraud, foreign donations, Russiagate involvement, or any dirty-work-at-the-crossroads of any kind or description. The gloves are off.

So even if the Democrats’ blue trickle appears and they snag a bare majority in the House, don’t expect anything like the wild excesses of 2018-2020. If that happens, and they are limited to performative antics —not anything meaningful to stop Trump— expect the Democrat base to be furious, a fury rocket-fueled by DSA angst.

Don’t misunderstand me. It would be far better to keep the House and the Senate and avoid whatever mischief they can manage to get up to even without a deep state and under intense DOJ scrutiny. That’s why it is so important to go vote. There’s only about a week left, and time is getting short. Do it today.

Turnout is all we need to win.

Even though losing won’t even be close to fatal, an hour or two invested today or during the next few days means avoiding months of aggravation. And we might even get another terrific package like the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which you can forget about if the Democrats take the House. Either way, it’s worth taking the time to grab a pumpkin spice latte and pull the lever.

Have a wonderful Wednesday! Return here tomorrow for your daily dose of essential news and caffeinated commentary. It’s all a body needs.

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