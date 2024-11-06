You’ve already heard the news. Today, it is Morning in America, as President Ronald Reagan sagely said. Our desperate prayers, provided. Our hopes and dreams, delivered. Our long national nightmare, nixed. Democrats’ tainted desires, denied. Their worst fears, fulfilled. Their bizarre social experiment, banished.

As you read this, volumes are being written on corporate and social media. You deserve to enjoy it all, so I won’t keep you here long. Nor could I do it full justice. Let’s just do a victory sprint and quickly savor the win together.

I am elated, joy-filled, euphoric, and there is a new spring in my step. Before you go, let me know how YOU are feeling this morning in the comments.

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 It was a legitimate miracle. President Trump’s comeback is, perhaps, the greatest comeback story in American politics. It might be the greatest comeback story of all time. As early as 10:30 p.m., just after decisive battleground state Pennsylvania broke for the former president, Fox News host Bret Baier mused that President-elect Donald J. Trump was “probably the biggest political phoenix-from-the-ashes that we have ever seen in the history of politics.” Indeed.

I was sound asleep when Brett offered his remarkable observation. But I suddenly woke around ten till three, startled by the distant sound of small arms fire. Pop! Pop! Pop! Adrenaline-filled, I got up, careful not to wake slumbering Michelle, and went outside. Hearing nothing but insects buzzing, and watching eerily lit clouds racing overhead, I realized I was now fully awake. Too late. So I flipped on Fox News.

Fox had just called the race for Trump. I had woken to celebratory gunfire.

Fox would be the only network to call the race for Trump till around 5:30am, after Wisconsin finally finished counting. Some corporate media stubbornly refused to declare Trump’s win until around 6:30, when the jig was clearly up. Enjoy this morning’s stunning New York Times website headline:

Only 270 electoral votes are required to win. It’s done. And it looks like Trump will have stormed all the swing states and ripped down the Democrat’s so-called “blue wall.” The far-left Washington Post, which wisely refrained from any endorsement, also ran a bold, memorable headline:

Pennsylvania clinched the deal. America —if not the entire world— owes a vast debt of gratitude to Scott Pressler, who moved to Pennsylvania this summer to organize the most effective voter registration drive in history. That’s how far ahead the GOP was looking, and the plan obviously worked.

For their part, the Democrats’ “Plan B” candidate pulled the plug around midnight. “You won’t hear from the vice president tonight,” campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond told the thinning Harris official watch-party crowd at about 12:45 a.m., in a somber statement lasting less than a minute and a half. “But you will hear from her tomorrow,” he offered lamely.

I can’t wait.

📉 Kamala did not even match Biden’s 2020 numbers in any county. Let that sink in. Even the bluest counties in America voted for Kamala less enthusiastically in 2024 than they voted for Biden in 2020. Watch Jake Tapper’s shocked face after hearing that:

CLIP: CNN’s Jake Tapper finds out Kamala underperformed everywhere (0:18).

Jake Tapper exclaimed, "Holy smokes! Literally nothing? Literally not one county?" Correct. Literally not one county. It’s almost like Biden’s numbers were fake.

It is hard to overstate how substantially the Democrats were shellacked. They were beaten like red-headed stepchildren. They were worked over like unlicensed pet squirrels in New York. They cried harder than president Zelensky after nobody liked his victory plan.

See, it wasn’t just that Trump won.

Kamala still sits idled at 224 electoral votes; a puny figure that hasn’t shifted since early yesterday evening. With Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, and Alaska still in play, Trump retains a path to 300+ electoral votes, putting him in reach of a bona fide landslide. Various talking heads are predicting Republicans will enjoy a 55-seat majority in the Senate. The House remains in play, but it seems likely we’ll get that one too.

But even that wasn’t all.

📈 Perhaps most importantly: President Donald J. Trump has won the popular vote, according to the latest projections. It’s been twenty years since a Republican has won the popular vote. The Democrats believed that a Republican majority was history, which is why they cry so much about the Electoral College.

The Democrats were wrong. The Conservative Counter-Revolution won the war and is starting mop-up operations.

Look at it this way: Democrats can’t claim the election was close. They can’t deny it was an artifact of the creaky old Electoral College. They can’t even deny it as undemocratic, since Trump won the popular vote. They can’t call it racist, since Trump claimed hispanics and black men in record numbers.

All of which adds up to: they can’t deny Trump’s mandate.

Ironically, during the campaign, corporate media relentlessly painted Trump as a revenge-fueled dictator for life, a Handmaid’s Tale Patriarch, a crass-talking lunatic thousand times worse than Adolph Hitler. So I guess that’s his mandate. That’s democracy!

Anything short of dictatorship, Trump pretty much enjoys a blank check.

🔥 Alert readers will recall that, back in August, C&C ran a special Sunday bonus edition titled “☕️ THE SECOND ACT ☙ Sunday, August 11, 2024 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠.” I wrote that to encourage you after the New York Times ran a story headlined, “Inside The Worst Three Weeks of Donald Trump’s Campaign.” At the time, Kamala was on an unstoppable roll, bouyed by relentlessly positive corporate media coverage.

In my post (read it again) I promised we were looking at the Second Act of a classic three-act story. The Third Act, I promised, would deliver a spectacular, climactic win against all odds. Not only that, but I predicted almost word-for-word the Washington Post’s headline this morning:

Trump Triumphs. I’m not claiming any special prophetic powers. I’m just saying. C&C readers are way ahead of the curve.

🔥 Trump defeated the Polls. For the last three weeks, the polls claimed Kamala Harris enjoyed a slight 1-3% lead over Trump, calling it “essentially neck and neck.” A couple of outlier polls from “respected” pollsters early this week even purported to show Kamala surging ahead.

The polls are a dead letter.

In another shift that may be a forever change, in contrast to the official polls, the layman’s betting markets correctly predicted the outcome of the presidential race. The polls were, once again, badly wrong. The polls are pure propaganda.

Transparent betting markets offer disintermediated, direct access to voter’s pre-election preferences. The polls will never be the same after this.

For another delicious thought, imagine how many ecstatic conservatives will be counting the cash they won from disappointed democrats. The top pro-Trump better on Polymarket put up $29 million. Ouch.

🔥 Trump also defeated the Media. They called him every alarming name they could think of. They described in loving detail every breathless paranoia fantasy their sold-out reporters who wish they were fiction writers could dream up. And yet, despite the constant drumbeat from corporate media that he was the worst person who’s ever lived, a majority of citizens still chose Donald Trump for President of the United States of America.

The corporate media is a spent force.

Instead, disintermediated social media, podcasts, and Substacks have eclipsed traditional media platforms. Maybe if they hadn’t lied so much, media’s tragic downfall would have happened slower. Who knows?

Around 1:15am, Elon Musk, the technology consultant for the corporate media’s downfall, made the obvious point:

It’s not completely corporate media’s fault. During the pandemic, media was captured by murky, acronym-loving government agencies wielding overbearing national security laws. Media was used up and will be tossed aside just like Kamala Harris is about to be.

Maybe more importantly, the Democrats used their captive corporate media to try to create a fake candidate. They believed that enough positive press could cure Kamala’s record-high unlikeability scores. In other words, they thought they could propagandize America into believing a lie about their selected Manchurian candidate.

They were wrong. You can see why they hate social media so much. It spoils the narrative.

🔥 Trump defeated the Establishment Republicans. Only after Lara Trump ousted GOP Chair Ronna McDaniel did the Republican Party finally start pushing back against Democrat cheating and loose election laws. Before that, the establishment elites running the GOP thought challenging cheating was a bad look, that only reminded everybody of January 6th, of which they are deeply ashamed.

The Establishment Republicans are now a historical footnote.

Better minds than mine will analyze President Trump’s political genius. But somehow, Trump remade the GOP, not into a fascist, white supremacist party, but into a party actually attractive to America-loving minorities. True, the Democrats enthusiastically pushed them away with warped trans nonsense, smug arrogance, and intolerable wokeness.

But Trump offered America’s minorities a muscular alternative and gave them a political home. And they came home in droves.

The Democrats cannot un-ring this bell.

🔥 A few random thoughts.

The Democrats’ reckless lawfare strategy against a former president was a dead loser. It failed in every metric. It didn’t even distract Trump. We should keep that in mind as we consider the risks and rewards of prosecuting other former presidents.

No American presidential candidate who was nominated as a second choice, or selected after the initial primary, has ever won. That record of failure stands unbroken.

While the nation’s electoral news was generally good for conservatives, it wasn’t not universally good. This record-shattering election drew many politically-inexperienced voters, who mistakenly approved some awful state constitutional amendments.

Fortunately in Florida —thanks in large part to America’s greatest governor, Ron DeSantis— a horrible marijuana amendment and a horrible unlimited abortion amendment failed to pass. It was too close for comfort.

We must educate all these new voters.

Other states did not fare so well as Florida. Abortion amendments passed in half a dozen places. There was especially bad news in New York, which approved Prop 1, the “Equal Rights Amendment,” a sweeping law that drags in unlimited abortion, strips parental rights, and will trans the state constitution.

New York now faces a terrible time until it can dig itself back out. The only silver lining, if you can call it that, is New York will serve as a cautionary tale for the rest of America. New Yorkers: Don’t lose hope. We won’t forget about you guys; let the lawfare begin. Expect help from the federal government.

🔥 Finally, enjoy today’s miraculous win without qualification. You earned it. But tomorrow, we must begin to focus on keeping the ground we’ve won, since the Democrats will do everything they can think of, legal or no, to claw it back. Remember all those high-minded words about the sanctity of a “peaceful transfer of power?” Yeah, that virtuous principle is about to vanish right down the memory-hole.

The real fight is just beginning. Get ready.

How about a mini-roundup before we leave? Trump has his work cut out for him, thanks to Biden’s neocons.

🚀🚀 The UK Express ran a story yesterday headlined, “US to test hypersonic nuclear missile on Election Day.” Of course they did. Given the lack of followup this morning, I’m guessing the test failed.

🔥🔥 Reuters reported that Israel is once again under a national protest, in a story headlined, “Israel PM Netanyahu fires defence minister over 'crisis of trust’.”

🔥🔥 Finally, Gizmodo ran a story yesterday headlined, “Something Weird Happened 15 Minutes Before the Giant Tonga Eruption of 2022.” The ‘something’ was that seismic monitors all over the world detected the massive eruption before it happened. Just a reminder about how profound a climate event this historic undersea eruption was.

This one event is a sufficient explanation for all the gorilla hail, the worldwide flooding, and even all the weird extreme weather and ocean warming.

I’m going to grab a shower and either go back to bed or enjoy a cigar. I haven’t decided yet. I also have a LOT of texts and DMs to answer. Whatever I decide, Coffee & Covid will be back tomorrow with lots more delicious news and commentary. God bless us all.

