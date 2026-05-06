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shayne's avatar
shayne
10h

"discover that Mike Pence’s endorsement has the political impact of falling off a cheap Home Depot ladder." 🤣🤣🤣🤣

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Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
10hEdited

Last night was an EPIC beat down. It can not be overstated. There's only been ONE incumbent in Indiana, over the last 20 years, who didn't hold their seat.

That's what you mealy-mouthed wussies get. This wasn't about revenge; it was about listening to THE PEOPLE and not the polls!

To all the Podcastistans (traitors) you are forever barred from the MAGA movement. Go lay in the gutters you created.

The Republicans have an opportunity with the SAVE act to rule for 50 years.

Most people don't understand with the election integrity bill it doesn’t only mandate citizenship and ID to vote — it makes states CLEAN THEIR ROLLS of illegals, and penalizes officials who register illegal voters.

And once the census is fixed in 2030 it's over!

This would DESTROY the Democrat Party as we know it!

LFG!

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