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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
10h

✝️✝️✝️

Make Your face to shine upon Your servant;

Save me in Your lovingkindness.

Let me not be put to shame, O LORD, for I call upon You;

Let the wicked be put to shame, let them be silent in Sheol.

Let the lying lips be mute,

Which speak arrogantly against the righteous

With pride and contempt.

— Psalm 31:16-18 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
10hEdited

How is it possible to fix discrimination with more discrimination? This is just one of the problems with DEI. The tree Obama planted with all of his divisive, racist speeches, policies and comments like typical white people bloomed into DEI. Let’s hope that racist tree Obama planted dies roots and branch.

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