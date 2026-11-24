Good morning, C&C, it’s Tuesday! America’s Day of Thanks approaches— are you ready? Get your pies in order and iron your stretchy pants. Today’s roundup includes: a Florida jury convicts a drug-trial clinic staffed by ChatGPT “doctors,” and the honor system that let it happen; Ron Johnson’s new FDA documents reveal three more possible deaths, a black-box warning that stalled, and some mysteriously missing 24-year-olds; Paul Thacker connects the dots from FDA’s vaccine chief to Paul Offit, a Columbia podcaster, and the pangolin; and a C&C public safety alert about radicalized turkeys in Newton.

🌍🇺🇸 ESSENTIAL NEWS AND COMMENTARY 🇺🇸🌍

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Trust the Science!™ I’m really trying, but the more we discover about how the pharmaceutical industry works, the more it resembles a card table set up in a back alley in Brooklyn with a Middle Eastern guy shuffling walnut shells around. Yesterday, local affiliate WKBN-27 reported, “Fla. doctor and staff convicted of falsifying clinical drug trial.”

Yesterday, a federal jury in Miami convicted five ‘scientists’ of research fraud in a pharmaceutical trial. (Technically, four were convicted by the jury; the fifth took a plea in August.) As a diligent blogging detective, I immediately loaded up the Pines Care Research Center’s website and uncovered that all the pictures on the firm’s “Our Staff” page were generated by ChatGPT on the same date in February.

This keen investigative revelation required the tireless, high-tech analysis technique of hovering my mouse over each picture and seeing the little filename pop up: “ChatGPT-Image-16-feb-2026-15_28_25.png”

Only the owner, Dr. Jaynier Moya, MD, 50 is named on the website. The rest of the “key” staff is reassuringly described as, and I am not making this up, “Foreign-trained physicians bringing advanced medical knowledge and diverse perspectives.”

Welcome, my friends, to the Quality Learing Center, pharma edition.

Thanks to the new-and-improved DOJ, Dr, Moya, Luis Montano, 56, Yuniarka Garcia, 41, and Luis Cuza, 42, of Cape Coral, Florida now face 80 years at their February sentencing. Alexandra Olivera, 38, pleaded guilty, cooperated, and will be sentenced separately in mid-December.

🔬 The trial’s sponsor —unnamed in the reporting (but we can guess)— paid Pines Care $824,223.71 for running two asthma trials between February 2019 and January 2022. The contract paid about $25,000 per subject over two phase 3 trials, and Pines enrolled around 70 ‘patients.’

Court papers say it isn’t clear how many, if any, were real. Ruh roh.

When it came time to actually measure the ‘patients,’ Dr. Moya used ‘stand-ins.’ DOJ prosecutors said the records were staged to look as if subjects “had taken the study medication,” so the asthma drug likely even never went into the person who took the breathing test. Here’s the full, shocking description from the DOJ’s website:

“The cornerstone of FDA’s evaluation of a new drug is reliable and accurate data from clinical trials,” said Assistant Commissioner for Criminal Investigations Justin Green, stating the obvious. “Fraudulent clinical trial data could impact the agency’s decisions about the effectiveness and safety of the drug under review.”

You don’t say. But because the laws about faking clinical data are, well, insufficiently oxygenated, DOJ prosecuted the fraudsters for wire fraud instead. I have noted before that wire fraud is one of the easier claims to prove, and we are not quibbling over results.

🔬 The real story is about how this kind of thing happens in the first place. Most people picture drug trials running in gleaming pharma labs overseen by spectacled scientists in white lab coats. They aren’t. Big drug companies mostly hire other companies to run the trials, and those companies hire other companies, and so on, until you finally hit bottom at a strip-mall clinic with an AI-generated website in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

This is The Science we are constantly scolded to trust.

Consider the incentives. The sites get paid per head. So every extra patient is more money, and a patient who never exists is the most profitable kind of all. Oversight mostly runs on paperwork: the drug company’s contractor monitors check the records the site gives them, and the FDA inspects only a few sites per drug. For Airsupra, the drug I suspect was approved in part by this trial, FDA inspected three out of hundreds.

Pines Care wasn’t one of them. But it’s not clear it would have made any difference if it had been. This hardly needs saying, but the Pines Care Research Center team clearly did not expect to get caught. (Indeed, I found a commercial database that lists two FDA trial-site inspections of Moya, on December 23, 2022 and January 12, 2024, both closed with no action needed. This was unreassuring.)

When the system does check, which is rarely, it ‘audits’ the clinic using the clinic’s own paperwork. Even if the FDA had picked Pines Care for a random audit this time, the inspector would have just checked the clinic’s forged charts against the clinic’s forged reports and found that they agreed. Good job!

It isn’t easy to police. It took DOJ five years to build the case against Pines. And then the fraudsters were so confident they could beat the rap that they took their chances with a jury. (A poor choice, this time. The defense tried to argue that the sponsor should have caught the fraud. That’s moronic, and it didn’t convince the Florida jury.)

Here’s how The Science actually got made this time: a drug company hired a partner in Guernsey, which hired contractors, who hired a clinic in Pembroke Pines, which hired stand-ins to huff into tubes under the names of ‘patients’ who never took the drug, overseen by foreign-trained “diversity” doctors generated by ChatGPT. The FDA checked three sites out of hundreds and found ‘no issues regarding data integrity.’

Trust it! Trust The Science!

🔬 Needless to say, clinics that surface too many inconvenient side effects aren’t likely to get any more lucrative, $25,000-per-subject contracts the next time around. They’ll be scratched off the list. With prejudice. So what would you do?

Here is the disappointing truth this story sweetly illustrates: Clinical drug trials run on the honor system.

Given that alarming fact, you might rightly ask why bowtied jab pushers sneer so hard when people ask questions. Committing the fraud is cheap and easy: it only took a fake website, a few borrowed driver’s licenses, and some homeless guys willing to blow into a tube. But catching it took a team of FBI agents, DOJ prosecutors, a grand jury, a petit jury, and about five years.

In other words, it cost a lot more to catch and prosecute them than they stole. The math isn’t on the honor system’s side.

I’m not here to argue about how the system can be reformed. I’m a lawyer, not a research policy specialist. My professional attire is a discreet blue, not white. Approving new drugs is already too expensive, so more rules is probably not the answer.

No, my argument is: we shouldn’t trust any of this nonsense. It should be much easier to challenge drug safety when problems first appear. We need to stop letting the lab coats hide behind presumptions of honesty.

Kudos to Trump’s DOJ for following through on this case. I wish it happened more often. Lots more. And: stop trusting the science.

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Speaking of not trusting the Science, I’ve told you many times that the pandemic’s true reckoning is still coming. Yesterday, Children’s Health Defense (RFK’s former outfit) reported, “Johnson Releases FDA Memo Flagging 3 Deaths as Possibly Linked to mRNA COVID Shots.” Bless Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wi.), who is not quitting.

At first, it doesn’t sound like much, or much that is particularly new. Three jab-related deaths of young people are tragic, but we have seen so many. What was new in Johnson’s documents was the timing of when the FDA knew about these deaths, and what it did with that information. Hint: prepare to chip a tooth as you grind your teeth in frustration.

While corporate media constantly weeps for fired scientists, what seems clearest is that Secretary Kennedy hasn’t fired nearly enough of them.

This is not a story about the ‘distant’ past of the Biden era. Senator Johnson received an internal FDA memo dated February 10, 2026 —this year!— that looked at 88 death reports of people aged 18–24. The memo rated three cases “possibly” related to the mRNA vaccines: three unfortunate women aged 19, 20, and 21, each of whom got a second dose, developed myocarditis, and kicked the bucket.

Myocarditis is one of the few jab side effects they’ve admitted to. The condition is vanishingly rare in young people. It’s even more rare in young women. But the memo’s authors broad-mindedly wrote, “It is important to note that possible cases could also be explained by alternative etiology.” They didn’t say which one.

What makes the story really ugly is that internal HHS chatter complained that the survey —described as being of 18- to 24-year-olds— mysteriously omitted the 24-year-olds. The data only included those 18-23. Internal requests to fix it were refused. What nobody’s saying, but what everyone is thinking, is that the numbers would have been horrifyingly worse had the lost 24-year-olds been included.

Johnson accused the FDA of “covering up devastating harms.” He’s not wrong. VAERS has piled up 39,299 covid-shot death reports, and during the nearly six-year interval, the FDA has only investigated about 600. “That is a scandal in itself,” Johnson noted without irony.

What’s the holdup?

🔥 There was some encouraging news. Senator Johnson’s letter demanding more documents was prompted by an excellent article published by award-winning investigative journalist Paul Thacker on his Disinformation Chronicle Substack, titled, “FDA Insiders Accuse Vaccine Chief David Kaslow of Illegal Leaks to Industry and Media.”

Dr. David Kaslow is the director of the FDA’s Office of Vaccines Research and Review (and a former Merck exec, which is totally not a conflict of interest). Leaking deliberative internal FDA discussions is illegal under federal law. But “Kaslow’s phone rang in the middle of an agency meeting last year,” Thacker wrote. “People around the table watched the screen light up and saw the name of a reporter at the New York Times.”

Thacker began connecting the dots. “Soon after Dr. Marty Makary took over as FDA Commissioner last year,” he wrote, “senior staff began reviewing the approval processes for vaccines, and were surprised to find their internal deliberations appearing in numerous trade outlets.”

After FDA researchers under then-CBER Director Vinay Prasad began compiling information about several children who died after receiving the shots during the Biden years, “their private discussions began appearing in the New York Times, which falsely labeled the deliberations ‘political.’”

In November, former Director Prasad, bless him, had written an email to CBER staff reporting (correctly) that the internal review concluded at least ten kids had died from the shots. “Within hours,” the Chronicle reported, “Prasad’s email landed in the pages of the New York Times.” Not for disclosure, though. For damage control.

Dr. Kaslow is buddies with Dr. Paul Offit, the mild-mannered jab salesman who always pops up like a deranged Jack-in-the-Box in pro-jab stories. He did so again. The Times’ stories quoted Offit extensively, criticizing Dr. Prasad for “politicizing” vaccine science.

“FDA insiders say once they saw Offit discussing details of their private meeting,” the Chronicle reported, “they realized Kaslow was leaking to his friend Offit, who then applied outside political pressure to the agency on vaccine decisions in media interviews.”

The story noted that Calley Means, after rage-quitting from FDA a few months ago, told Joe Rogan that Dr. Kaslow overrode Dr. Prasad, who wanted to block Moderna’s mRNA flu vaccine because its trial study did not meet minimum regulatory standards. “So Kaslow’s in charge of vaccines,” Means said. “His group put together a sham advisory committee, says ‘Oh this is perfect.’ And now it’s approved.”

Behold the relentless efficiency of the deep state’s smear machine.

💉 But reporter Thacker didn’t stop there, with the evidence Dr. Kaslow broke federal law by undermining his peers in print. Thacker connected even more astonishing dots, expanding the story by several light-years. This summer, Dr. Prasad resigned —most understand he was forced out— and was replaced by another former Merck executive, Dr. Kareem Mikhail.

Dr. Mikhail is friends with Dr. Kaslow. Both men are former Merck execs. Kraslow is buddies with Dr. Offit, who went on MicrobeTV to throw shade on Dr. Prasad. MicrobeTV, which sounds like something that needs disinfecting, is owned by one Dr. Vincent Racaniello. I know it’s a lot of names. Try to stay with me.

Here’s where Thacker’s story gets really wild. He found one of the gain-of-function emails that dropped last year, where MicrobeTV’s Racaniello had emailed a panicked missive to NIH virologist Vincent Munster and UNC virologist Ralph Baric about covid’s infamous furin cleavage site. “If true this is very bad for all of virology research,” Racaniello wrote in February 2020.

Just a reminder: this one email assembles a remarkable cast of covid characters. Baric is the guy who, before the pandemic, published articles about engineering bat coronaviruses and shipped samples to the Wuhan lab. He was debarred and forced to retire from UNC this summer. Vincent Munster was the NIH scientist arrested by the FBI earlier this year for smuggling unlabeled virus samples from Africa into the US on a commercial flight. He was removed from his NIH lab.

Publicly, Racaniello staunchly denies ever suspecting covid was engineered. What furin cleavage site? He’s now confident it came from penguins, or pangolins, or a bat’s nether regions. And now he’s safely installed at FDA, running vaccines with Dr. Kraslow.

All of which explains why Senator Johnson, who read the Chronicle’s article with great interest, is now asking Secretary Kennedy for more documents about Dr. Kraslow. (His letter thanks Kennedy for his previous help.)

Don’t expect any miracles. Democrats will soon control committee assignments. If Senator Johnson survives the purge, which seems unlikely, his covid origins subcommittee will still probably be refocused on more urgent investigations, like uncovering whether President Trump called someone “retarded.”

There’s no point crying about it; it is what it is. We’ve survived worse, and we’ll get through this, too. I can promise you this: The longer they postpone the Day of Reckoning, the harsher it will eventually be.

Here’s the better news. Paul Thacker, who wrote this fine story, isn’t some random covid conspiracy theorist. He’s an accredited investigative journalist who’s published in the BMJ and the New York Times. Even if he can only write this stuff on his Substack, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have actual journalists also doing some dot-connecting, taking the initiative from we amateurs.

Another encouraging note was that Dr. Kaslow is being thrown under the bus by “FDA insiders,” meaning career staff. At least some health bureaucrats are showing signs of growing a spine. It’s a tiny civil war inside the health agency, which is exactly what that benighted bureaucracy needs.

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Finally, in light of the looming holiday, a C&C Public Safety Alert: beware radicalized turkeys. 7-News Boston reported, “WATCH: Woman chased by flock of turkeys in Newton jumps into stranger’s car to get away.”

CLIP: A Thanksgiving video you will not want to miss. Your life may depend on it (0:43).

If you plan on getting your steps in after Thanksgiving dinner, be prepared. Forget the bear spray. You might need a pickup-driving clergyman.

On Saturday in Newton, Massachusetts —a town with roughly four graduate degrees and three “Coexist” yard signs per square foot— a woman was walking down Old Farm Road minding her own business, chatting with her son on the phone, when a furious gang of lawless wild turkeys launched an unprovoked ambush. Local outlet Boston 25 delicately reported she was merely being “followed” by “persistent” birds, which is a legacy-media euphemism for mostly peaceful gobbling.

Enter our heroes: Taryn Laprade and her pastor, who had fortunately taken a wrong turn returning from a volleyball game. This means Newton’s progressive utopia was rescued by two things coastal elites fear way more than poultry: pickup trucks and organized religion.

Naturally, Ms. Laprade first rolled down her window, hit record on her cell phone, and interrogated the fleeing victim on whether she had been feeding them. (“No!” the woman yelled, victim-blamed mid-sprint as a third bird joined the hit squad and dozens more lurked nearby.)

The pastor finally hopped out to shoo away the feathered Bolsheviks as they chased her into the truck’s cab. “Here I am in a stranger’s car!” she breathlessly told her son, crediting the pair with saving her life.

For citizens caught truckless, credentialed “experts” at MassWildlife offered official taxpayer-funded guidance: never run, project “dominant body language,” preferably using an umbrella for a shield, brandish a leaf blower, or —this is 100% true— rub soap on your car bumpers so turkeys won’t fight their own reflections.

Figure out how to do all this while fleeing aggressive flightless birds for yourself. Hint: it involves multiple laps around the vehicle.

Keep in mind, state biologists reintroduced wild turkeys to Massachusetts in the 1970s, proving no government program goes unpunished. Even Ben Franklin, who famously called the turkey a “Bird of Courage,” never envisioned them running extortion rackets right outside Boston.

Meanwhile, today in Washington, President Trump will ‘pardon’ two law-abiding West Virginia gobblers named Freedom and Feathers via a populist online vote, right alongside an accomplishment wildly unlikely for a Republican administration: unleashing RFK Jr.’s MAHA crusade against Big Food to purge synthetic dyes, cut junk-food subsidies, and flip the federal food pyramid back toward real, farm-raised protein.

So consider this your Thanksgiving safety bulletin: skip the ultra-processed factory foods, ignore bumper-soaping bureaucrats, and do your patriotic MAHA duty this Thursday by serving Newton’s insurgents alongside cranberry sauce.

Have a terrific Tuesday! Come back for tomorrow’s special Thanksgiving roundup, packed with things to be thankful for that we’ve probably all forgotten about by now but need to remember. See you then.

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