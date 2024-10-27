Share this post☕️ FLOWER POWER ☙ Sunday, October 27, 2024 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠www.coffeeandcovid.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther☕️ FLOWER POWER ☙ Sunday, October 27, 2024 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠A new Big Theory; Musk celebrates disintermediation; rules for detecting experts; Times triggers readers with pro-Trump op-ed; who killed the hippies?; watching the woke color revolution unfold; more.Jeff ChildersOct 27, 2024∙ Paid51Share this post☕️ FLOWER POWER ☙ Sunday, October 27, 2024 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠www.coffeeandcovid.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther305ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in