Fabes55
5h

It’s ironic that Katenji-Jackson-Browne-Jackson-Five is defending the “experts” and “scientists” when she couldn’t even define a “woman”.

96 replies
Corrin Strong
Corrin Strong
5h

You are doing a great job covering the supreme court, but you missed that little religious freedom case that the court remanded back to the Second Circuit yesterday. They overturned the circuit court’s decision dismissing the Amish’s case that New York’s elimination of the religious exemption is unconstitutional! A great victory for religious and medical freedom!

26 replies
