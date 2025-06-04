☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tonya's avatar
Tonya
4h

"Ono reversed more often than a 17-year-old cheerleader while parallel parking."

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
56 replies
Tonya's avatar
Tonya
4h

"When pressed on whether he would mandate vaccines again, immunologist Ono said he 'doesn’t have enough data' to make that decision."

No data needed. The answer is always no.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
32 replies
633 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Childers
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture