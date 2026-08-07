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☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
Aug 7

Stay Positive

As this self inflicted democrat civil war expands, the new invited guests aren’t leaving, in fact they’re burning the democrat establishment to the ground. By welcoming in these extreme radical groups like antifa, the Islamo fascists Hamas wing, blm, the communists and the nazis, the democrat establishment created their own Frankensteins monster. And as we know Frankensteins monster ends up wanting to devour Frankenstein. They have created something they can’t control and they did it to themselves.

Even old school democrats like James Carvel, Bill Maher, and millions of their voters are being driven out to the exit doors. Just look at some of the prominent democrat defectors, Robert F Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, A.B. Stoddard, Alan Dershowitz, Lindy Li, Joe Manchin. All were die hard democrats but had brains enough to abandon the SS Communism before it sinks into the depths of a failed third world governance.

If Republicans, including RINO’s, could just join together for a moment, they could easily hold onto power and win in the upcoming midterms. All they have to do is be patriotic, pro American and follow through on their representation of their constituents. 80 plus % of Americans don’t want communism. What an opportunity to grow the party and bring freedom loving Americans “together” under one big tent. Let’s hope some common sense will rise to the top.

Like the democrats push to censor us throughout covid, we only lose if we surrender. We should look at Europe and say never in America.

“Never Give Up” Winston Churchill.

J.Goodrich

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
Aug 7

Happy Friday! The DODO is going extinct. Demographically Obsolete Democrat Oafs like Schumer are being replaced by the radicals they imported and coddled: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/dodo-democrat-extinction

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