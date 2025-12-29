☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Childers's avatar
Jeff Childers
8h

ERRATA

— Reuters misidentified as CNN (fixed).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
32 replies
Based Florida Man's avatar
Based Florida Man
9h

I've seen posts that the same fake day care scams like in MN are all over in Columbus, OH (also infected with somalis) and even Boise, ID. I think every single somali should be repatriated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
216 replies
676 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jeff Childers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture