☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Betsy's avatar
Betsy
2h

My dear Mr Childers - I never need a second cup of coffee after reading C&C. What a great read. Long may you write.

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
2h

✝️✝️✝️

There will be affliction and turmoil for every soul of man who works out evil, of the Jew first and also of the Greek, but glory and honor and peace to everyone who works good, to the Jew first and also to the Greek. For there is no partiality with God.

— Romans 2:9-11 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

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