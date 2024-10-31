Good morning, C&C, it’s Halloween! Time to trick-or-treat our way through the essential news. Sorting through your roundup today: political trash fight ensues after offhand joke explodes into massive landfill of faux outrage; reports that doorknockers being forced to undersell Democrat policies because they are too crazy to believe; Virginia wins key election integrity lawsuit in emergency Supreme Court appeal; Idaho health district becomes first in country to strip the jabs from public services; virtually the entire UN slams the U.S. over Cuba sanctions as Russia watches and quietly chuckles; Russian court imposes literally unaffordable fine on Google for, ironically, censorship; Halloween safety alert; and Trump (sort of) responds to Biden trash talk.

🔥🔥 Now we know what President Trump plans to dress up as tonight. ABC ran another headline that would have been unimaginable before this year, which says, “2024 election updates: Trump rides to rally in marked garbage truck following Puerto Rican comments.” Go ahead, calculate the odds of those words ever being strung together in any order. I’ll wait.

CLIP: President Trump, playing it straight, explained why he’s dressed to take out the Harris (5:05).

It all began innocently enough. Invisible political lightning struck at Trump’s rally this week at Madison Square Garden, when warmup comedian Tony Hinchcliffe joked about Puerto Rico’s well-known garbage problem. It’s a real thing, everybody knows it, they practically can’t stop talking about it, here’s a link to just the latest trashy article at yesterday’s Environmental Blog:

It wasn’t like Tony did an entire bit about how the Puerto Ricans treat their entire island like a landfill. It was one sentence. Tony’s joke was just a throwaway one-liner, something like “that floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean. You know, Puerto Rico.”

But humorless Democrats, instantly more offended than middle-school mean girls whose invitations arrived late, started hysterically springing over each other in a frankly embarrassing kind of rhetorical naked leapfrog, competing to gush the hardest heartfelt displays of exaggerated emotion, alternating between defending Puerto Rico’s honor (as though the filthy island were an insulted virgin), and labeling President Trump as literally ten million billion times worse than Germany’s mustachioed, goose-stepping dictator.

Right after the rally, the Democrats announced their brand-new rule that anyone who calls Puerto Rico trashy —exactly what everyone has been saying for years— is literally also calling every single person of Hispanic descent trashy too. That’s the new rule. Don’t even mention the trash problem. It’s demonization! Demonization and racism! (Mostly demonization though.)

But even worse, a story went around that once, at a 1934 Nazi political rally, the warmup was delivered by a Third Reich soldier named Anton Hinckleben (comedian, second class), who just like Trump’s funnyman quipped, “Auf der Insel Rügen wimmelt es von Ratten.”

Loosely translated, he said, “Rügen is rat island.” (It’s funnier when shouted in the original Deutsche. So they say.) Obviously, comparing the two sinister, island-insulting comedians, it 100% proves that Trump and Hitler are just alike. Which is why an uproar of faux Democrat outrage ensued for an entire news cycle.

Eager corporate media reporters scrambled to ask plain-talking Joe Biden what he thought about the awful Orange Man and his fascist pet comic. Joe did not disappoint. Wearing his best “Joe Biden” silicone Halloween mask for the occasion, the former Vice President delivered his very best imitation of “old man yells at moon.” Overtaxing his last firing neurons, Biden sprang to defend Rubbish Island’s honor, yelling (and accidentally passing gas at the same time), “the only island of garbage I see floating out there is Trump’s supporters!”

Reverse-backlash ensued! Biden’s handlers were freaking out. In a revisionist move Stalin would done twice before breakfast, Team Biden revised the official Presidential transcript (which is supposedly illegal), adding weird and confusing punctuation marks to make it look like Biden was just rambling incoherently, rather than calling Republicans deplorable garbage people.

It was lame. Even corporate media didn’t buy it, mostly since anybody can watch the video on X and hear what Biden said for themselves.

For instance, the BBC reported on the Democrats latest Stalinesque revisionism under the headline, “Biden tries to clarify 'garbage' comment after uproar.” He tries to clarify. Tries. The effort to rewrite history backfired, which says something profound about how X has hamstrung the deep state’s information monopoly, but let’s not get distracted.

The real question was how did Joe’s garbage insult affect the election? Even though he was trying to help, bless his heart, Joe accidentally created an embarrassing spectacle, just like what happened in the Vatican, forcing the Plan B candidate to awkwardly cough up something nice about Republicans.

CNN ran a followup story headlined, “Harris distances herself from Biden’s ‘garbage’ comment as Democrats are privately exasperated by the president.”

They’re exasperated with Joe? What? Exasperated seems like a tame word considering they canceled him in the middle of his presidential run. Whatever it is, it’s way worse than “exasperated.” It’s more like narked or possibly scunnered.

Anyway, as the old saying goes, one dementia-addled old man’s hoarded garbage is another man’s profitable junk-removal job. Be the job. Vote, and get some more people to vote. Nag them mercilessly, until they give in screaming and go to the polls.

🔥🔥 WSJ reporter Kyle Smith tweeted yesterday that a Republican doorknocker told him campaign outreach staff are being forced to lie about Democrat policies, by watering down the truth, making the Democrats’ initiatives sound less crazy, because independent voters simply refuse to believe what the Democrats are actually doing. In other words, it’s literally unbelievable:

I feel that way writing C&C sometimes. I think, they’re never going to believe this. Like this next story: Who on Earth would sue to put illegal aliens back on the voting rolls, and when they lose, appeal all the way to the Supreme Court? Crazy Democrats.

🎃🎃 Yesterday, the far-left Associated Press ran some terrific election integrity news dressed up in a costume of liberal outrage headlined, “Supreme Court's conservative justices leave in place Virginia's purge of voter registrations.” The Purge, coincidentally, was a murderous 2013 political Horror Movie. It’s probably nothing.

CLIP: Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Sears, a naturalized citizen herself, is incredulous at trial judge ordering the state to retain illegal voters (2:11).

I bet you could already tell it was good news from the petulant AP’s snarky and fatuous headline. The AP is also crazy enough to want to put illegal aliens back on the voting rolls. But yesterday, the Supreme Court granted an emergency appeal by Virginia’s Governor Glenn Youngkin (R). The decision broke 6-3, with the three liberal justices dissenting, who offered no rationale for supporting illegal voting.

It started early this week when Biden’s Department of Justice sued Virginia, which was minding its own business, straightening up its voting rolls, removing non-citizens and, apropos for Halloween, removing ghost voters, long-dead people who somehow still keep voting. The cleanup was authorized on a law passed years ago by a Democrat administration in Virginia that the DOJ had pre-approved.

But earlier this week, the cowardly DOJ, too yellow-bellied to admit they wanted to retain illegal voters, argued the cleanup started “too late,” because removing dead illegals from the voter lists has to start early enough for the dead voters to have a say, or something. The logic wasn’t entirely clear. Nevertheless, the DOJ somehow got a trial judge to go along with their tardy reasoning, and Virginia appealed.

After the appeals court reversed the trial court’s goofy decision, the DOJ appealed to the Supreme Court, which as noted, swatted it aside without evem bothering to write an opinion (which, to be honest, is common in emergency appeal situations). Governor Younkin, pleased with the result, said Virginia now has the cleanest voting rolls in the country:

CLIP: Younkin brags about how solid Virginia’s voter lists are and encourages everyone to come vote (1:06).

Be encouraged. We’ve lost one or two, but we are winning the vast majority of critical election law cases. The Trump team is also promptly suing this time, teeing up the most egregious interference cases for subsequent review, since last time many courts dodged having to rule by saying the President waited too long to sue over obvious voter interference and local incompetence.

💉💉 It’s a start! Boise’s NPR affiliate ran a liberal-horror-movie story yesterday headlined, “Southwest Idaho Health District Board pulls COVID vaccines from its clinics.” Now what are medical fetishists supposed to do?

The Southwest Idaho Health District, covering about 30 public health clinics, voted 4-3 Tuesday to remove the covid shots from its facilities, following about 300 public comments supporting ditching the jabs, and after anti-vaccine presentations by several doctors who’ve survived multiple cancellation attempts, including fearless Idaho pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole, and Zoom appearances from equally courageous Texas-based cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, and others.

It’s not a ban or anything. People who live around there can still get jabbed at CVS and Walgreens or their doctor’s office if they want. They just can’t get the shots at the public clinics. But you should see how badly triggered some Democrats were. “Sorry, but this pisses me off," complained board chair Kelly Aberasturi, who voted against the decision.

Idahoans desperate for their tenth booster will have to go trick-or-treating somewhere else. Let’s acknowledge the dedication and toughness of our brave covid docs who are still out there trying to teach people about the health risks of these obviously ineffective treatments. They tried to cancel our covid docs, but the jabs are getting canceled instead.

🚀🚀 The AP ran a scary story yesterday headlined, “UN General Assembly condemns the US economic embargo of Cuba for a 32nd year.” After spending two years trying (and failing) to make Russia “increasingly isolated,” the United Nations massively voted 187-to-2 to condemn the United States’s long-standing sanctions against Cuba. (Only the U.S. and Israel voted against the resolution.)

Many former Cubans who live in Florida and escaped the Castro regime support the sanctions. I’m not qualified to say. But I do note that the Biden Administration’s super-sanctions policy against Russia have not just failed to hurt Russia’s economy, but they’ve also failed to make the U.S.’s sanctions policies any more popular.

The lopsided vote ironically suggests the United States is increasingly isolated. Russia must have had a good laugh yesterday.

🚀🚀 Speaking of Russia, it’s not giving Google any treats, but it just treated the world to a sweet bit of hilarity. You can’t say Russians don’t have a sense of humor. As further evidence we are living in a badly programmed simulation, the UK Independent ran a not-joking story yesterday headlined, “Russia fines Google $2.5 decillion (that’s 2.5 trillion trillion trillion dollars).”

Russia is, apparently, getting sick and tired of its citizens being censored by Google. It’s been nonstop since 2022, since Google’s pudgy Gen-Z “trust and safety” teams and the search giant’s embedded deep-state moles think anything a random Russian says online must be Putin propaganda. (I know how Russia feels.)

So, obviously exasperated, a Russian court yesterday fined Google more money than there is in the entire world. It’s literally unaffordable. The amount was probably calculated using some kind of formula, like $100 per YouTube banned by Google’s censorship staff or $10 per Russian citizen put in YouTube jail or something like that. The article didn’t say.

As Russia and NATO have, Russia and Google have been fighting each other ever since the Proxy War started. I’m not saying Google is fighting with Russia like NATO because it is wholly owned by the same party or parties who also wholly own NATO, or that Google has become a hollowed out, deep state tool useful for ginning up color revolutions and stuff but not to much for searches anymore, which is also why it hasn’t innovated in any meaningful way for years and its searches get worse and worse instead of better and better like SpaceX rockets and Tesla cars.

I’m not saying anything in particular. I’m just saying.

🎃 Be careful out there tonight! ABC ran an overinflated cautionary tale yesterday headlined, “Cop 'attacked' by giant inflatable runaway Halloween pumpkin in middle of the street.” They really don’t pay cops enough for this.

“Once backup officers arrived, the runaway pumpkin was returned to the homeowner,” Bay Village, Ohio police reported. “Luckily, no officers (or pumpkins) were harmed during the event,” they added. Whew. Thank goodness.

🔥🔥 Finally, to get you smiling, enjoy Trump-impersonator Shawn Farash’s response on President Trump’s behalf to Joe Biden’s trash talk:

CLIP: Shawn Farash aka Trump takes out the trash (1:28).

Sometimes that guy does a better Trump than Trump does. Try not to be garbage today, but definitely VOTE.

Happy Halloween C&C! Have a safe and entertaining evening, don’t eat too much candy, stay away from ghost voters, and come back for more C&C tomorrow or Saturday morning, depending how things go tonight at the Childers house of garbage.

