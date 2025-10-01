☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Janice P - Words Beyond Me🖊️
9h

✝️✝️✝️

“Drip down, O heavens, from above,

And let the clouds pour down righteousness;

Let the earth open up and salvation bear fruit,

And righteousness spring up with it.

I, the LORD, have created it.”

— Isaiah 45:8 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

SimulationCommander
9hEdited

"This news may shock you, but the researchers concluded that people who took the covid mRNA shots were significantly more likely to get loads of different kinds of cancers, making the shots equal opportunity killers that can qualify for various kinds of pro-social government grants."

---

Sometimes I feel like the only person in the world who remembers that the reason Moderna switched to "vaccines" was that repeated doses of mRNA were so bad for the recipients. These new shots were supposed to be "one and done." Instead, we have endless boosters. (Remember when that was just a conspiracy theory?)

--

Edit to add link because that's how I am: https://www.statnews.com/2017/01/10/moderna-trouble-mrna/

It never proved safe enough to test in humans, according to several former Moderna employees and collaborators who worked closely on the project. Unable to press forward with that technology, Moderna has had to focus instead on developing a handful of vaccines, turning to a less lucrative field that might not justify the company’s nearly $5 billion valuation.

