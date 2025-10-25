Good morning, C&C, it’s Saturday! Your weekend edition roundup includes: DOJ announces six election monitors for November elections and media goes berserk; Iryna Zarutska’s murdered indicted in federal court; Department of War deploys a carrier group to the Caribbean for the first time anyone can remember and the spice level rises to Ghost Pepper; O’Keefe ‘undercover’ exposé triggers massive federal investigation into minority contracting; and Trump departs for a weeklong Asian trade tour that the Times sourly suspects is all-too convenient timing.

Yesterday’s New York Times featured an anguished story headlined, “Justice Department Will Monitor Elections in California and New Jersey.” The article was a hysterical, over-the-top reaction to what even it admitted was not news.

“The Justice Department will monitor polling sites in California and New Jersey ahead of the Nov. 4 election,” the Times reported, “to ensure transparency, ballot security, and compliance with federal law.” This, the Times felt, “will likely heighten tensions as voters weigh in on some of the nation’s most closely watched races.”

It will heighten tensions if the Times has anything to say about it, that is.

November’s cool weather also delivers a few off-year elections. In California, voters will decide Proposition 50, which seeks to amend the state’s constitution to let the Golden State bypass its independent mapping agency and gerrymander five new Democrat districts before next year’s Congressional midterms. New Jerseyans will elect a new governor and all 80 members of its general assembly (the state’s version of a house of representatives).

Partisan Democrats welcome any DOJ observers like skunks at a lawn party. “This administration has made no secret of its goal to undermine free and fair elections,” groused Gavin Newsom’s mouthpiece Brandon Richards. (Let’s go, Brandon.) He continued, “Deploying these federal forces appears to be an intimidation tactic meant for one thing: suppress the vote.”

Neither the Times nor Gavin Newsom’s spokesmoron quoted a single person who felt intimidated by the DOJ observers, or even suggested who those people might be. Maybe gnomes, or headless horsemen. The answer was left, apparently, to partisan readers’ hyperactive imaginations.

The only “news” was that, after receiving specific and detailed complaints from Republican elections officials, the DOJ said it will send an unspecified number of poll watchers to five counties in California and one in New Jersey. Only six counties.

The complaints were textbook election issues. For example, New Jersey’s GOP complained to the DOJ after Democrat members of the Passaic County Board of Elections blocked the use of security cameras in ballot storage areas and refused to require a sign-in log for workers with access to mail-in ballots. (Of course.)

The DOJ is just doing its job; responding to official complaints from a handful of counties. That’s it, that’s the whole story. But it was enough to provoke panic and hysteria among Democrats, although the article itself admitted that there is nothing whatsoever unusual about the DOJ’s announcement.

“Election monitoring by the Justice Department is not uncommon,” the Times finally conceded. “Election officials say such monitoring has been conducted in the past under both Republican and Democratic administrations,” it continued, adding that just two years ago, “in 2022, under the Biden administration, the DOJ monitored compliance with federal voting rights laws in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states.”

Even LA County’s registrar responded with an inoffensive statement, saying that federal monitors, “like all election observers,” were welcome, and adding that “the presence of election observers is not unusual and is a standard practice across the country.”

The article even confessed that, shockingly, in last November’s election, 81% of voters in California used mail-in ballots, raising questions about who exactly would even be there to be intimidated. The Times noted darkly that, “MAGA Republicans have maintained a relentless focus on voter fraud and have trained election observers to aggressively search for possible irregularities at polling places.” We’re all praying that’s true, and I’ll bet that’s another 80/20 issue in the GOP’s favor.

Like clockwork, the story finally beat the tired old drum that ‘widespread voting fraud is rare,’ as though if they repeat the lie often enough, people will start to believe it. Here’s a link to the Heritage Foundation’s interactive voter fraud map, which you can supply to skeptical friends and relatives. Remember that convicted cases must necessarily be the tip of a voting fraud iceberg.

DOJ election observers sounds like a good start to me. More, please.

On Thursday, local North Carolina affiliate WBTV ran a story headlined, “North Carolina grand jury indicts man accused of killing Ukrainian woman on Charlotte light rail.” This time, murderous Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, is being tried in federal court, so the case is safely out of Charlotte’s local, hyper-liberal judicial cesspool, which created this whole disaster in the first place. (Thanks for nothing, dummies.)

As you surely recall, on August 22nd, a maniac brutally stabbed Iryna Zarutska in the neck, from behind, just before 10 p.m., while she was innocently riding home from her pizza parlor job on Charlotte’s ‘Blue Lynx’ commuter train (known by locals as the “murder express”). The human animal who killed her was a regular free-rider on the Democrats’ no-bail, no-justice train, having been arrested an unfathomable number of times and never punished.

The federal grand jury indicted Brown for violence against a railroad carrier and mass transportation system resulting in death (the federal hook), plus, of course, first-degree murder. An indictment does not determine guilt or innocence, it means the case can now proceed to a criminal trial, where evidence will be presented and the accused can raise any defenses. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the DOJ plans to seek the death penalty, which almost seems too merciful.

Brown has three court-appointed counsel, who have wisely declined to comment. His case is currently being overseen by a magistrate judge (i.e., not a real judge), which is normal, and his federal judge has not yet been selected. The court is certainly aware that this case is a lightning rod wrapped in TNT, and sticky blame is likely to explode all over any judge who doesn’t deliver justice.

In related news, this week, North Carolina’s NAACP chapter haughtily demanded that Democrat Governor Josh Stein veto the reform bill named after the slain immigrant, which instantly passed with overwhelming numbers in both state chambers. The NAACP’s stubborn opposition proves the old maxim that when you realize you’re in a hole, you should double down and dig even faster.

🦋 This next story was a touching addition to Iryna’s story. She doesn’t just have an ugly criminal justice reform bill named after her, but now something much more beautiful. ABC ran an article yesterday headlined, “Charlotte light rail stabbing victim ‘immortalized’ in name of butterfly species.” A new butterfly species was named after the 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee, with the scientist saying this “timeless” honor will ensure she is “never forgotten.” The butterfly is now called Iryna’s Azure. The species, or genus, or whatever they call it, primarily flits among South Carolina’s brightly colored flowers in April, on light blue wings and a distinctive violet-blue tint.

This story shows how Iryna’s needless killing, the tragic waste of a young refugee optimistically seeking a better life, has reverberated through the American psyche with a profound sense of anguish and betrayal. Her brutal murder —senseless, public, and utterly preventable— casts a glaring light on a progressive era gripped by woke revolving-door anti-justice, where violent offenders cycle endlessly back into helpless communities without deterrence or accountability.

Who is the bigger threat? Beastly Decarlos Brown? Or the liberal judges who repeatedly released that deranged psychopath after each of his fourteen prior criminal arrests so that he could continue preying on us all? I’m just asking.

Iryna’s story, from surviving a bomb shelter in Ukraine to being slain on Charlotte’s light rail, lingers as a haunting emblem of society’s broken promises and its institutional failures. She’s a warning, a wound, and a wakeup call. Her fate forces America to grapple with a bitter question: how many more innocents must be sacrificed at the altar of progressive policies privileging skin color over safety, and at what cost to the spirit and soul of the nation?

I prefer to see the naming of Iryna’s Azure as a sign of how deeply and personally Americans feel we have betrayed the young immigrant. Maybe her story will become the seed of a nation’s transformation. Just as a butterfly’s metamorphosis unfolds from darkness and confinement, perhaps our grieving country can also find a renewed commitment to justice and compassion for victims, shedding the ugly, constraining cocoon of progressive mania and taking wing in a new, vastly more beautiful form, soaring toward the light.

If the South American cartels aren’t sweating yet, they soon will be. Last night, the New York Times ran a widely covered story headlined, “U.S. Deploys Aircraft Carrier to Latin America as Drug Operation Expands.

It’s not just ‘a carrier.’ Carrier Strike Group 12, which includes the brand-new (2017) carrier Gerald R. Ford, plus five guided-missile destroyers, plus support craft and jets, plus (possibly) one or more stealth attack submarines, is now sailing toward the sunny shores of South America. Here’s how the Times’ explainer article petulantly described the historic assignment:

Bwahahaha. In other words, the US Military is finally being used to defend America rather than some godforsaken hellhole ten thousand miles away in the desert. And the Times hates it.

Seriously, though. Did we build all this military might to protect America? Or to police the Middle East?

The Times noted that the Ford’s massive weapons platform will allow the Navy to launch airstrikes against land-based targets. “The U.S. military,” the Times reported, “has prepared a list of drug facilities in Venezuela that it could strike, and presented the package to Mr. Trump.”

But the Times didn’t speculate about which drug facilities. El Chapo had better straighten up his bunker. El Chapo is about to get chopped.

Whether land-based strikes are on the cards or whether this is just “carrying a big stick,” it seems President Trump is deadly serious about not letting any more narco-ships and submarines haul fentanyl to American shores. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell tweeted the announcement yesterday:

All by itself, the Ford’s re-assignment has caused liberals to lose their ever-lovin’ minds. (Sky News headline: “US accused of ‘inventing a war’ as it moves largest aircraft carrier to South America.”) Meanwhile, this week, cartel-affiliated Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro literally begged for peace:

CLIP: Maduro says “no guerra loca” (1:01).

In a mocking tone belying his words, and in classic strongman diction (and in broken English), Maduro un-lyrically demanded, “Not war, not war, not war—just peace, just peace. No crazy war, please, please, please. Yes to peace, yes to peace forever, peace forever.”

It wasn’t a poem. That’s just how he talks.

The corporate media is just barely beginning to grapple with its historic and hypocritical cheerleading for President Barack Hussein Obama’s “extrajudicial” drone strikes that even killed innocent civilians at weddings and stuff (officially: collateral damage). So bold! So courageous! So presidential!

Their awkward explanation is shaping up to be, and I can hardly type this without guffawing like a hyena huffing laughing gas, that Obama’s strikes were different— because they were more transparent than Trump’s. I am not making that up. Plus “norms and customs.”

FAFO.

In DOGE news, this week James O’Keefe broke a huge undercover story that immediately activated the government and a clawback of hundreds of millions of dollars. Yesterday, O’Keefe said, “In my 16-year career, I have NEVER witnessed the government respond as quickly to an investigation as it has to our recent story on federal contractor fraud.” On Thursday, the Sierra Daily News ran the story, headlined, “SBA Investigates ATI Government Solutions for Alleged Fraud in Tribal 8a Contracting Program.”

CLIP: James O’Keefe breaks vast minority-owned business scam (17:10).

O’Keefe broke the story on Wednesday. By later that day, federal agencies had already announced a hold on the company’s current contracts (around $230 million worth) and an investigation into SBA minority-preference grants, colloquially called “Indian giving.”

Wearing a crazy wig and glasses —you gotta love him— O’Keefe had a wine lunch with Anish Abraham, the “senior director” of a corporate parasite called ATI Government Solutions. The undercover footage captured Abraham admitting that a $100 million IRS contract was split— 65% pure profit to minority-owned ATI (for doing nothing), with 35% paid to Accenture to do the actual work. The deal leveraged an 8(a) Native American-owned minority status to evade oversight, but may have violated an SBA rule requiring a minimum of 51% in-house performance.

ATI has been awarded over $500 million in federal contracts since 2018. So. Your taxes, hardly at work.

Accenture, which is largely viewed as a legitimate provider, itself has over $1.5 billion in federal contracts. It locked its corporate X account after O’Keefe’s exposé released. Accenture is a gigantic tech-consulting spinoff from Arthur Anderson that provides oodles of services to government and Fortune 100 companies.

Commenters were mixed on whether ATI’s arrangement was legal or not, but everyone agreed that paying a $65 million profit to a minority company for $35 million of actual work from a top provider was plain wrong. That’s just redistribution dressed up as purchasing policy.

Keep digging!

With all this going on, Trump angered progressives even more yesterday by peacing out. The Times ran the story yesterday below the headline, “Trump Leaves Behind a Reeling Washington to Chase a Deal With China.” The President has departed for all all-expense-paid, six-day Asian trade tour. What do you want to bet he brings back more investment commitments?

But the Times was apoplectic. “He has deployed an aircraft carrier to Latin America,” the Grey Lady angrily grumbled, “cut off trade talks with Canada, razed the East Wing of the White House, cheered on the closure of the federal government, and sent the National Guard to several American cities.” Now he’s like, see y’all later!

Among other notables, President Trump plans to meet with Chinese president Xi. “The first question I’m going to be asking him is on fentanyl,” Trump told reporters. He also plans to meet with Japan’s new prime minister (a “far-right” conservative), as well as the leaders of Malaysia and South Korea. Plus, I’d bet, others along the way.

The ‘problematic’ part is not that the Times thinks Trump should hang around to personally oversee the construction of the East Wing ballroom (though one suspects he has strong opinions about it). The paper is mostly mad that Trump won’t be around to answer repetitive questions about the ballroom, the government shutdown, and the Gerald R. Ford’s deployment. Never mind that President Autopen only took six unscripted questions in four years.

Trump will be back just in time for Halloween. What do you think it will be: trick, or treat? Let me know in the comments.

Have a wonderful Weekend! Enjoy this fresh fall air, and then meetup back here on Monday morning, for the final week of October’s essential news and caffeinated commentary.

