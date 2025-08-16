☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Delightful Designs
11h

" we now have a whole lot more folks in official positions looking specifically at vaccine safety— compared to precisely none before."

Finally! As someone who was vaccine injured and has never felt that anyone cared at all about it, I'm overjoyed! I wouldn't wish the things I have fought with from this on anyone, especially not a child.

Janice P - Words Beyond Me
11h

✝️✝️✝️

For this reason I bow my knees before the Father, from whom every family in heaven and on earth derives its name, that He would grant you, according to the riches of His glory, to be strengthened with power through His Spirit in the inner man, so that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith; and that you, being rooted and grounded in love, may be able to comprehend with all the saints what is the breadth and length and height and depth, and to know the love of Christ which surpasses knowledge, that you may be filled up to all the fullness of God. Now to Him who is able to do far more abundantly beyond all that we ask or think, according to the power that works within us, to Him be the glory in the church and in Christ Jesus to all generations forever and ever. Amen.

— Ephesians 3:14-21 NASB1995

✝️✝️✝️

(Shared on here almost three years ago but worth sharing again.)

