☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Jeff Childers
3h

ERRATA

— "Wednesday" typo fixed

Susanna Bythesea
3h

I think it’s worth noting today how close we came to being ruled by Kamala Harris’ handlers 🤢

I hope all the “conservatives” who keep griping about Trump remember that we could have been listening right now to Kamala’s witch-like cackle as she tells us how inflation is great, homeownership is racism, and her cabinet of two spirited furries are the epitome of the human experience. And “we own your children.”

THANK YOU, GOD.

