☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
8hEdited

In an almost evenly divided state, 49% republican 51% democrat, and a vote with just a 1.5% victory, Virginia will now have 10 of its 11 congress members democrat. Is this just the same old case of taxation without representation? In Ma. there are 0 republican reps but upwards of 40% of people voted for Trump. With this “work around” which is “legal theft” of a citizens most basic civil liberty, how can we call this a representative republic?

A representative republic is a form of government where citizens elect officials to make laws and decisions on their behalf, rather than voting on policy directly. It combines democratic principles (popular voting) with republicanism (rule by law and constitution), ensuring elected officials are accountable to the electorate while protecting individual rights against majority rule. A political parties use of gerrymandering is theft of representative government.

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rolandttg's avatar
rolandttg
8h

Need a correction here Jeff. Jason Miyares was the last AG. Cuban exile, good guy. I've met and talked to him. The current AG is Jay Jones, the one who called for the murder of a Republican rep and his kids. But thanks for the good article. The strike down was the last thing I saw before I went to bed. It saved an otherwise very melancholy day.

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