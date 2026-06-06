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MOMinator
14m

Morning C&C! Happy Saturday! :)

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
15m

✝️✝️✝️

For many walk, of whom I often told you, and now tell you even weeping, that they are enemies of the cross of Christ, whose end is destruction, whose god is their appetite, and whose glory is in their shame, who set their minds on earthly things. For our citizenship is in heaven, from which also we eagerly wait for a Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ[.]

— Philippians 3:18-20 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

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