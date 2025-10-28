Good morning, C&C, it’s Tuesday! Your roundup includes: Bill Gates dumps the climate grift in a remarkable “Dear John” missive to his green buddies as he sends his regrets to UN climate summit; Trump signs even more Asian trade deals, knocks China back on its heels; and generally runs rings around corporate media reporters; Washington Post now admits more young cancers blooming recently and offers useless lifestyle advice; SADS death of health young TikTok star underscores the missing elephant on the milk carton; and Minnesota anarchist arrested by the FBI after putting out a TikTok hit on Pam Bondi.

In the wee hours of this morning, the alert overnight team at the New York Times ran an astonishing article headlined, “Bill Gates Says Climate Change ‘Will Not Lead to Humanity’s Demise.’” He’s changed his mind, evolved his position— pivoted. “Climate change will have serious consequences — particularly for people in the poorest countries — but it will not lead to humanity’s demise,” the Clippy software billionaire admitted in a newly published article.

Thus, the progressive purity spiral is now spinning up. For progressives, the only group that deserves more hatred than MAGA fascists is deserters. The Times’ liberal readers seethed with impotent rage in the article’s comments. “It is very suspicious,” ‘Jorge’ from Madrid opined, “that Bill Gates has radically changed his views after just a few months of Trump’s presidency.” John Kotula of Rhode Island snipped, “Billionaires don’t have the solution because they are the problem.”

Bill’s memo was not linked by the Times; they were probably afraid of what its easily triggered regulars might do if they got a gander at the whole thing. It wasn’t hard to find though. The vaccine-pushing philanthropist has his own vanity news site called GatesNotes, upon which he disgorges his various late-night theories and ruminations.

This one was titled, “Three tough truths about climate. Subtitle: “What I want everyone at COP30 to know.”

COP30 is the latest in a series of COPs, which is the world’s biggest climate conclave, organized by the United Nations. The next one will be held in Brazil, and starts in a couple weeks on November 10th. It’s the World Economic Forum for climate wackos. Picture thousands of delegates —from presidents and politicians to green-energy CEOs and carbon scientists— swanking at five-star hotels and infesting vast conference halls, delivering urgent speeches to each other, making backroom deals, and debating bold promises about literally saving the planet from imminent rightwing destruction.

It is the can’t-miss event of the year. That is, if you earn your daily on the Climate Express grift train. Bill Gates has been a permanent installation at previous COPs (COP26 in Glasgow, 2021, COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, 2022, COP 28 in Dubai in 2023, etc). He’s a beloved keynote speaker, a major address deliverer, a prominent panel participant, and of course, a big money man.

Bill Gates just announced that he isn’t going. Seeya.

🔥 After several paragraphs of throat-clearing and reassuring COP30 addicts that he still takes climate change very seriously, Gates continued in his “memo” to gently shred climate science into ribbons, cooing calm reassurances while carving its heart out with a sharpened spoon. The lengthy memo was packed with a long series of graphs, charts, arguments, and three “tough truths.” (They’re only ‘tough truths’ to climate junkies.) Here they are:

“Truth #1. Climate change is a serious problem, but it will not be the end of civilization.” “Truth #2. Temperature is not the best way to measure our progress on climate.” “Truth #3. Health and prosperity are the best defense against climate change.”

In short (which does not do the voluminous about-face any justice), Gates said the best way to measure progress on climate is through human flourishing. “It’s time to put human welfare at the center of our climate strategies,” Gates wrote, “which includes reducing the Green Premium to zero.”

Zero! What Gates meant by “Green Premium” was the extra cost of green tech over things like coal plants and gas engines. So, in other words, the suddenly parsimonious Gates argued we shouldn’t use any climate solution that isn’t downright cheaper than the traditional alternative. Needless to say, if COP30 accepted this advice, it would wipe out 99% of the purpose for the stupid summit in the first place.

Gates next suggested climate worshippers stop being such negative ninnies and look at the long term, maybe like improving peoples’ lives —not with windmills and solar farms— but through genetically engineered food and vaccines and stuff:

It would be impolite to point out that, until about ten minutes ago, Bill Gates was one of the biggest doomcryers on the warming planet. Now, apparently, he’s decided that he is out. Buh-bye. So long, and thanks for all the fish, as Douglas Adams might have said.

It was heresy! Apostasy! Perfidy of the highest order! No wonder Bill isn’t going to Brazil. They’d hang him higher than Haman.

🔥 None of this redeems Bill from his satanic excesses, like buying billions in Moderna stock right before the pandemic, then selling it all just before admitting the shots don’t work. The point is that something or someone yanked Bill’s leash— and he’s gotten right in line. Good doggie. Now, he says, it’s Mission Accomplished:

Time to move on!

But why? And, why now? We can only speculate. USAID money isn’t flowing to Gates’ foundations and climate companies anymore, so now he must fund them with his own money. That’s one. He also has a great big Epstein problem that he’d prefer stay buried along with the International Mystery Man. That’s two. Chemtrail experiments will soon be shuttered for good. That’s three. And Gates can easily see Republicans holding the White House for 11 more years, so climate won’t be nearly as profitable as the old days, not if you count “profits” as free money extracted from taxpayers by witless progressive politicians and then laundered back to them through climate CEOs, ad infinitum.

Bill Gates is a great big canary in the lithium mine. Happily, the Green New Scam is being choked out. Like Jorge from Madrid, I suspect President Trump had something to do with it. (Now let’s choke out vaccines and GMO seeds.)

COP30 won’t be nearly as much fun this year without the pudgy billionaire.

Update from the Trump travel train. He’s done it again. Yesterday, the Hill ran a story headlined, “Trump signs critical minerals deal with Japan.” The President met with Japan’s conservative new Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, and was showered with gifts and attention from the grateful Japanese.

It was Trump’s fourth consecutive rare earths deal, following the weekend’s agreements inked with Thailand, Cambodia, and Malaysia for processing and exporting critical minerals. As recently as Friday, the U.S. appeared to be held hostage, stymied, and hemmed in by Chinese demands to part with its so-called rare earths.

Three days later, Trump has turned it all around.

Zero analysts or reporters predicted that Trump would secure lightning deals with Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, and Japan for critical minerals supply mere days after China’s move to choke off the supply. Stunned reporters widely described the breakthrough as “unexpected,” stressing that the speed and scope of Trump’s diplomatic negotiations far exceeded their ability to set down their Cosmopolitans and Old Fashioneds and type prompts into their AI chatbots, equally catching by surprise industry leaders, international observers, micro-wrestlers, and most importantly China.

The capstone on Trump’s whirlwind Asia tour that reporters had been waiting for was the President’s ultimate meeting with China’s President Xi. Media thought but that meeting would be a press junket packed with photo ops, and nothing of substance.

Xi is a cool, savvy, inscrutable negotiator who remarkably resembles Winnie the Pooh. President Xi was probably merrily counting his Yen, expecting to have the U.S. President over a rare-earths barrel when they met later this week, only to sit in stupified silence as the colorful currency dropped from his cold, nerveless fingers, as he heard the news of one minerals deal after another.

In other words, back on Friday, Trump had no cards to play. He was at the mercy of a lone supplier, like a builder with only one uncooperative concrete provider. Now, a few days later —before he meets with Xi to defuse the trade crisis— the President is holding a full hand. Only Trump.

There’s a lot more that could be said about Trump’s Japanese stop. The country’s new Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, is linked to Trump’s former favorite, the assassinated Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Ms. Takaichi accompanied Trump to address American soldiers on the USS George Washington. She told reporters she planned to nominate President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. From reports, Japan paid every conceivable honor to President Trump, even threatening its journalists with jail if they shouted at or disrespected the U.S. president in any way. So.

The Japanese considered Joe “Vegetables” Biden to be the political equivalent of frozen gas-station sushi, served on a styrofoam microwave tray with a side of dementia. Trump is more like the ornate house special in a five-star Japanese restaurant in Tokyo, served fresh in a fancy miniature fishing boat. Times have changed.

Right after running a ridiculous story about the jabs curing cancer, the Washington Post ran this. On Saturday, WaPo’s article carried this mild-seeming but grotesquely deceptive headline: “What you can do now to help avoid cancer later.” The buried the real lede in the sub-headline: “Not only are more young people being diagnosed with breast and colorectal cancer, but the diseases are leading to more deaths.”

“Cancer rates,” the story grimly announced, “are climbing among people in their 20s, 30s and early 40s.” I.e., working-aged people. The people most likely to be subject to jab mandates for their jobs and least able to resist. Not that WaPo made the connection.

No, WaPo waded into the usual nonsense. So that you won’t be waiting in suspense for any practical advice about “what you can do,” I shall reveal the headline’s teased medical advice. Ready? One, stop being so fat, fatties. Young people are, apparently, getting as flabby as the rest of us and —nevermind that whole correlation/causation thing, we’ll save that one for later— the young are also now getting cancer. Therefore and ipso facto, cogito ergo sum, and other arcane Latin scientific claptrap: it’s your own fault, lardass.

It must be said that, later in the story, WaPo admitted, “Dr. Ng noted that many of her young patients with colorectal cancer are not obese or unhealthy.” Never mind that either.

Second, and equally absurd, WaPo said we should stop day drinking. Never mind that countless articles say young people are drinking less than ever.

Finally, and I wish I were making this up, the article delved into a migraine-inducing discussion of circadian rhythms. Just as gardening or overlong showers caused heart attacks two years go, uneven sleep patterns are now, they claimed, giving us cancer.

“Associated with.” Never mind that pesky correlation/causation thing. Don’t you trouble your pretty little head about it. The WaPo will tell us when it applies.

The good news, if there is any, is that they have apparently abandoned claiming that young cancer rates have been steadily increasing ever since the Spanish Land Grant. They admit it’s sudden. They even, and this was the most astonishing one, admitted there might be a cause, maybe, you never know, that isn’t your fault. The story’s cancer doctor said, “it certainly does point to environmental factors and exposures as the likely contributor to why rates are rising.”

If only there were some recent and universal exposure to an environmental factor —say, a medical intervention that everyone recently shared. If there were, we could look at that factor and see if it might be somehow related. But here’s another time where correlation not proving causation comes back online. It’s not even worth looking, dummies. Correlation! Causation! Science! Shut up!

The better news is that this kind of willful blindness and constant victim-blaming while sidestepping major environmental or societal changes just continues undermining whatever remaining trust there is in ‘public health’ agencies, doctors, and corporate media. People aren’t buying it anymore. A majority of us know the most plausible causes are being ignored on purpose. The skepticism that took root during the pandemic is flowering into hatred.

Seriously, if they are too cowardly to even look at the needle-shaped elephant in the room, what do we need them for? Dietary advice? Please. I say tear the whole thing down. Fire them all. Drive them out of our cities and towns and make them live in caves. Let’s start over from scratch.

💉 Related: Yesterday the New York Post ran a SADS story headlined, “TikTok star dead at 25, devastated girlfriend reveals: ‘Most generous person.’”

Miami-based social media influencer Ben Bader, 25, died suddenly and unexpectedly late last week. His show offered financial and lifestyle advice to over 200,000 followers.

Ben’s girlfriend, Reem, said the cause of death remains unknown. “No one really knows and it seemed to have been extremely sudden,” she said. “There were really no signs of this happening — we were supposed to get dinner that night and he seemed so normal.” Reem added that she had video chatted with Bader hours before his death and he seemed “so happy and so normal, just smiling and being so funny.”

Ben uploaded his final video to TikTok the day he died. Nothing in the video suggested anything amiss.

Healthy, successful, not obese, and with seemingly normal circadian rhythms. Weird. We’ll have to wait for the results of the autopsy, which will never ever be published. We pray for his distraught family and friends.

💉Also related: this week, CNN’s mandate-pushing TV-doctor Sanjay Gupta said on a recent podcast that, wait for it, other scientists gave too little credit to natural immunity during the pandemic. Now he tells us.

CLIP: Four years too late, Sanjay Gupta suddenly discovers natural immunity (1:33).

“The message (during the pandemic) seemed to be just get vaccinated,” Gupta said. “Which was obviously a problem. Because not everyone was getting vaccinated, people were losing their jobs, all this sort of stuff. So I think the natural immunity part of it —still, to this day— is a bit of a question mark, as to why that wasn’t acknowledged more.”

What a (money) mystery! What (money) could be responsible for (money) ignoring natural immunity and the (money) message of just get vaccinated? So weird!

I suppose we should be grateful that these questions are finally beginning to penetrate the progressive jungle of dogma and the natives’ religious adherence to germaphobic pseudoscience. And I will be generous enough to allow that, out of all the lockdown-loving, vaccine-pushing corporate media jab influencers, Gupta was not the worst. He occasionally said something logical. Occasionally.

Yesterday, local ABC affiliate KSTP-5 ran a story headlined, “Federal charges: Minnesota man posted a $45K hit on Pam Bondi on TikTok.” FAFO.

Dull-witted Minnesota resident Tyler Maxon Avalos, a self-described anarchist, was nabbed by authorities on October 16th after an alert TikTok user reported one of his videos to the FBI. In the short clip, Tyler ranted about Attorney General Pam Bondi and offered $45,000 for her “dead or alive (preferably dead).”

Unsurprisingly, Tyler has a lengthy criminal history, including prior raps for stalking and domestic assault. He’s been federally charged with interstate transmission of a threat to injure another person, and was released without bail. It’s unknown whether TikTok banned his account.

I don’t know what the appropriate punishment for a retarded move like this might be, but I will leave it to the judge. However, there was a time —not that long ago— when reports to the FBI of threats against conservative officials would have been ignored (at best). We are in a new era now.

Have a terrific Tuesday! Coffee & Covid shall return tomorrow with more hard-hitting but relentlessly optimistic news with a dose of snarky commentary.

