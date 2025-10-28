☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric - The Imaginary Hobgoblin's avatar
Eric - The Imaginary Hobgoblin
7hEdited

Truth #4: Bill Gates is a narcissistic, sleazy, opportunistic, unimportant gasbag. He never fails to attempt to switch gears when it comes time for a character reboot or detects the wind blowing in a different direction. When you've got more money than France flim flam...I mean "philanthropic" endeavors come easy, can cover a lot of wrongdoing, and tend to make people very forgiving...if not entirely forgetful. (Reminds of that saying: "Money isn’t everything...but it's right up there with oxygen.") Despite any public kumbaya declarations he's still a psycho/sociopath at heart. See resume.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
172 replies
Janice P - Words Beyond Me🖊️'s avatar
Janice P - Words Beyond Me🖊️
7h

✝️✝️✝️

“Behold, I am coming quickly, and My reward is with Me, to render to every man according to what he has done. I am the Alpha and the Omega, the first and the last, the beginning and the end.” Blessed are those who wash their robes, so that they may have the right to the tree of life, and may enter by the gates into the city. Outside are the dogs and the sorcerers and the immoral persons and the murderers and the idolaters, and everyone who loves and practices lying. “I, Jesus, have sent My angel to testify to you these things for the churches. I am the root and the descendant of David, the bright morning star.” The Spirit and the bride say, “Come.” And let the one who hears say, “Come.” And let the one who is thirsty come; let the one who wishes take the water of life without cost.

— Revelation 22:12-17 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 replies
702 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Childers
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture