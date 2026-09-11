☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
16m

Never forget. We should have banned all Islamic immigration after 9/11. Now we have an Islamist socialist as Mayor of NYC.

Rick Rescorla saved the lives of 2,700 Morgan Stanley employees on 9/11. As the firm’s security director, he regularly drilled the evacuation procedures which he led that day and had warned about terrorist attacks even before the 1993 bombing. A staunch anti-communist who served in Rhodesia and Vietnam, he sang Cornish songs in the stairwell as he guided people to safety and was last seen in the South Tower trying to rescue more.

His last words to his wife were: “Stop crying. I have to get these people out safely. If something should happen to me, I want you to know I've never been happier. You made my life.”

——

Men of Cornwall stop your dreaming;

Can't you see their spearpoints gleaming?

See their warriors' pennants streaming

To this battlefield.

Men of Cornwall stand ye steady;

It cannot be ever said ye

for the battle were not ready;

Stand and never yield!

Reply
Share
3 replies
James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
12mEdited

The lefts “tolerant” society has created generations of people who in their own minds believe they are the “ultra tolerant”. Their ultra tolerance has turned into complete intolerance for people like me. It’s gone far beyond their not being able to deal with people who disagree with them. They justify the elimination of people that dissent from what they have been brainwashed to believe as tolerance, their deadly irony. The tolerant left has been destroying this country for decades now. Liberalism is a mental disorder.

And here we are on 9/11/2026, 25 years after the murder of nearly 3000 Americans. Tens of thousands dead from the affects of those buildings collapsing. Their opening of our borders and the murder of tens of thousands of more Americans, acceptable in their tolerant minds. Almost as though they erase the victims from history, the ends justify the means.

We who love America are the majority, if we only can stick together. There is no perfection in any one political party, but we must stay united. As we saw in 2024 there is power in unity but there is weakness in division. We can’t allow Obama’s final chapter of fundamentally changing America to ever metastasize. J.Goodrich

Reply
Share
1 reply
32 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Childers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture