Good morning, C&C! Against all odds, defying all predictions, surpassing all hopes; it’s finally here, Monday, January 20th — Inauguration Day. Welcome to the Virtual Inauguration Watch Party. Last night, Trump said “You're gonna have a lot of fun tomorrow watching television.” Let’s go!

🪖 C&C MORNING MONOLOGUE 🪖

It is fitting that today’s indoor ceremony will occur in record-setting cold Washington weather, plunging a weathery icicle dagger into the “global warming” argument. Donald Trump's 2024 re-election stands alone, categorically unique, as one of the most astonishing political comebacks in history.

You lived the story. After being dogged by an engineered pandemic, losing badly and suspiciously in 2020, being tarred with a failed fedsurrection, facing countless legal challenges, and even surviving multiple assassination attempts, Trump defied all conceivable odds to secure a second, non-consecutive term — in what is fairly characterized as a modern-day landslide that offered hope to a world on the brink of nuclear war.

Recognizing the historic nature of the day, I am intentionally avoiding negative headlines. I won’t discuss Biden’s cowardly, last-second pardons of a new batch of criminals: General Milley, Fauci, and the J6 Committee. Not today.

Today is a day for celebration; we’ll return to dissecting the fake news media tomorrow.

Hilariously, corporate media scoured the Nation’s capital unsuccessfully hoping to find some sour Trump supporters willing to gripe about the last-minute venue changes and their nonrefundable travel costs or grumble about their class envy at not being invited to some swanky black-tie event as a concession prize. Instead, media universally got unsatisfying responses, like the one from Terry Barber, 46, who drove nonstop from near Augusta, Georgia, to reach Washington. “God has a plan, and I’m good with it,” Mr. Barber told reporters.

Under the Constitution’s 20th Amendment, Joe Biden’s term finally ends at noon today. Four years ago, we were shocked to our cores when Biden’s basement campaign somehow, allegedly won. We’ve suffered for four years, knowing every day was robbed. But at last we have come to the sordid, disgraceful end.

Yesterday, the UK Daily Mail reported on a bipartisan survey of Americans finding not even Democrats could name one good thing Biden accomplished:

Not. Shocked.

The Mail’s study shows most Americans get it. But most media still doesn’t get it.

But set all that aside for today. Today, we will enjoy this long-awaited moment.

🌍 WORLD NEWS AND COMMENTARY 🌍

🔥🔥🔥

The Associated Press ran an appropriate story this morning, headlined “Trump returning to power after unprecedented comeback, emboldened to reshape American institutions.” Senator Ted Cruz (R-Tx.) warned the AP, “Expect shock and awe.” Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) explained, “The president is going to come in with a flurry of executive orders, and we are going to be working in tandem.”

Yesterday, Trump and most of his team gathered with happy supporters at the Capitol One Arena for a “Victory Rally.” It was the last-ever Trump Rally. In many different ways, it was also the very best one. And its relentless, “Golden Age” optimism clearly contrasted with the pessimistic alternative. For instance, consider this short, happy, and moving prayer from conservative influencers “Girls Gone Bible.”

CLIP: Girls Gone Bible prayer at final Trump rally (4:07).

And, of course, the Last and Greatest Trump Rally itself ended with the Village People, whose culture-appropriative careers Trump single-handedly resurrected in some way that scientists are still trying to figure out:

CLIP: Trump wraps up the last rally of his life by dancing with the Village People to ‘YMCA’ (4:08).

But now, Rally Time is over. Now, the real fun starts.

🔥🔥🔥

At noon, Vice President Vance will be sworn-in first, by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Vance’s hand will rest on a Bible his great-grandmother ‘Mamaw’ Bonnie gave him in 2003 when he left for Marines basic training. After that, Chief Justice John Roberts will swear in President Trump, and not merely on one Bible, but two—twice as many as other presidents!— a Bible his mother gave him in 1955 plus President Lincoln’s, from the 1861 Lincoln Inauguration, and used in Trump’s 2017 Inauguration.

But this time, everything is different, like Trump’s glowering presidential portrait. For another thing, Trump’s Transition Team has shown historic discipline — and nothing has leaked. Keeping the team’s offices located outside of DC must have helped, but the team worked flawlessly.

Due to the lack of leaks, corporate media lacks any idea how many executive orders Trump will sign immediately after his Inauguration (some at the Capitol, and then more at the Capitol One Arena). Whatever the number is, he plans to sign a lot. Headlines range from predicting “more than 50” (NBC) to “over 200” (a much more enthused Fox) — but it seems pretty clear it will be a record-setting number.

Speaking to supporters at last night’s rally, Trump said his advisors asked him to stretch out signing his orders, doing it over weeks for maximum politcal benefit. But he’s not waiting. He’s doing them all today, in one great blast, an act of political genius that will confound corporate media, which will have to pick what to complain about tomorrow. Then Trump promised, “It’s not gonna stop!”

Trump teased a bunch of EO topics. It hardly seems necessary to run through them all; we’ll literally find out in a few hours. But for a quick taste, he described pending orders to: disassemble diversity; define “man” and “woman”; refuse to hire staffers who worked for RINO traitors during his first term; suspend security clearances for the 51 deep state liars who signed the letter verifying the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation; designate drug cartels as foreign terrorists; raise standards for classifying anything; release records on assassinations; pardon the non-violent January 6th political prisoners; stop the feds’ war on cryptocurrency; implement Schedule F and require federal workers to come back to their offices in person; give TikTok three more months to sell; revoke most of the destructive Biden orders; and restore most of Trump’s first-term executive orders, including on the border and energy independence.

He also announced plans to declare two states of emergency: one on the border and one on energy. Those declarations will further expand the President’s executive powers.

And the best part is: unlike President Cabbage, President Trump will actually know what he’s signing.

Prepare for overwrought stories about out-of-control executive authority. I tried to warn the Democrats that their executive overreaching during the pandemic would boomerang. Now, for better or worse, Democrats lack standing to complain about overreach.

Beyond his executive orders, not retreating at all from his campaign promises —if anything, expanding them— Trump promised to: defeat inflation and provide the lowest-cost energy on Earth, cut taxes, slash prices, raise wages, and return thousands of factories to the U.S. through tariffs. Trump said he’d end the war in Ukraine, stop “chaos” in the Middle East, prevent World War III, crush violent crime in cities, and rebuild the police and the military. He also said he’d rebuild Los Angeles, where he’ll visit on Friday, and help make it more “beautiful” than before.

🔥🔥🔥

Trump wings into his Inauguration on nearly unstoppable tailwinds of momentum. The Middle East cease-fire and hostage deal became effective yesterday — in stark contrast to over a year of failed effort by the Biden Regime. Yesterday, TikTok went dark for several hours, but then switched back on, directly thanking President Trump for assuring the platform could safely resume operations.

CNN said the platform’s endorsement “could serve as a kind of immediate political victory for Trump with America’s youth.” So.

The Trump Effect is in full swing, with even blue areas throwing in the towel. For instance, Maine’s Press Herald, three days ago:

Or, from the New York Times, four days ago:

It’s already working and he hasn’t even done anything yet.

🔥🔥🔥

During the pandemic, one of the most important services C&C provided was shredding stupid corporate media narratives and exposing them as fake, fearmongering nonsense. That mission is about to flip: Starting tomorrow, corporate media will go on relentless attack, attempting to fracture Trump’s political coalition and undermine him at every turn.

C&C’s mission remains: to unmask the media’s appalling hypocrisy, expose their logical fallacies and fake facts, and uncloak their journalistic shell games. I relish this new assignment.

As for today, well, we’ve earned this, and how. Tune in to Fox or News Nation today for some terrific television, and keep your eyes peeled in the comments (and on my Twitter feed) to join in our digital Inauguration Day party.

Have a historic and magnificent Monday! We’ll have a big job tomorrow sorting through the implications of all Trump’s executive orders, a duty to which we will attend with gusto. See you then.

