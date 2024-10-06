Good morning, loyal C&C supporters, its Sunday! And what do you know, another record-setting tropical storm is aimed for the same superheated Gulf waters that fueled catastrophic Hurricane Helene. Here we go, again! With the possibility of more disrupted C&C this week, I’m opening much of today’s post, to offset any reduction in your essential news in the latter half of the week. Today’s bonus roundup includes: President Trump, JD Vance, and Elon Musk return to the scene of the crime in what might have been the largest presidential rally in history; CDC signals flagging efficacy of flu vaccine even before it gets here; UK high court plans to tell everybody what is a woman; and the history of American hegemony that makes everything else make sense.

🔥🔥 Yesterday, twelve fast-paced weeks after being shot there, President Trump dramatically concluded his rudely interrupted rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. He began his remarks standing next to his now-historic immigration chart and spectacularly pronouncing, to wild applause, “so, as I was saying.”

In other words, yesterday President Trump finished what he started.

But this time, President Trump enjoyed company. Photo from backstage:

The Hill ran one of several Butler II stories headlined, “Elon Musk: Voting for Trump ‘only way’ to ‘save’ democracy.” Indeed. More on that in a minute.

NBC’s Jake Taylor, who covered Butler II live, tweeted that the crowd “might be the largest I’ve ever seen.” Estimates suggest over 100,000 Trump supporters attended. Scads of conservative luminaries were also in attendance, along with a star-studded lineup of speakers.

In one of the rally’s most moving moments, the late Corey Comperatore —the firefighter killed by an assassin’s bullet at Butler I— was memorialized first by having his jacket and helmet installed in a special reserved section of the stands where he was slain, a heartbreaking reminder that precluded media from minimizing the seriousness of the attack:

CLIP: ‘How Great Thou Art’ sung before Comperatore’s jacket and helmet in the stands (1:28).

Comperatore was also honored through song and rhetoric. Exactly at 6:11pm, the moment of Corey Comperatore’s death, President Trump called for a moment of respectful silence, followed by a haunting rendition of the Ave Maria.

Many moments honored the fallen firefighter. In another, a painter thrillingly completed his patriotic portrait of Corey Comperatore during the rally:

CLIP: Painter Scott Lobaido finishes Comperatore painting at Butler II (0:19).

Elon’s appearance occupied much of the coverage. The New York Times ran its Butler II story yesterday headlined, “Elon Musk Leaps to Trump’s Side in Rally Appearance.” The world’s richest man donned a custom black MAGA cap with the words “Never Surrender” stitched into the side. During his comments, Elon referred to himself as “Dark MAGA,” a dig at the Democrats’ ridiculous “Dark Brandon” meme.

The billionaire was really feeling it. Words cannot adequately describe this image:

CLIP: Elon Musk’s full comments at Butler II (6:04).

Musk badly triggered corporate media when he commented that voting for Trump is necessary to save democracy, this time co-opting the Democrats’ silly campaign theme. But in Elon’s case, he was right, and he explained exactly how the Democrats’ immigration policy will end our democratic republic and install permanent one-party rule.

Several outraged media platforms labeled Elon’s undeniable logic “overheated rhetoric,” completely missing the irony.

Security at Butler II was markedly improved over round one. This time, the Secret Service overcame its fears of a mildly-pitched roof and staffed the shooter’s position atop the now infamous warehouse. They also, apparently, figured out how to use their drones.

Following the rally last night, Elon Musk finally changed his awkward profile pic (thank heavens) to a patriotic, user-supplied image from Butler II:

Musk is clearly all-in. How this will financially affect his companies remains to be seen, but he will surely pay a price.

Senator and VP candidate JD Vance also spoke eloquently, creating another stark contrast with his older, China-loving, truth-stretching competitor Tim Walz.

CLIP: JD Vance comments at Butler II (0:52).

And, of course, the rally ended with a rousing performance of Trump’s now-trademark opera, Nessum Dorma (“None Shall Sleep”). Here is a handy link to a version with the lyrics sung in English by Samantha Rose, the Cottage Singer. It’s quite moving.

💉💉 Uh-oh. CBS ran a distressing story this week under this headline:

That’s called setting the bar low. According to the CDC’s early report, this year’s flu jabs are only 34.5% effective against hospitalization. That’s well below the 50% that once was the minimum required efficacy for vaccine approval, and hovers right around the generic placebo rate of one-third.

The article did its very best to speculate that the limp efficacy is not any problems with jabs per se; it’s just this year’s strain is more vaccine-resistant, whatever that means. Plus, it’s still better than a needle in the eye, so you should definitely go get one.

Unmentioned by the article was the possibility that it’s not the limp jabs misfired, but perhaps that people’s injured immune systems are, somehow, depressed.

Whichever! As for me, hard pass.

🔥🔥 Great Britain’s Sunday Times ran an astonishing story Friday headlined. “Lord Reed: How we will decide what constitutes a woman.” How did we get here?

The UK’s highest court will wrestle with its most difficult decision yet thanks to a courageous lawsuit brought by an activist group called For Women Scotland, who sued over how women’s rights under Great Britain’s 2010 Equality Act have been expanded to protect hairy, bearded men wearing sundresses.

It’s a conundrum! As Matt Walsh famously asked, What Is a Woman? Until recently, regular citizens in the British Isles had no trouble whatsoever answering that question. But Scotland’s Supreme Court recently held that transsexual men are also women for all purposes under the law. An appeal to London’s High Court followed.

Lord Reed of Allermuir, 68, is president of the court and the United Kingdom’s most senior judge. “I think,” he explained in the hagiographic article, “it’s very important to keep the law up to date so that it fits the needs of society as it develops.”

Uh huh. But who determines what society needs?

In case you were wondering where this social insanity began, in 2004 Great Britain passed the “Gender Recognition Act,” which allows people experiencing gender dysphoria to get a “Gender Recognition Certificate.” The Certificate lets citizens who’ve undergone some medical transitioning legally change their gender, similar to how they can change their names. Once they get their Gender Certificate, the official records are “corrected,” and transsexuals can get things like new birth certificates consistent with their current delusion.

So get ready, Britain. The High Court is about to tell you what a woman is, and I’m guessing it will have very little to do with genes, chromosomes, secondary sexual characteristics, child-bearing capability, or default genital equipment. We shall see.

🚀🚀 As the world madly accelerates toward a nuclear showdown, it is worth taking a quick glance backwards, to figure out where things first went off the rails. In 1992, the euphoric world celebrated the collapse of the aggressive, communist Soviet Union and its iconic Berlin Wall. Peace, it seemed, was here to stay. Peace provided dividends. The world of the 90’s seemed fresh, optimistic, and renewed; anything was possible.

But storm clouds began darkening the horizon of peace. On March 8, 1992, the New York Times ran a history-setting story headlined, “U.S. Strategy Plan Calls For Insuring No Rivals Develop.” The sub-headline added, “A One-Superpower World: Pentagon Document Outlines Ways to Thwart Challenges to Primacy of America.”

And so neoconism was born, a tortured mutant baby, the unlikely union of hawkish anti-communist Democrats and hawkish globalist conservatives. The Deep State received its most critical national security mission: preserving American hegemony at all costs.

The Times article reported receiving a leaked Pentagon brief outlining a military strategy “to insure that no rival superpower is allowed to emerge in Western Europe, Asia or the territory of the former Soviet Union.” The goal was to use U.S. military and intelligence might “to deter any nation or group of nations from challenging American primacy.”

The Pentagon’s brief aimed to avoid direct military conflict by using American economic might to impose costs on competitive nations, and to politically destabilize them wherever possible. But it also provided for preemptive military action if needed to ensure America’s global dominance.