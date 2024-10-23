Good morning, C&C, it’s Wednesday! Only thirteen days left on the election clock. Tick, tock. Your roundup of essential news is a doozy today: more historic 2024 developments as FAA approves first new class of aircraft since 1940; Putin becomes increasingly isolated as historic 2024 BRICS summit launches with record attendance by world leaders; more Moderna problems as new lawsuit threatens what little profits remain; election updates continue confirming the momentum as media becomes increasingly shrill and desperate; and as the historic elite sex crimes rollup continues, the shape of a larger investigation emerges out of the fog of war.

🔥🔥 Is the Millennial flying car we were always promised finally taking off? The Verge ran a story yesterday headlined, “Air taxis and other electric-powered aircraft cleared for takeoff with final FAA rules.” The answer is: sort of. They’re not cars, per se. Nevertheless, it is a historic, 2024-style, record-breaking development.

On Monday, the FAA published its final rules for small, battery-powered, on-demand, commercial vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) craft. Of the two companies who’ve so far received FAA-approval, one —Archer Aviation’s— flies around 100 miles per charge, goes up to 150 mph, and carries four passengers plus a pilot.

About the same stats as an electric car. Just saying.

Nobody seems to know what to call them. Since they are intended for fleets of air-UBERs, they are often nicknamed “air taxis” in news articles, “powered lift vehicles” per the regs, and “eVTOL” in the trade press.

To me, they look like giant drones. I keep looking around for a teenager holding his joystick. But technically, air taxis are better compared to mutant, hybrid helicopter-planes. While the craft takes off and lands vertically, straight up and down, the rotors tilt forward to fly.

What’s astonishing about this story is that it’s the first time in 80 years the FAA has approved any completely new vehicle category. The last time it happened was back when helicopters were invented in 1940. The helicopters landed in the picture only 26 years after the first scheduled commercial flight in 1914. In other words, the transportation revolution stalled around the Second World War.

To give you a sense of the stakes, that this isn’t just a random “weird science news” type story, behold this Business Insider headline from February 2021 —while we were all distracted by arrows in grocery aisles and fisticuffs over mask mandates. The United Airlines order referenced in the headline was awarded to the previously mentioned Archer Aviation:

So the flying cars are finally here. But they’re nearly a quarter decade late; they were supposed to take off in the Year 2000. Better late than never?

Get ready, the future is arriving. On your front lawn.

The FAA’s final eVTOL rules were not even close to being the most historic thing that happened yesterday.

🚀🚀 If one thing has remained constant in the ever-shifting propaganda landscape of the Proxy War, beyond its kaleidoscopic narratives and chameleonic claims, it is the ever-present background refrain sung by the mockingbird media chorus that “Putin’s aggression has made Russia increasingly isolated.” I could show you at least a hundred headlines parroting that phrase, “increasingly isolated.” But if Russia gets any more isolated, Putin will be living in downtown Manhattan.

Yesterday, corporate media ran scads of quiet but unavoidable stories about what is surely one of the most, if not the most historic political meeting in our lifetimes. The New York Times’ article was originally headlined, “Putin Welcomes Xi and Other World Leaders to Russia for BRICS Summit.”

In a telling sign of how terrified the deep state blob is about this meeting, the Times stealth-edited its original headline, to smear Putin and to remove any reference to the BRICS. It now reads, “Seeking to Elude Sanctions, Putin and Xi Promise ‘A Just World Order.’”

The gist of the story was that “increasingly isolated” Russia launched a major BRICS conference yesterday in Kazan, Russia — with record attendance. Over thirty countries are attending the three-day economic summit, with over twenty major, non-Western leaders present in person, including the Presidents of China and India and even United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

Even the Times seems to recognize that the “increasingly isolated” canard is wearing thin. Consider this remarkable paragraph, wedged late in the story, rife with admissions of the failures both of Western sanctions and anti-Russia Proxy War propaganda:

The article’s most hilarious paragraph was possibly the best example of sour grapes to ever appear in print. Imagine printing this with a straight face:

In other words, Before: BRICS is too small to have any influence; just ignore it! Then BRICS doubled in size during the Biden Regime. Now: BRICS is too big to be effective; just ignore it!

Ignoring BRICS is what got us here, morons. To be fair, they aren’t ignoring BRICS. Biden’s out-of-control neocons are deploying their entire bag of dirty tricks against the BRICS nations, including blowing up undersea pipelines, creating colorful color revolutions, and funding endless Proxy Wars. Biden’s neocons want us to ignore the BRICS, so we don’t realize that Biden is crashing the American dollar faster than that F-35 the Air Force lost over South Carolina.

CNN’s headline was much less nuanced than the Times’ (either one). CNN apparently wasn’t ordered to stealth edit, either: “Analysis: The West wants Putin isolated. A major summit he’s hosting shows he’s far from alone.” And, whereas the NYT buried its critical admission halfway through, CNN confronted the Biden Regime’s pathetic failures right in its lead paragraph:

What else can you call this except failure? How many billions were wasted, with that lackwit Lindsay Graham chortling all the way, calling it the best money America ever spent? Spent for what? To erect an anti-Western coalition of countries bent on creating a more competitive world currency than the dollar? Do these idiots have any idea what they’re playing at?

For his part, President Putin opened the 2024 BRICS Summit yesterday with these positive and encouraging words:

“Our countries favor equality, ‘good neighbor’ relations, mutual respect, soaring ideals of friendship and harmony, commonwealth and prosperity, and accepting mutual responsibility for the world’s future in fact rather than in word, to be a positive influence on global stability and security, and to meaningfully contribute to solving pressing regional issues," he said.

Regardless what you think of Putin, the fact is right now the United States offers the world nothing hopeful like this. Just the opposite. The U.S. has rabbited so far down the deep state’s dirty-tricks hole that our entire foreign policy is now just a vast secretive effort to undermine things other nations are doing, rather than building anything better ourselves.

The core problem is that our current crop of DEI-infused leaders lack the intellectual capacity to build anything. They can’t run a profitable lemonade stand without first regulating their competitors out of business. In other words, the only thing they are good at is breaking stuff.

My fanciful dream is that, if Trump is elected, we might shut down for good the deep-state’s dirty tricks division, and join the BRICS. Maybe we could work with other countries instead of trying to force them to swallow drag queens. Maybe, as a significant BRICS member, we could help build a new, better, more stable, less manipulated, gold-based world currency. Maybe we could finally replace the corrupt, ineffective, cronyist United Nations with something that actually works.

One can dream. Either way, we are watching history unfold in real time.

💉💉 Moderna’s woes continue. Yesterday, the Daily Northwestern ran a delightful infighting story headlined, “NU sues Moderna for COVID-19 mRNA vaccine technology.” Northwestern accused Moderna of stealing its mRNA delivery technology. Can you believe that?

Northwestern better hurry. Moderna’s stock is down almost 10% just in the last week; and that’s while the rest of the stock market just finished a six-week climbing stretch reaching all-time highs (totally unrelated to government market manipulation in the runup to the election, for ‘national security’).

The University holds a patent on a technology called “lipid nanoparticles,” or LNPs, which are tiny globs of artificial fat encasing the delicate mRNA payload. The LNPs act as a sort of dual preservative and Trojan Horse. Hungry cells are tricked into ‘eating’ the artificial fat globs, which sneak their fake mRNA strands into cells in a process most resembling viral infection.

In fact, scientists even call this type of mRNA delivery “transfection.”

Many heterodox experts who’ve carefully examined the vaccine catastrophe believe LNPs are a separate source of health problems on top of everything we believe about the mRNA itself. So it’s that much more ironic that a new insider fight over the money is developing, over Moderna’s theft of what is inarguably an essential component of the dangerous and ineffective covid shots. The mRNA by itself is useless without the LNP helping it infect victims’ cells.

The implications extend much further than Northwestern potentially clawing back some of the sweet, sweet, covid shot profits. Moderna allegedly has a dozen other mRNA drugs in its pipeline. All of those new drugs almost certainly require LNP to work. If Northwestern’s claims are correct, Moderna can’t sell any more mRNA drugs absent a licensing deal with the University.

In other words, Moderna must share the money with the outfit that actually invented the technology it’s using. So the nanoparticles are quickly shrinking into nanoprofits. Hopefully, someone will just put Moderna out of its misery soon.

📈 In another fantastic sign about the direction the election is headed, based not on statistically manipulated polls, but on folks actually betting their own money, the AP ran an unrelated story Monday headlined, “Stock market today: Wall Street pulls back from its records.” It was about the market trends, but look at this encouraging paragraph from about halfway through the story:

In a similar vein, the New York Times ran a guest essay by celebrity pollster Nate Silver, whose polls have correctly predicted every election in which he’s been involved. Nate’s polls currently show the candidates “neck and neck” in the tossup states, which isn’t very helpful and doesn’t predict anything. So Nate ran an op-ed today titled, “Nate Silver: Here’s What My Gut Says About the Election. But Don’t Trust Anyone’s Gut, Even Mine.

I’ll spoil the headline’s suspense and just tell you. Here’s what Nate’s gut said:

We’ve sure come a long way. Back in January, someone —a person I love more than anybody else— was a DeSantis for President fan. (This person shall remain nameless.) She explained her choice at that time by saying too many people had been turned off by the 2020 election and had become never-Trumpers. In her view (and a lot of other conservatives), Trump couldn’t get anywhere close to winning.

Yet here we are. He’s very close to winning.

Semafor ran another momentous story yesterday headlined, “Los Angeles Times won’t endorse for president.” Last week, the LA Times endorsed a slate of democrat candidates but silently omitted the top of the ticket. Every cycle since 2008, the LA Times has endorsed the Democrat presidential candidate. It also endorsed Kamala when she ran for California’s Attorney General, and it endorsed the Biden/Harris ticket in 2020.

What does the LA Times know that it isn’t saying? What does its silence on the presidential race signal to Democrats?

Finally, Polymarket, the betting site where people use their own money to predict political outcomes, is completely off the chain, showing Trump holding a 30-point lead in his chance of winning:

Don’t get complacent. Get out there and vote early! Let’s finish this.

(PS—my daughter picked Dad up and is driving him down to his home county today to vote early. We’re doing our part.)

🔥🔥 It was a shocking story that must surely make QAnon followers believe their long-awaited ‘storm’ is finally arriving. First, last month the DOJ arrested and charged rap mogul P. Diddy for misconduct related to sex crimes too numerous and too awful to describe. Then yesterday, NBC ran an explosive story headlined, “Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries arrested on sex trafficking charges.”

You may never have heard of him. The short version is that Jeffries, now 80, used to head the ‘edgy’ (i.e., gay) fashion line Abercrombie with its chain of international retail stores featuring partially undressed male sales staff. His story is predictably nauseous. Jeffries is accused of tricking young men by offering them modeling opportunities, drugging them, and forcing them into horrible elite sex parties.

Jeffries was charged with sex trafficking and interstate prostitution.

You absolutely cannot make this stuff up. It gets weirder. Jeffries’ story also features multiple Epstein connections.

The first connection was that Mr. Jeffries was originally hired to run Abercrombie (and its secret sex trade) by a billionaire named Lex Wexner. Wexner bought the fashion firm in 1988 and installed Jeffries at the helm a few years later, in 1992. Jeffries remained CEO until he retired in 2014. (Wexner also bought Victoria’s Secret in 1982.)

Wexner also happened to be Jeffrey Epstein’s first funder. After Epstein hung up his job teaching high school gym, Wexner became Epstein’s biggest “financial management” client, and remained his most influential connection for most of the notorious pedophile’s career. You could say that Les Wexner was the polluted spring from which the grotesque Epstein revolution first flowed.

Les Wexner, Jeffrey Epstein, Mike Jeffries.

If Epstein ran the honeypot for politicians, billionaires, and celebrities who liked girls, Jeffries ran the matching operation for elites who liked boys. (We have no evidence of a Jeffries’ blackmail component, not yet. But it seems obvious one will appear.) Rapper Diddy may have run the same scheme, but targeting the gullible Nouveau elite, who might not easily rub elbows with billionaires and British royalty.

A second odd Epstein connection is that Mr. Jeffries was bonded out yesterday by U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart. Magistrate Reinhart worked at the DOJ’s South Florida Attorney General’s office until he quit to represent Jeffrey Epstein against his 2006 charges. After that, Reinhart scored a Magistrate judgeship. (Curiously, Reinhart was the magistrate judge who approved the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search warrant.)

I find nothing with which to quibble over how Reinhart handled Jeffries’ bond hearing. Reinhart ordered a $10 million bond, forbade travel, and required Jeffries to surrender his passport and wear an ankle bracelet, which all sounds right to me.

That’s a lot to think about. But here’s the galactically big question: Is it possible we are witnessing a historic, magnificent, multifaceted law enforcement operation slowly and carefully rolling up the vast Jeffrey Epstein criminal enterprise?

It is sure starting to look that way.

Maybe the ‘Q’ people were right all along. Maybe this is yet another example of a conspiracy theory turned conspiracy fact. And, mind-blowingly, if national politicians are involved — people like Hillary Clinton (just to pick a random example) — could those elites have ever been prosecuted, had Trump not first himself been prosecuted for four years, creating the precedent?

I don’t know. But one thing is clear: the Jeffries story is much bigger than it looks.

Have a wonderful Wednesday! Make your voting plans, if you haven’t already, and vote like it’s your last chance. Then get back here in the morning for another terrific C&C roundup.

