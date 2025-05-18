Share this post☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠☕️ HISTORY AND MYSTERY ☙ Sunday, May 18, 2025 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore☕️ HISTORY AND MYSTERY ☙ Sunday, May 18, 2025 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠Bonus post: FDA greenlights new COVID jab (bad news for medical kinksters); Dems nullify another vote and target their rising star; Trump wins in DC Circuit; we unpack Proxy War news in full context.Jeff ChildersMay 18, 2025∙ Paid98Share this post☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠☕️ HISTORY AND MYSTERY ☙ Sunday, May 18, 2025 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore899ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in