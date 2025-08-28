☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Tom Haviland
Knowing that I have conducted 3 "Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Surveys" over the last three years to track the TIMING and PREVALENCE of the WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS being caused by the Covid jabs, a friend sent me an email this morning to see what I thought about the firing of CDC Director Susan Monarez. Here is what I wrote:

Good riddance, former CDC Director Susan Monarez, and don't let the door hit you on the way out.

Her NEGLIGENCE and DERELICTION OF DUTY to study the OBSERVABLE side effects of the Covid mRNA "vaccines" over the past 4 years is CRIMINAL! She's lucky that she's not going to jail!

It is DISGUSTING that Susan Monarez claims that she stands on the side of science, while her organization HAS NOT LIFTED ONE FINGER to investigate the connection of the Covid jabs to these "white fibrous clots," while Laura Kasner and I have devoted the last 3 years of our lives to collecting this important data with embalmers, doctors, and patients (i.e., doing her job for her).

Don't you dare respect these people at the NIH, FDA, or CDC. They are a bunch of hacks either bought off already by Big Pharma or too lazy or dumb to do their job. And if, by chance, there are any good people in these organizations, then they need to get a backbone!

Here's the funny thing: I'm sure that all of these people who work at the CDC, FDA, and NIH know a family member, friend, or coworker who "died suddenly" or developed a major health issue AFTER taking a Covid jab.

Yet they continue to provide cover for Big Pharma.

I'll get down off my soapbox now.

-Tom

Eric - The Imaginary Hobgoblin
When it comes to killing/maiming/injuring, a Ford F-150 under the direction of a lunatic is every bit as effective as a firearm under the direction of a lunatic, but I don't see anyone making much of a fuss about pick ups.

That photo of Father and Son Soros sums things up rather nicely, butt I digress.

The 80's were great.

Keith Olberman is certifiably insane.

That is all.

