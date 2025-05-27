☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Olson's avatar
Jim Olson
5h

Re: vaccines. This is something worth knowing...

The law firm of Siri and Glimstad petitioned the FDA to amend the vaccine package inserts for all acellular pertussis (whooping cough) vaccines “to disclose that they do not prevent infection and transmission of pertussis.”

The FDA denied the request, stating that their proposed labeling is NOT NEEDED because vaccine licensure is NOT RELATED to stopping infection and transmission.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
63 replies
Dr Linda's avatar
Dr Linda
5h

Every new week, I ask myself if things could be more intensely change than last week. The answer seems to be “yes”. It is hard to keep up sometimes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
298 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Childers
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture