Good morning, C&C, it’s Friday! C&C HQ is in post-Hurricane-out-of-power mode. The Childers family is safe and sound. The County is working hard to restore services. I’m 99% sure C&C will return online tomorrow morning with a normal roundup. In the meantime, take it away in the comments!

Have a fabulous Friday! I’ll see you tomorrow, hopefully re-powered, to round up the Weekend Edition.*

