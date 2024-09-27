☕️ HURRICANE HIATUS ☙ Friday, September 27, 2024 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠
C&C is offline today while post-Helene power is slowly reconnected. But expect us to return tomorrow for a regular Weekend Edition roundup.
Good morning, C&C, it’s Friday! C&C HQ is in post-Hurricane-out-of-power mode. The Childers family is safe and sound. The County is working hard to restore services. I’m 99% sure C&C will return online tomorrow morning with a normal roundup. In the meantime, take it away in the comments!
Have a fabulous Friday! I’ll see you tomorrow, hopefully re-powered, to round up the Weekend Edition.*
Prayed all night for FL & everyone in the path of Helene. Soooo good to hear you & your family are safe!!
“My help comes from the Lord, Who made heaven and earth. He will not allow your foot to be moved; He who keeps you will not slumber. Behold, He who keeps Israel Shall neither slumber nor sleep. The Lord is your keeper; The Lord is your shade at your right hand.”
Psalms 121:2-5 NKJV
https://bible.com/bible/114/psa.121.2-5.NKJV