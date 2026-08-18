☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Kathleen Janoski's avatar
Kathleen Janoski
7h

Also in May 2021, actually 13 May 2021 to be exact, a VA employee by the name of Fran Cunningham, emailed the CDC warning that VA's safety signals were triggered for myocarditis after the 1st Pfizer jab. Her email was obtained via FOIA submitted The Epoch Times.

They knew.

And didn't tell anyone.

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
7h

Will Jeff lead the prosecution? Which jurisdictions would have the greatest likelihood of conviction? Fauci's pardon doesn't apply to states and civil courts. Woodcock, Walensky, Collins, Becerra, and many more must be held accountable. They should be in jail.

Never forget the COVID tyranny that was part of Woke 1.0 - The Smithsonian should set up an exhibit: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/woke-smithsonian-museum-exhibit

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