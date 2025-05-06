Good morning, C&C, it’s Tuesday! It’s another day in post-election paradise, with a delightful roundup: I dive into the Shilox Hendrix fracas and try to add insight missing from the hot takes, such as why we should be cautious about drawing quick conclusions; DHS begins paying illegal immigrants to leave and giving them free plane tickets to get home; Europe encourages woke American scientists to self-deport; Trump signs sweeping executive order banning some types of gain of function research; Kennedy makes spicy comments; and Idaho pursues historic medical freedom bill.

Scrolling junkies will surely, by now, be familiar with the fiery digital inferno of hot-takes burning their way across social media this week. Once the involved woman started a GiveSendGo, corporate media dropped the story like a soiled covid mask. But local and second-tier media are having a field day. People Magazine ran its outrage! article on Sunday headlined, “Woman Who Appeared to Hurl a Racist Slur at a Child in a Viral Video Has Raised Over $600,000 in Donations for Herself.”

Four days ago, before media made Shiloh Hendrix a successful fundraising martyr, NBC ran the breaking story under the tiresome and predictable headline, “Police investigate after white mother used racist slur at Minnesota park.” The details are nearly irrelevant at this point, but I’ll cover the basics for our Portland readers.

Late last week, a few unpleasant people got into a playground argument in Rochester, Minnesota. Single-mom Shiloh Hendrix apparently found some kid she didn’t know rummaging through her child’s diaper bag. The kid, who was black, has been reported to be anywhere from four to nine. Anyway, Shiloh scolded the child and impertinently dropped the N-word, enraging a nearby man who was not the child’s father.

The man whipped out his phone and followed Shiloh around, videoing her and demanding she admit she’d uttered the forbidden word. She gave him a predictably obscene response, and the clip ends with the man saying forbodingly, “okay, we’ll see what the Internet thinks about you.”

NBC reported the man and the child were Somali immigrants, part of a large group “relocated” into Rochester during President Autopen’s scribbly reign of terror.

What followed was not news, not to anyone paying attention for the last twenty years, anyway. A vast, furious online doxxing campaign started, leading to all the usual outcomes— attempts to get Shiloh fired, publication of every sketchy detail of her troubled life, death threats, and demands that the local police immediately arrest her for ‘hate speech’ — mob outrage that the Rochester police promptly undertook to satisfy, with all the enthusiasm woke police always keep in store for “investigating” unprosecutable verbal violations.

In response to the clamor for her death and destruction, Shiloh started a fund-raising page. She asked for donations to get herself and her child out of Dodge, moving somewhere safer than New Somalia. News spread like wildfire, and small donations soared past $600,000 in four days. That’s when corporate media conveniently forgot about the story, and everyone else became mesmerized.

GiveSendGo has been swamped with fake Shiloh accounts. Don’t bother trying to find the right one, it’s too late. The search feature also seems to have been gimmicked to make it impossible to find. Shame on GiveSendGo.

🔥 Shiloh’s incendiary story sits squarely at the intersection of immigration politics, “white supremacy,” race relations, cancel culture, and white guilt. But the racial components are not nearly as unambiguous as critics would like.

First of all, Shiloh Hendrix is a poor candidate for being a white supremacist. Among other inconvenient facts from her past, doxxers and foreign media reported she’d previously dated a black man, apparently even adding him to her profile picture in 2011. So there’s that.

Second, it strains credulity that America suffers from endemic racism if it becomes national news whenever a random single mom in a Rochester playground drops the “N” word. If it happens all the time, how could it be news? The excitement over the story proves the reverse is true. It’s rare.

That said, there is unquestionably a racial component to the public’s response. Shiloh’s successful fundraiser followed closely behind the also-successful fundraiser for Karmelo Anthony, a black middle-schooler who stabbed a white student to death after stealing his tent. Anthony then raised half a million for his “defense.” Citing free speech, GiveSendGo defiantly refused to shut down the comments to Anthony’s fundraiser even though they were filling up with slogans like “Death to White People!”

When I tell you the Anthony comments were off the chain, believe it. Here’s one example of many:

Jacob Wells, GiveSendGo’s CEO, steadfastly defended people’s right to say nasty things about white folks, citing principles of free speech (not hate speech, not this time). But a month later, after Shiloh’s fundraiser hit $500,000, GiveSendGo finally closed the comments on both campaigns. This morally questionable move proved the link between the two cases. GiveSendGo clearly knows the two campaigns are related, since it has the data to confirm that.

Before the comments were abruptly closed off, Shiloh’s campaign collected many equally objectionable remarks, except going the other way. Everybody was mad.

The deplorable sum of events at this point in the story is a whole lot of people behaving badly. But there’s more to the story, as evidenced by all the social media attention to the two fundraisers — though sadly, more outrage was expressed over a single playground insult than over the plain-blooded murder of an innocent teenager.

🔥 Let us not overreact. I often wonder whether these local-cases-escalated-to-national-attention are psyops. George Floyd’s over-publicized case conveniently kicked off the 2020 Summer of Protest, even though unfortunate custodial deaths like Floyd’s happen several times a month.

In 2020, something, or someone, ensured the nation would focus on that particular case — and the result was cities burned.

It is uncontroversial that this kind of operation is part of the classic deep-state regime-change playbook, and the tactic of using race to create political change has a long pedigree. Practically since day one —when the first Soviet spy arrived here in 1916— communists repeatedly and often expressed a desire to gin up a race war to help overthrow America’s capitalist government. In the 1960s, the Soviet Union and its proxies openly funded and trained members of the Black Panther Party and other radical race groups.

Later, KGB archives (e.g., the Mitrokhin Archive) confirmed that the Soviets saw racial unrest in the U.S. as fertile ground for subversion.

Drug-addled George Floyd was an inconsequential person and an anti-hero. His status came only from his victimhood. I have never believed that the George Floyd protests were truly grassroots or organic. I believe the Summer of Protest was a soft-power operation to help elect Joe Biden. Potty-mouthed Shiloh Hendrix is equally inconsequential and is no kind of heroine. (Nor is she any kind of devil.) Her public status derives fully and only from her victimhood. And she is a victim, this time of anti-white racism and double standards. And she has now become a cancel culture martyr.

With the Trump Agenda moving full speed ahead, it seems an opportune time for some adversary to foment domestic social unrest. I’m not making any claim; but I am saying we must be extra suspicious of these kinds of “organic” social movements, especially when they aggressively invade race relations and pop up right when it would be most convenient for the deep state.

Question everything.

Whatever else she may or may not be, Shiloh Hendrix is a terrible choice as the figurehead for fighting reverse racism. Her bad decision in the moment to curse out a stranger’s child on a playground might be understandable and forgivable, maybe even easily forgivable, but it is definitely not laudable. It is only polarizing.

So let us not fall into the outrage trap unwittingly. If we must go there, let it be done carefully and with calculation.

🔥 Finally, Matt Walsh found a silver lining in this story. Matt is the Daily Wire columnist responsible for the excellent anti-DEI documentary, What is a Woman? Matt hopes that Shiloh raises another $600K, because he persuasively argued the Shiloh Hendrix story represents the death of cancel culture:

CLIP: Matt Walsh supports Shiloh in the ‘controversy’ (23:00).

Matt doesn’t defend Shiloh’s choices, but he understands how her moment of anger could have happened. He also recognizes that she does need the money, given the vitriol and powerful forces assembled against her. But he was most of all fascinated by the sudden failure of white-shaming over the forbidden “N” word, and he thinks that at least some of the donations to Shiloh’s fundraiser were motivated by public outrage at the effort to destroy Shiloh’s life just for a random overheated comment that other people don’t like.

Unlike me, Matt did find something unintentionally heroic in the story: “Shiloh Hendrix is cancel culture’s final boss,” Matt explained.

In other words, Matt has recognized the principle behind the C&C Army’s Multiplier strategy. Since 2021, you and I have been multiplying attacked conservatives. We’ve always said our main goal was to send a message to the lunatic mob that, if you try to cancel our folks, we’ll just promote them even more enthusiastically. We have done that, supplying significant donations at critical inflection points for people like: covid docs — like Peter McCullough — Moms groups, free speech advocates, anti-DEI activists like Chris Rufo, and politicians like Wyoming’s terrific Harriet Hageman.

I concur with Matt’s take on how the response to Shiloh’s case is a crushing blow to cancel culture. But I remain wary —as we must— over the details. Opposing cancel culture is one thing. Using Shiloh’s story to crack open the floodgates of pent-up complaints between people of different skin colors is something we should studiously avoid if we don’t want a change of regime.

“Be angry and do not sin; do not let the sun go down on your anger.” Ephesians 4:26.

Yesterday, the Trump Administration announced a new self-deporting program on Homeland Security’s website titled, “DHS Announces Historic Travel Assistance and Stipend for Voluntary Self-Deportation.” We saw this one coming a mile away. The Border Report ran the story under the headline, “Trump administration offers to pay plane tickets, give stipend to self-deporting immigrants.”

It’s much cheaper this way. DHS reported that the average cost to arrest, detain, and remove one illegal alien is $17,121. So, they are wisely offering free plane tickets, $1,000 once they get home, and temporary protection (“deprioritization”) from being arrested and involuntarily deported. Self-deporting migrants may also be allowed to re-apply later for legal admission, from their own country.

It’s a good offer. Stay, and you might get sent to the Salvadoran Super-Maxx prison. Or take the money and go. The Trump Administration has crafted a neat set of aligned incentives.

Even better, it’s convenient! Thanks to Joe Biden, the aliens all have free cell phones pre-loaded with the CBP One app (now renamed ‘CBP Home’). They can sign up for the self-deporting program right in the app, just by clicking “Intent to Depart.” It’s so easy! It only takes a few seconds!

Having the self-deportation infrastructure in place, DHS can now slowly increase the $1,000 stipend, to convince more and more migrants to self-deport. It’s so much nicer to fly commercial, instead of taking the CECOT express.

🔥🔥🔥

It’s too much to hope for: woke scientists self-deporting. The New York Times ran the story yesterday headlined, “As Trump Targets Researchers, Europe Makes a Pitch to Attract Scientists.” Europe, I am not making this up, wants our diversity scientists.

“Nobody could imagine a few years ago that one of the great democracies of the world would eliminate research programs on the pretext that the word ‘diversity’ appeared in its program,” President Emmanuel Macron of France said yesterday at a swanky science conference that was packed with politicians. (Of course, nobody could imagine how Emmanuel Macron remains president of France either, but set that aside.)

At the same conference, EU President Ursula von der Leyen also announced an ‘investment’ of 500 million euros ($566 million) to “make Europe a magnet for researchers” over the next two years. “What a gigantic miscalculation!” she said, referring to the U.S. pulling the plug on research for making mice transgender.

It sounded like a terrific plan, to me.

The first sign of trouble was the EU hasn’t yet put any real money into it. Not right now, at least. “Over the longer term,” the Times explained, “the EU plans to double grants for researchers who relocate.” Whatever. But France, at least, offered a legit program. President Macron “promised universities and research institutions in France up to 50% of the funding needed to lure international researchers, including those working in areas under pressure from the Trump administration like climate studies and low carbon energy.”

Haha, they specifically identified woke study areas. So, maybe it will work. He wants our diversity, climate, and carbon scientists, and we don’t. How soon can they leave? Can we help them pack?

I’d like to suggest that they add a section to the CBP One app for scientists. With any luck at all, all our climate and diversity scientists will choose to self-deport to Europe. Buh-bye! Take Fauci with you!

🔥🔥🔥

Speaking of Fauci, he did not attend yesterday’s signing of the latest presidential executive order. Yesterday, NPR ran a story headlined, “Trump restricts funding for 'gain-of-function' research — calling it dangerous.” It is dangerous, morons. Anyway, it was far from the ban we need, but it was a start. Congress must now do the rest.

I would like to believe the order’s shortfalls were due to the limits of what can be legally accomplished in an executive order. Either way, Trump’s new order pulled the plug on federal funding for virus tinkering— but only in sketchy countries like China, North Korea, and Iran.

It should have cut all funding for virus tinkering, period.

That complaint aside, the order does require that all federally-funded programs involving gain of function research must be reported to the government and —this is the compromise— made available for public searches on the federal website (albeit while protecting “national security” and legitimate intellectual property interests).

So at least we can, in theory, see what they are up to. Or at least in part.

The order also required agencies to figure out how to track all the other bioengineering efforts in the US that are not federally funded, which is probably a good idea. But the order was silent as to what happens once we find them.

Despite its shortcomings, the order is revolutionary and makes good progress. During the signing, HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy gave an impassioned statement:

CLIP: RFK, Jr. statement on Gain of Function research (3:01).

“By 1969,” Kennedy explained, “the CIA said it had reached nuclear-level equivalency, that it could kill the entire U.S. population for $0.29 per person.” That’s $0.29 in 1969 dollars, or about the cost of one one-hundredth of a 2025 egg. “It’s a kind of weapon that always has blowback, it’s always bad news,” he continued, adding “in the entire history of gain of function research, we can’t find a single good thing that has come out of it.”

I’m not sure at this point the evil GoF genie can be put back in the flask. As Kennedy noted, most countries around the world are doing this research, which has become cheap, easy, and convenient. Any scientist on the planet can order equipment from Amazon for next-day delivery and quickly start creating Ebola viruses from scratch.

They don’t even need a viable sample; it’s all digital now. Thumb drives have become deadlier than suitcase nukes.

Between the limits to Presidential authority in these executive orders, and the fact that they can be reversed by a new president with the stroke of an Autopen, it is clear that Congress, not the President, needs to deliver the comprehensive solution, whatever it is. My best idea is full and immediate sanctions against any country or entity found to be engaging in bioweapons research or its inbred cousin, “pandemic prevention.”

Still, it was progress.

🔥 In related news, Idaho’s legislature is getting closer to approving the very first broad medical freedom law in the country. The Idaho Capital Sun ran the story headlined, “Idaho House passes revised ‘medical freedom’ bill, after tense debate.” Idaho Governor Brad Little vetoed a previous version of the bill, which would ban local governments and businesses from requiring citizens to get any particular medical treatment to obtain services.

In response to the Governor’s veto, Idaho’s House and Senate have been diligently working on veto-proof replacement versions. Yesterday, the House passed its bill with a safe supermajority; the Senate is still working on its version.

Critics, the article explained, worry that the bill would make it illegal for businesses to eject someone who’s throwing up blood all over the cashier’s station. Nobody seems to know the answer to that freakish possibility. I would argue there’s risk in everything. Let’s just try it and see whether that becomes a legitimate concern.

The two stories —Trump’s gain-of-function order and Idaho’s tenacious medical freedom bill— evidence the strength and persistence of public backlash to pandemic overreach. This isn’t over. It’s not even close to being over. Public health and its pseudo-scientific collaborators will rue the day. They should self-deport to France. I’d even kick in to cover the plane fare.

Have a terrific Tuesday! Do not self-deport— but come back, here, tomorrow morning, for yet more essential news and color commentary.

