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☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
7h

Good morning, Jeff and comrades. Derek Chauvin is an innocent man. A new book called American Scapegoat will exonerate him with the facts: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/american-scapegoat-derek-chauvin-tj-harker

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
7h

✝️✝️✝️

LORD, I have heard the report about You and I fear.

O LORD, revive Your work in the midst of the years,

In the midst of the years make it known;

In wrath remember mercy.

— Habakkuk 3:2 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

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