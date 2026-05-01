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Jpeach's avatar
Jpeach
8h

A special shout out and blessings to Harmeet Dhillon at the DOJ. She will hopefully be the Blue State Gerrymandering Buster!

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
8h

✝️✝️✝️

Now as they observed the confidence of Peter and John and understood that they were uneducated and untrained men, they were amazed, and began to recognize them as having been with Jesus. And seeing the man who had been healed standing with them, they had nothing to say in reply.

— Acts 4:13-14 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

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