☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
18h

✝️✝️✝️

Every good thing given and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shifting shadow.

— James 1:17 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

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Sandra Strohschein's avatar
Sandra Strohschein
17h

I can attest that there are more young men coming to church since Charlie was executed. As well my sixteen year old grandson is involved in a newly formed Fellowship of Christian Athletes group in his Snocross Circuit. This was the first time in his 10 years of racing that Chapel was held regularly on Sunday between morning and afternoon heats. My heart was overjoyed to see young men, on their own, without parents, attending a devotional time that they sought to have.

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