☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Eric
2hEdited

2 down, about 400 to go. Finally, a clear unambiguous message being sent. Now....make it stick! A weekend in the slammer with a phone and internet connection doesn't count. Obliterate their tenure (a la vax refusal victims) and, since they have proven beyond any reasonable doubt their inability or desire to be impartial, permanently remove their public referee capabilities. While you're at it, hit 'em in the wallet....HARD! Who's next?

Tonya
2h

"Protecting an immigrant" is Newspeak for "harboring a criminal."

