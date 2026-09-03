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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
13hEdited

Kids from all walks of life love to see an account that has their name on it, a balance, and a mind to watch it grow. There is nothing more pro capitalism, anti socialism and anti communism than a child learning to save money and become independent. It teaches them the power of money and independence. Trumps idea of setting up these accounts for American families children is a slap in the face to democrats and the DSA. It’s sheer brilliance!

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
13h

✝️✝️✝️

I will sing to the LORD as long as I live;

I will sing praise to my God while I have my being.

Let my meditation be pleasing to Him;

As for me, I shall be glad in the LORD.

Let sinners be consumed from the earth

And let the wicked be no more.

Bless the LORD, O my soul.

Praise the LORD!

— Psalm 104:33-35 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

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