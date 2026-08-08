☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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YourGalapagosGullfriend's avatar
YourGalapagosGullfriend
Aug 8

There's a factor in the Twenty Dollar Burrito Brawl that I haven't seen addressed: between parents dropping the ball on teaching their kids basic life skills and Home Economics being pulled from high school education, Generation Z doesn't know how to stretch a dollar or cook for themselves so they don't have to rely on other people to make and deliver their food.

It's not the only factor, but it's something I've observed among the Zs and Alphas that I've interacted with.

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Peter Schott's avatar
Peter Schott
Aug 8

Glad to see the "Turtle Caucus" going away. It's crazy how they're all showing their true selves after either announcing their retirement or having their retirement proclaimed for them. Being in TX - I was glad to see Cornyn finally pushed out as he's been a RINO for several terms now. Being nearby, I was really glad to see Cassidy out. Maybe we'll get some sanity in the health areas of gov without him driving things. :)

I followed the "Burrito" conversations. Some summed that up as a "both" issue and I tend to agree with that. The cost of a burrito shouldn't be $15-20, but at the same time inflation grew at an insane level to contribute to that. Now - getting rid of tons of people on govt SNAP benefits and getting rid of the visa/migrant invaders consuming all of the resources ... that will help quite a bit, but is crazy hard to do with "judges" blocking that at every turn and our politicians welcoming these grifters in en masse.

I know in TX - we have a _huge_ visa issue and Abbott isn't helping that. We have people on the streets exposing the visa fraudsters, pointing out their "businesses" (houses) and the fact that people on these visas are working other jobs. We can't close those doors fast enough and get these people back home to make their own countries great.

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