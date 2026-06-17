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Jeffrey N. Gratton's avatar
Jeffrey N. Gratton
9h

Dear Gavin ...

As a very wise man (J. Childers) once said, "The Process is the punishment."

... Let the games begin!

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
9h

✝️✝️✝️

Therefore, we are ambassadors for Christ, as though God were making an appeal through us; we beg you on behalf of Christ, be reconciled to God. He made Him who knew no sin to be sin on our behalf, so that we might become the righteousness of God in Him.

— 2 Corinthians 5:20-21 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

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